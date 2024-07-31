CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Lt. Governor Kelly & Delegation Tout Opportunities from Trade Mission

LINCOLN, NE – Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly is touting the many opportunities that he and trade mission delegates had to promote Nebraska products and continued market growth during a recent week and a half long visit to Indonesia. The 20-plus member team took part in a full slate of meetings, events and activities geared primarily at showcasing Nebraska agricultural commodities including beef, pork, soybeans, corn and grains. The delegation included representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), the University of Nebraska, and several Nebraska agricultural business sector representatives.

“Importers are very interested to know about how our products are grown and raised. They value family connections and sustainability – all things that are important in Nebraska agriculture – and makes our state a standout in the food products we have to offer,” said Lt. Gov. Kelly. With that in mind, he and Director Sherry Vinton from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture spoke frequently about the quality of family farming operations and the pride that goes into raising the best Nebraska products possible.

“This was a remarkable trade mission, and it will reap rewards for Nebraska’s ag producers,” said NDA Director Vinton. “Our delegation was warmly received and all of the face-to-face meetings with new and existing distributors and sales representatives will prove invaluable.”

Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy, the world’s fourth-most populous country, and offers substantial market opportunities for Nebraska products. Indonesia is one of the top 10 export markets for Nebraska at $139 million and has a rapidly rising GDP and growing population. Top exports from Nebraska include soybeans/soybean meal, corn, wheat and beef.

The group’s robust 10-day itinerary included meetings with the U.S Grains Council, beef import associations and visits to a feed mill, a fueling station that utilizes ethanol and a tempeh factory. Tempeh is a very popular dish in Indonesia and representatives of the Nebraska Soybean Board said they were excited to explore opportunities to increase exports.

“Indonesia is a top consumer of soybean meal in the world, but the U.S. has a very small market share, so we were able to have great conversations about market opportunities for them to purchase soybean meal from Nebraska,” said Wesley Wach of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “Nebraska and Indonesia have an encouraging future when it comes to soybeans.”

Additional opportunities for networking included the Indo Livestock Expo and Forum, which is the country’s leading livestock, feed and dairy industry event and the Jakarta International Expo for Food. Following that event, members of the delegation met with the new United States Ambassador to Indonesia, Kamala Sharon Lakhdhir. Discussions focused on strengthening Indonesia’s relationship with Nebraska, opportunities that exist with soybean meal, pork, and beef markets, and doing more to accommodate halal certification requirements.

A visit to the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta provided Lt. Gov. Kelly and participants another important opportunity to discuss halal certification standards, which ensures that food products raised and processed in Nebraska are acceptable for consumption by Muslims. More than 87% of Indonesia’s population identifies as Muslim, so the ability to provide certified halal food and other products is key to that global market.

Another highlight was a visit to the Southeast Asian Food Science and Technology (SEAFAST) Center at IPB University, a state-run agricultural school. There, the focus turned to opportunities involving student exchange programs and collaborating on research in plant and animal sciences.

At the SEAFAST Center, Dr. Chris Calkins, who is a world-renowned, emeritus meat science professor from the University of Nebraska, conducted a five-hour workshop for more than 70 culinary students. As part of the presentation, he shared the difference that makes Nebraska beef a desired menu item – a corn diet.

“Planting the seeds of understanding and appreciation in future culinary leaders has high potential for long-term payback,” said Dr. Calkins.

Dr. Jessie Morrill, assistant professor of meat biochemistry at the University of Nebraska, made similar observations.

“Nebraska farmers and ranchers excel in the production of high-quality protein foods, which are in high demand in Indonesia,” said Dr. Morrill. “Marketing these products to Indonesia can provide significant benefits to our producers and will also help increase dietary protein accessibility in Indonesia.”

“It was exciting to be a part of the educational efforts aimed at teaching Indonesian chefs and distributors the story behind what makes Nebraska beef so exceptional,” said Grant Potadle, founder of York Creek Red Angus in Herman, NE. “Creating that demand inside, out in the marketplace, accompanied by laying a foundation for future relationships will be highly impactful in the long-term.”

Lt. Gov. Kelly showed off his culinary skills at a beef preparation demonstration at the Grand Indonesia Ranch Market, a grocery market chain. Near the end of their visit, delegation participants went to Cinema XXI, the largest movie chain in Indonesia which imports Preferred Popcorn from Chapman, NE.

Lt. Gov. Kelly said all aspects of the trade mission were productive, with plenty of opportunities for Nebraska, considering Indonesia’s growing population of 270 million people.

“Nebraska helps to feed the world and their customers are demanding higher quality meat products, which is where we fit right in,” said Lt. Gov. Kelly.

The trade mission took place from July 15 – 24.

Delegation visit to Pt. Sinta Prima Feedmill

Delegation visit to Grand Indonesia Ranch Market

Delegation visit to the Southeast Asian Food Science and Technology (SEAFAST) Center at IPB University

Lt. Gov. Kelly meets with the new U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia, Kamala Sharon Lakhdhir