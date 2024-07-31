Submit Release
SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $69.9 million, operating loss was $3.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $20.3 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $68.3 million, operating income of $2.9 million, and DVP of $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, and consolidated operating revenues of $62.8 million, operating loss of $10.6 million, and DVP of $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Notable second quarter items include:

  • 2.3% increase in revenues from the second quarter of 2023 and a 11.3% increase from the first quarter of 2024.
  • Average day rates of $19,141, a 25.5% increase from the second quarter of 2023, and in line with the first quarter of 2024.
  • 69% utilization, a decrease from 78% in the second quarter of 2023 and an increase from 62% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • DVP margin of 29.1%, a decrease from 44.8% in the second quarter of 2023 and an increase from 23.4% in the first quarter of 2024, due in part to $8.5 million of drydocking and major repairs during the quarter compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.

For the second quarter of 2024, net loss was $12.5 million ($0.45 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the second quarter of 2023 of $4.6 million ($0.17 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the second quarter 2024 results compare to a net loss of $23.1 million ($0.84 earnings per basic and diluted share) in the first quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“During the second quarter, we continued to reprice our fleet at significantly improved day rates while working through a period of lower utilization. Our lower utilization was primarily driven by planned drydockings and major repairs as part of a heavier 2024 maintenance schedule, some of which have taken longer than expected as shipyards and vendors continue to address various capacity challenges. Utilization was also affected by near-term softer demand in the U.S. and longer re-marketing time between jobs internationally. We observed delays in the project schedules of our customers in the U.S., particularly in decommissioning and offshore wind, as properties with asset removal obligations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico rotate to new customers and decisions are more generally deferred until after the U.S. election.

Looking forward, we currently have $403.9 million of contracted revenue backlog, including options, with an average contract duration of approximately one year. We continue to hit the mark on average day rates and achieve improved pricing as contracts roll off. Despite various capacity challenges, we are well advanced in this year’s maintenance schedule, which should translate into improved utilization for the rest of 2024 and into 2025. Utilization improvement, coupled with the more favorable pricing we are already experiencing, should lead to significant improvements in performance. We also continue to invest in our fleet. Over the next 12 months we will install hybrid battery systems on four of our platform supply vessels (“PSVs”). Once installations are completed, 11 of our 21 PSVs will be hybrid powered, comprising one of the youngest and most technologically advanced PSV fleets in the industry. I am very optimistic about the position of our fleet to benefit from improved market fundamentals.”
___________________

(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
   

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six months ended June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating Revenues $ 69,867     $ 68,319     $ 132,637     $ 129,528  
Costs and Expenses:                      
Operating   49,520       37,730       97,619       76,239  
Administrative and general   10,889       13,704       22,806       25,336  
Lease expense   486       698       967       1,418  
Depreciation and amortization   12,939       13,575       25,821       27,337  
    73,834       65,707       147,213       130,330  
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net   37       265       36       3,864  
Operating (Loss) Income   (3,930 )     2,877       (14,540 )     3,062  
Other Income (Expense):                      
Interest income   445       422       1,038       882  
Interest expense   (10,190 )     (8,736 )     (20,499 )     (17,524 )
Derivative gains (losses), net   104             (439 )      
Foreign currency losses, net   (560 )     (603 )     (640 )     (1,428 )
Other, net               (95 )      
    (10,201 )     (8,917 )     (20,635 )     (18,070 )
Loss Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   (14,131 )     (6,040 )     (35,175 )     (15,008 )
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense   (682 )     (1,096 )     243       61  
Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   (13,449 )     (4,944 )     (35,418 )     (15,069 )
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   966       373       (134 )     909  
Net Loss $ (12,483 )   $ (4,571 )   $ (35,552 )   $ (14,160 )
                       
Net Loss Per Share:                      
Basic $ (0.45 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (1.29 )   $ (0.52 )
Diluted $ (0.45 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (1.29 )   $ (0.52 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                      
Basic   27,729,033       27,137,873       27,536,319       26,981,004  
Diluted   27,729,033       27,137,873       27,536,319       26,981,004  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
 
        Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023  
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average Rates Per Day $ 19,141     $ 19,042     $ 18,031     $ 18,046     $ 15,250  
Fleet Utilization   69 %     62 %     71 %     73 %     78 %
Fleet Available Days(2)   4,994       5,005       5,170       5,182       5,096  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 65,649     $ 59,263     $ 66,498     $ 68,668     $ 60,804  
Bareboat charter   364       364       368       368       364  
Other marine services   3,854       3,143       6,217       7,864       7,151  
    69,867       62,770       73,083       76,900       68,319  
Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   21,566       21,670       22,080       19,943       19,944  
Repairs and maintenance   10,244       9,763       7,604       7,418       5,793  
Drydocking   6,210       6,706       2,561       1,768       2,256  
Insurance and loss reserves   3,099       1,738       2,944       1,833       2,390  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   3,966       4,523       3,683       5,047       3,638  
Other   4,435       3,699       4,397       4,133       3,709  
    49,520       48,099       43,269       40,142       37,730  
Direct Vessel Profit(1)   20,347       14,671       29,814       36,758       30,589  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense   486       481       679       651       698  
Administrative and general   10,889       11,917       11,547       12,300       13,704  
Depreciation and amortization   12,939       12,882       13,022       13,462       13,575  
    24,314       25,280       25,248       26,413       27,977  
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net   37       (1 )     18,057       (512 )     265  
Operating (Loss) Income   (3,930 )     (10,610 )     22,623       9,833       2,877  
Other Income (Expense):                            
Interest income   445       593       222       340       422  
Interest expense   (10,190 )     (10,309 )     (10,444 )     (9,536 )     (8,736 )
Derivative gains (losses), net   104       (543 )     608              
Loss on debt extinguishment                     (2,004 )      
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net   (560 )     (80 )     (1,276 )     571       (603 )
Other, net         (95 )                  
    (10,201 )     (10,434 )     (10,890 )     (10,629 )     (8,917 )
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   (14,131 )     (21,044 )     11,733       (796 )     (6,040 )
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense   (682 )     925       6,378       2,360       (1,096 )
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   (13,449 )     (21,969 )     5,355       (3,156 )     (4,944 )
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   966       (1,100 )     374       2,273       373  
Net (Loss) Income $ (12,483 )   $ (23,069 )   $ 5,729     $ (883 )   $ (4,571 )
                             
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:                            
Basic $ (0.45 )   $ (0.84 )   $ 0.21     $ (0.03 )   $ (0.17 )
Diluted $ (0.45 )   $ (0.84 )   $ 0.20     $ (0.03 )   $ (0.17 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                            
Basic   27,729       27,344       27,182       27,182       27,138  
Diluted   27,729       27,344       28,401       27,182       27,138  
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End   28,941       28,906       28,489       28,481       28,481  

  ________________________

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
   


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023  
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 22,356     $ 28,156     $ 22,584     $ 23,663     $ 16,115  
Fleet utilization   37 %     27 %     50 %     57 %     35 %
Fleet available days   921       927       1,152       1,196       1,080  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   179       137       61       151       229  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status(2)   127       182       254       206       173  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 7,697     $ 6,957     $ 12,929     $ 16,236     $ 6,121  
Other marine services   480       1,026       5,346       5,478       3,004  
    8,177       7,983       18,275       21,714       9,125  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   6,284       5,781       6,906       6,712       5,957  
Repairs and maintenance   1,879       1,404       819       1,560       1,573  
Drydocking   2,570       1,968       303       462       1,506  
Insurance and loss reserves   943       396       1,297       332       1,082  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   866       667       1,032       958       924  
Other   226       (171 )     475       375       346  
    12,768       10,045       10,832       10,399       11,388  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)(1) $ (4,591 )   $ (2,062 )   $ 7,443     $ 11,315     $ (2,263 )
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 141     $ 138     $ 141     $ 116     $ 143  
Depreciation and amortization   3,194       2,750       3,479       3,810       3,861  
                             
Africa and Europe                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 18,580     $ 15,197     $ 15,233     $ 15,388     $ 14,982  
Fleet utilization   74 %     76 %     82 %     84 %     94 %
Fleet available days   1,969       1,775       1,748       1,748       1,729  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   203       238       124       111       58  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status(3)   91       91       92       54        
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 27,047     $ 20,555     $ 21,791     $ 22,528     $ 24,414  
Other marine services   1,028       169       189       1,943       225  
    28,075       20,724       21,980       24,471       24,639  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   4,969       5,181       6,007       5,089       4,833  
Repairs and maintenance   3,161       3,209       2,807       2,214       2,050  
Drydocking   1,226       2,032       1,298       320       144  
Insurance and loss reserves   819       334       416       573       420  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   1,170       1,287       623       2,573       1,419  
Other   2,801       2,199       2,267       2,448       2,608  
    14,146       14,242       13,418       13,217       11,474  
Direct Vessel Profit(1) $ 13,929     $ 6,482     $ 8,562     $ 11,254     $ 13,165  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 172     $ 178     $ 289     $ 372     $ 408  
Depreciation and amortization   4,565       3,915       3,747       3,821       3,853  

  ________________________

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes one liftboat cold-stacked in this region as of June 30, 2024.
(3) Includes one AHTS cold-stacked in this region that is classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2024.
   


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics) 		 
   
  Three Months Ended  
  Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023  
Middle East and Asia                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 17,083     $ 16,934     $ 17,590     $ 16,313     $ 13,245  
Fleet utilization   82 %     71 %     69 %     67 %     86 %
Fleet available days   1,296       1,365       1,461       1,472       1,456  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   168       224       360       297       58  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 18,073     $ 16,477     $ 17,729     $ 16,087     $ 16,563  
Other marine services   619       350       539       267       3,512  
    18,692       16,827       18,268       16,354       20,075  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   6,930       5,963       5,522       5,157       5,266  
Repairs and maintenance   3,443       2,712       2,590       2,623       1,219  
Drydocking   707       1,483       624       1,056       (684 )
Insurance and loss reserves   798       618       1,022       711       720  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   1,103       1,198       1,242       743       425  
Other   989       1,000       1,133       943       389  
    13,970       12,974       12,133       11,233       7,335  
Direct Vessel Profit(1) $ 4,722     $ 3,853     $ 6,135     $ 5,121     $ 12,740  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 71     $ 85     $ 158     $ 59     $ 67  
Depreciation and amortization   3,247       3,496       3,643       3,721       3,708  
                             
Latin America                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 22,437     $ 28,308     $ 20,745     $ 20,656     $ 18,846  
Fleet utilization   71 %     58 %     84 %     87 %     88 %
Fleet available days(2)   808       938       809       766       831  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   41       1             67       79  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 12,832     $ 15,274     $ 14,049     $ 13,817     $ 13,706  
Bareboat charter   364       364       368       368       364  
Other marine services   1,727       1,598       143       176       410  
    14,923       17,236       14,560       14,361       14,480  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   3,383       4,745       3,645       2,985       3,888  
Repairs and maintenance   1,761       2,438       1,388       1,021       951  
Drydocking   1,707       1,223       336       (70 )     1,290  
Insurance and loss reserves   539       390       209       217       168  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   827       1,371       786       773       870  
Other   419       671       522       367       366  
    8,636       10,838       6,886       5,293       7,533  
Direct Vessel Profit(1) $ 6,287     $ 6,398     $ 7,674     $ 9,068     $ 6,947  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 102     $ 80     $ 91     $ 104     $ 80  
Depreciation and amortization   1,933       2,721       2,153       2,110       2,153  

________________________

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
   


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023  
AHTS                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 8,125     $ 8,538     $ 8,937     $ 9,947     $ 8,916  
Fleet utilization   49 %     75 %     64 %     50 %     85 %
Fleet available days   364       364       368       368       364  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   29             41       111       13  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status   91       91       92       54        
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 1,459     $ 2,331     $ 2,102     $ 1,831     $ 2,762  
Other marine services   219             6       930        
    1,678       2,331       2,108       2,761       2,762  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 1,045     $ 1,064     $ 944     $ 1,019     $ 1,069  
Repairs and maintenance   465       220       612       484       186  
Drydocking   280       68       58       747       131  
Insurance and loss reserves   97       43       73       88       78  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   69       616       375       428       192  
Other   230       287       295       378       329  
    2,186       2,298       2,357       3,144       1,985  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 164     $ 171     $ 253     $ 331     $ 332  
Depreciation and amortization   175       175       175       249       298  
                             
FSV                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 12,978     $ 11,834     $ 11,841     $ 11,441     $ 11,314  
Fleet utilization   80 %     72 %     74 %     79 %     92 %
Fleet available days   2,002       2,002       2,105       2,116       2,093  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   128       216       337       227       86  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status   36       91       92       69       82  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 20,698     $ 17,081     $ 18,502     $ 19,135     $ 21,747  
Other marine services   516       126       163       652       71  
    21,214       17,207       18,665       19,787       21,818  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 5,829     $ 5,649     $ 5,320     $ 5,144     $ 5,083  
Repairs and maintenance   4,572       3,093       2,691       2,787       1,134  
Drydocking   457       1,869       1,710       870       1,342  
Insurance and loss reserves   546       277       507       185       337  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   993       1,051       1,441       1,501       1,108  
Other   1,850       1,649       1,632       1,552       1,536  
    14,247       13,588       13,301       12,039       10,540  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Depreciation and amortization $ 4,746     $ 4,744     $ 4,879     $ 5,002     $ 4,952  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
   
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023  
PSV                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 20,952     $ 19,133     $ 19,778     $ 19,528     $ 17,545  
Fleet utilization   66 %     53 %     77 %     78 %     80 %
Fleet available days (1)   1,900       1,911       1,902       1,870       1,820  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   291       307       109       110       92  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 26,390     $ 19,390     $ 29,140     $ 28,580     $ 25,458  
Bareboat charter   364       364       368       368       364  
Other marine services   2,266       416       595       696       584  
    29,020       20,170       30,103       29,644       26,406  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 8,979     $ 8,850     $ 9,017     $ 8,793     $ 8,738  
Repairs and maintenance   3,151       4,393       3,520       2,504       2,998  
Drydocking   2,616       3,386       472       232       12  
Insurance and loss reserves   1,037       395       690       682       421  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   1,575       1,889       1,027       2,352       2,124  
Other   1,850       1,395       1,922       1,761       1,405  
    19,208       20,308       16,648       16,324       15,698  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 3     $     $     $     $  
Depreciation and amortization   4,128       4,073       4,073       4,073       4,072  

________________________

(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
   




SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023  
Liftboats                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 43,204     $ 53,506     $ 40,181     $ 39,419     $ 35,623  
Fleet utilization   54 %     53 %     52 %     59 %     37 %
Fleet available days   728       728       795       828       819  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   143       78       60       111       233  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status   91       91       162       137       91  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 17,102     $ 20,461     $ 16,754     $ 19,122     $ 10,837  
Other marine services   666       1,772       4,666       4,710       5,495  
    17,768       22,233       21,420       23,832       16,332  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 6,842     $ 6,140     $ 5,316     $ 4,983     $ 5,065  
Repairs and maintenance   2,054       2,035       769       1,643       1,472  
Drydocking   2,857       1,383       321       (81 )     849  
Insurance and loss reserves   1,482       1,282       1,554       1,148       1,418  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   1,329       967       838       766       219  
Other   519       343       531       445       441  
    15,083       12,150       9,329       8,904       9,464  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Depreciation and amortization   3,865       3,866       3,867       4,099       4,215  
                             
Other Activity                            
Operating Revenues:                            
Other marine services $ 187     $ 829     $ 787     $ 876     $ 1,001  
    187       829       787       876       1,001  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ (1,129 )   $ (33 )   $ 1,483     $ 4     $ (11 )
Repairs and maintenance   2       22       12             3  
Drydocking                           (78 )
Insurance and loss reserves   (63 )     (259 )     120       (270 )     136  
Fuel, lubes and supplies               2             (5 )
Other   (14 )     25       17       (3 )     (2 )
    (1,204 )     (245 )     1,634       (269 )     43  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 319     $ 310     $ 426     $ 320     $ 366  
Depreciation and amortization   25       24       28       39       38  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
  Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023  
ASSETS                            
Current Assets:                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,605     $ 59,593     $ 67,455     $ 55,840     $ 40,750  
Restricted cash   2,255       2,566       16,676       2,796       2,796  
Receivables:                            
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss   70,770       58,272       63,728       63,246       60,022  
Other   6,210       12,210       11,049       8,662       12,032  
Note receivable                           5,000  
Tax receivable   983       983       983       445       445  
Inventories   3,117       2,516       1,609       1,738       1,653  
Prepaid expenses and other   5,659       3,425       2,686       2,957       3,112  
Assets held for sale   500       500       500       6,093        
Total current assets   130,099       140,065       164,686       141,777       125,810  
Property and Equipment:                            
Historical cost   921,443       919,139       918,823       936,520       966,338  
Accumulated depreciation   (349,799 )     (337,001 )     (324,141 )     (318,549 )     (334,678 )
    571,644       582,138       594,682       617,971       631,660  
Construction in progress   11,518       13,410       10,362       9,413       8,876  
Net property and equipment   583,162       595,548       605,044       627,384       640,536  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases   3,683       3,988       4,291       4,907       5,703  
Right-of-use asset - finance leases   28       29       37       45       6,495  
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies   2,641       3,122       4,125       3,857       3,253  
Other assets   1,953       2,094       2,153       2,095       2,139  
Total assets $ 721,566     $ 744,846     $ 780,336     $ 780,065     $ 783,936  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                            
Current Liabilities:                            
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 861     $ 1,285     $ 1,591     $ 1,856     $ 1,792  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities   26       33       35       35       611  
Current portion of long-term debt   28,605       28,605       28,365       28,005       63,959  
Accounts payable   17,790       23,453       27,562       32,468       39,013  
Other current liabilities   23,795       21,067       19,533       21,340       21,027  
Total current liabilities   71,077       74,443       77,086       83,704       126,402  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   3,276       3,390       3,529       3,571       4,030  
Long-term finance lease liabilities   5             6       15       6,462  
Long-term debt   277,740       281,989       287,544       291,843       243,960  
Deferred income taxes   30,083       33,873       35,718       33,078       34,038  
Deferred gains and other liabilities   1,447       2,285       2,229       2,217       2,189  
Total liabilities   383,628       395,980       406,112       414,428       417,081  
Equity:                            
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                            
Common stock   286       286       280       280       280  
Additional paid-in capital   476,020       474,433       472,692       471,158       469,618  
Accumulated deficit   (138,028 )     (125,609 )     (102,425 )     (108,154 )     (107,271 )
Shares held in treasury   (8,110 )     (8,071 )     (4,221 )     (4,221 )     (4,221 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   7,449       7,506       7,577       6,253       8,128  
    337,617       348,545       373,903       365,316       366,534  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries   321       321       321       321       321  
Total equity   337,938       348,866       374,224       365,637       366,855  
Total liabilities and equity $ 721,566     $ 744,846     $ 780,336     $ 780,065     $ 783,936  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
        Three Months Ended
  Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                            
Net (Loss) Income $ (12,483 )   $ (23,069 )   $ 5,729     $ (883 )   $ (4,571 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                            
Depreciation and amortization   12,939       12,882       13,022       13,462       13,575  
Deferred financing costs amortization   297       295       279       459       423  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,587       1,645       1,510       1,540       1,723  
Debt discount amortization   1,993       1,926       1,862       1,714       1,627  
Allowance for credit losses   39       3       266       594       2,763  
(Gain) loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments   (37 )     1       (18,057 )     512       (265 )
Losses on debt extinguishment                     177        
Derivative (gains) losses   (104 )     543       (608 )            
Interest on finance lease   1             1       59       70  
Settlements on derivative transactions, net         164             197       226  
Currency losses (gains)   560       80       1,276       (571 )     603  
Deferred income taxes   (3,790 )     (1,845 )     2,640       (960 )     (5,082 )
Equity (earnings) losses   (966 )     1,100       (374 )     (2,273 )     (373 )
Dividends received from equity investees   1,418             166       1,031       1,044  
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                            
Accounts receivables   (6,928 )     4,291       (3,472 )     (747 )     (3,139 )
Other assets   (2,395 )     (1,290 )     733       493       1,017  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (4,378 )     (3,895 )     (6,456 )     (7,705 )     (5,758 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (12,247 )     (7,169 )     (1,483 )     7,099       3,883  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                            
Purchases of property and equipment   (658 )     (3,416 )     (3,644 )     (6,455 )     (35 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment   86             36,692             427  
Net investing activities in property and equipment   (572 )     (3,416 )     33,048       (6,455 )     392  
Principal payments on notes due from others                     5,000       5,000  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (572 )     (3,416 )     33,048       (1,455 )     5,392  
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                            
Payments on long-term debt   (6,533 )     (7,530 )     (6,173 )     (4,901 )     (9,483 )
Payments on debt extinguishment                     (104,832 )     (26,772 )
Payments on debt extinguishment cost                     (1,827 )      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue costs               87       121,207       27,181  
Payments on finance leases   (9 )     (9 )     (9 )     (204 )     (204 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs               24              
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   102                          
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting   (39 )     (3,850 )                 (102 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (6,479 )     (11,389 )     (6,071 )     9,443       (9,380 )
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents   (1 )     2       1       3       (1 )
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents   (19,299 )     (21,972 )     25,495       15,090       (106 )
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period   62,159       84,131       58,636       43,546       43,652  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 42,860     $ 62,159     $ 84,131     $ 58,636     $ 43,546  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
 
    Owned     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
June 30, 2024                        
AHTS     3       1             4  
FSV     22             1       23  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     8                   8  
      54       1       1       56  
December 31, 2023                        
AHTS     3       1             4  
FSV     22             3       25  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     8                   8  
      54       1       3       58  

