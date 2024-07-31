CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Performance Impacted by Contract Completion as Company Focuses on New Business Development

NORTON, Mass., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 29, 2024.



Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 versus $7.4 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower overall shipments due to the end of the Company’s HybridTech Armor® contract with Kinetic Protection for the US Navy

Gross margin of (4.6) percent versus 29.6 percent in the second quarter of 2023, largely reflecting lower manufacturing efficiencies and impact of fixed costs on lower revenue.

Operating loss of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 29, 2024 compared to an operating profit of $0.7 million in the prior-year period

The Company’s recent SBIR Phase II award and ongoing product development initiatives in response to customer requirements point to accelerating wins heading into fiscal 2025

“This quarter’s results reflect the previously-announced completion of our HybridTech® Armor contract with Kinetic Protection, as the Navy’s current needs have been fulfilled after many quarters of delivering our state-of-the-art panels to provide ballistic protection for the U.S. Navy’s fleet of aircraft carriers,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. “While this near-term headwind has been well known for quite some time, it does not lessen the impact it has had on our overall performance. Despite the current operating environment, our growth path going forward will be augmented by the continued expansion of our product development pipeline.

“Notably, our latest SBIR contract from the U.S. Navy Air Systems Command, valued at over $1 million, will enable us to continue to develop our novel metal matrix composites for thermal energy storage applications. Our MMCs have been shown to provide cutting-edge thermal energy storage, which supports long-range missile strike capability for the Navy. Potential applications include avionics, weapons, and high-pulse power modules. This new program, along with ongoing efforts to address our customer’s pressing technical challenges, with materials such as fiber reinforced aluminum, or “FRA”, and lightweight radiation shielding material, will continue to enhance company value. Our new Phase II contract, the company’s first in many years, clearly underscores not only our unique capabilities but the successful execution of a long-term growth strategy through expanded product development that addresses critical customer requirements.”

Results of Operations

CPS reported revenue of $5.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $7.4 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the completion of the Company’s HybridTech Armor® contract with Kinetic Protection, the prime contractor for the US Navy. Gross loss was $0.2 million, or (4.6) percent of revenue, versus a gross profit of $2.2 million, or 29.6 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, with the negative variance year-over-year due to the impact of fixed costs on lower overall revenue and reduced production efficiencies due to new product launches.

The Company reported an operating loss of $1.3 million in the fiscal 2024 second quarter compared with an operating profit of $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Reported net loss was $1.0 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, versus net income of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the quarter ended July 1, 2023.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2024 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Product sales $ 5,030,313 $ 7,418,138 $ 10,942,947 $ 14,518,405 Total revenues 5,030,313 7,418,138 10,942,947 14,518,405 Cost of product sales 5,260,305 5,221,880 10,266,629 10,077,444 Gross margin (229,992 ) 2,196,259 676,318 4,440,961 Selling, general, and administrative expense 1,084,995 1,465,349 2,250,917 3,015,871 Income (loss) from operations (1,314,987 ) 730,910 (1,574,599 ) 1,425,090 Interest income (expense), net 90,851 79,652 170,021 95,242 Net income (loss) before income tax (1,224,136 ) 810,562 (1,404,578 ) 1,520,332 Income tax provision (benefit) (269,832 ) 210,058 (307,120 ) 460,628 Net income (loss) $ (954,304 ) $ 600,503 $ (1,097,458 ) $ 1,059,704 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities 8,701 -- 8,701 -- Total other comprehensive income 8,701 -- 8,701 -- Total comprehensive income (945,603 ) -- (1,088,757 ) -- Net income per basic common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding 14,519,215 14,493,970 14,519,215 14,473,128 Net income per diluted common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 14,519,215 14,621,929 14,519,215 14,630,765





CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 29, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,306,244 $ 8,813,626 Marketable Securities 758,701 -- Accounts receivable-trade, net 4,064,293 4,389,155 Accounts receivable-other 198,348 83,191 Inventories, net 4,121,678 4,581,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 366,655 276,349 Total current assets 15,815,919 18,144,251 Property and equipment: Production equipment 9,940,480 11,271,982 Furniture and office equipment 891,921 952,883 Leasehold improvements 873,730 985,649 Total cost 11,706,131 13,210,514 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (10,068,557 ) (11,936,004 ) Construction in progress 496,331 281,629 Net property and equipment 2,133,905 1,556,139 Right-of-use lease asset 261,000 332,000 Deferred taxes, net 1,877,302 1,569,726 Total assets $ 20,088,126 $ 21,602,116



