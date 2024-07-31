Submit Release
CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Performance Impacted by Contract Completion as Company Focuses on New Business Development

NORTON, Mass., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Second Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 versus $7.4 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower overall shipments due to the end of the Company’s HybridTech Armor® contract with Kinetic Protection for the US Navy
  • Gross margin of (4.6) percent versus 29.6 percent in the second quarter of 2023, largely reflecting lower manufacturing efficiencies and impact of fixed costs on lower revenue.
  • Operating loss of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 29, 2024 compared to an operating profit of $0.7 million in the prior-year period
  • The Company’s recent SBIR Phase II award and ongoing product development initiatives in response to customer requirements point to accelerating wins heading into fiscal 2025

“This quarter’s results reflect the previously-announced completion of our HybridTech® Armor contract with Kinetic Protection, as the Navy’s current needs have been fulfilled after many quarters of delivering our state-of-the-art panels to provide ballistic protection for the U.S. Navy’s fleet of aircraft carriers,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. “While this near-term headwind has been well known for quite some time, it does not lessen the impact it has had on our overall performance. Despite the current operating environment, our growth path going forward will be augmented by the continued expansion of our product development pipeline.

“Notably, our latest SBIR contract from the U.S. Navy Air Systems Command, valued at over $1 million, will enable us to continue to develop our novel metal matrix composites for thermal energy storage applications. Our MMCs have been shown to provide cutting-edge thermal energy storage, which supports long-range missile strike capability for the Navy. Potential applications include avionics, weapons, and high-pulse power modules. This new program, along with ongoing efforts to address our customer’s pressing technical challenges, with materials such as fiber reinforced aluminum, or “FRA”, and lightweight radiation shielding material, will continue to enhance company value. Our new Phase II contract, the company’s first in many years, clearly underscores not only our unique capabilities but the successful execution of a long-term growth strategy through expanded product development that addresses critical customer requirements.”

Results of Operations
CPS reported revenue of $5.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $7.4 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the completion of the Company’s HybridTech Armor® contract with Kinetic Protection, the prime contractor for the US Navy. Gross loss was $0.2 million, or (4.6) percent of revenue, versus a gross profit of $2.2 million, or 29.6 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, with the negative variance year-over-year due to the impact of fixed costs on lower overall revenue and reduced production efficiencies due to new product launches.

The Company reported an operating loss of $1.3 million in the fiscal 2024 second quarter compared with an operating profit of $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Reported net loss was $1.0 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, versus net income of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Conference Call
The Company will be hosting its second quarter 2024 earnings call at 9:00 am tomorrow, August 1, 2024. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following: 
Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942
Participant Passcode: 281331

The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications.  CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2024 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation                                  
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

 
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 29,     July 1,     June 29,     July 1,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues:                              
Product sales $ 5,030,313     $ 7,418,138     $ 10,942,947     $ 14,518,405  
                               
Total revenues   5,030,313       7,418,138       10,942,947       14,518,405  
                               
Cost of product sales   5,260,305       5,221,880       10,266,629       10,077,444  
                               
Gross margin   (229,992 )     2,196,259       676,318       4,440,961  
                               
Selling, general, and administrative expense   1,084,995       1,465,349       2,250,917       3,015,871  
                               
Income (loss) from operations   (1,314,987 )     730,910       (1,574,599 )     1,425,090  
                               
Interest income (expense), net   90,851       79,652       170,021       95,242  
                               
Net income (loss) before income tax   (1,224,136 )     810,562       (1,404,578 )     1,520,332  
Income tax provision (benefit)   (269,832 )     210,058       (307,120 )     460,628  
                               
Net income (loss) $ (954,304 )   $ 600,503     $ (1,097,458 )   $ 1,059,704  
Other comprehensive income                              
Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities   8,701       --       8,701       --  
Total other comprehensive income   8,701       --       8,701       --  
Total comprehensive income   (945,603 )     --       (1,088,757 )     --  
                               
Net income per basic common share $ (0.07 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.08 )   $ 0.07  
                               
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding   14,519,215       14,493,970       14,519,215       14,473,128  
                               
Net income per diluted common share $ (0.07 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.08 )   $ 0.07  
                               
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding   14,519,215       14,621,929       14,519,215       14,630,765  
                               


CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 
  June 29,     December 30,  
  2024     2023  
ASSETS              
               
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,306,244     $ 8,813,626  
Marketable Securities   758,701       --  
Accounts receivable-trade, net   4,064,293       4,389,155  
Accounts receivable-other   198,348       83,191  
Inventories, net   4,121,678       4,581,930  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   366,655       276,349  
               
Total current assets   15,815,919       18,144,251  
               
Property and equipment:              
Production equipment   9,940,480       11,271,982  
Furniture and office equipment   891,921       952,883  
Leasehold improvements   873,730       985,649  
               
Total cost   11,706,131       13,210,514  
               
Accumulated depreciation and amortization   (10,068,557 )     (11,936,004 )
Construction in progress   496,331       281,629  
               
Net property and equipment   2,133,905       1,556,139  
               
Right-of-use lease asset   261,000       332,000  
Deferred taxes, net   1,877,302       1,569,726  
               
Total assets $ 20,088,126     $ 21,602,116  
               


CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(concluded)
 
  June 29,     December 30,  
  2024     2023  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS` EQUITY              
               
Current liabilities:              
Note payable, current portion $ 31,885     $ 46,797  
Accounts payable   2,587,874       2,535,086  
Accrued expenses   671,853       1,075,137  
Deferred revenue   65,578       251,755  
Lease liability, current portion   160,000       160,000  
               
Total current liabilities   3,517,190       4,068,775  
               
Note payable less current portion   --       8,090  
Deferred revenue – long term   31,277       31,277  
Long term lease liability   101,000       172,000  
               
Total liabilities   3,649,467       4,280,142  
               
Commitments and contingencies (note 6)              
               
Stockholders` equity:              
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,601,487 shares; outstanding 14,519,215 shares at each June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023   146,015       146,015  
Additional paid-in capital   40,386,335       40,180,893  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   8,701       --  
Accumulated deficit   (23,852,254 )     (22,754,796 )
Less cost of 82,272 common shares repurchased at each June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023   (250,138 )     (250,138 )
               
Total stockholders` equity   16,438,659       17,321,974  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders` equity $ 20,088,126     $ 21,602,116  

