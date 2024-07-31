NOVONIX to Appoint Robert Long as Chief Financial Officer

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX), a leading battery materials and technology company, is pleased to announce that Robert Long will be appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 1, 2024. Mr. Long brings over 25 years of experience in finance and executive leadership with both public and private companies.



The Company previously announced that CFO Nick Liveris will transition to the Company’s Board of Directors upon the appointment of a new CFO. Mr. Liveris will be appointed to the Board of Directors effective September 1, 2024.

To ensure a smooth transition of the CFO role to Mr. Long, Ron Edmonds, a seasoned finance leader and NOVONIX board member, will take on the interim role of Executive Officer – Finance effective August 1, 2024. Mr. Edmonds’ extensive experience in leadership roles at Dow Chemical, including as Chief Accounting Officer, will significantly contribute to NOVONIX’s continued growth.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods.

