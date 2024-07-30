When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 30, 2024 FDA Publish Date: July 31, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Spices, Flavors & Salts

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: Colonna Brothers Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Marcum & Supreme Tradition Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – July 30, 2024 - Colonna Brothers of North Bergen, NJ is voluntarily recalling its 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon & 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon because of a possible health risk due to elevated lead levels. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. The effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The Cinnamon was distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order. The products come in a clear plastic jar labeled with either “Marcum Cinnamon Ground 1.5oz” or “Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 2.25oz”. The following lot codes have been added to the recall list as of 7-29-24 (found on the jar above the label - below the cap):

1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon Best By 12/05/25 12 D8 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon Best By 12/05/25 12 D11 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 10/06/25 10A11

No illnesses have been confirmed to date in connection with these products.

The voluntary recall was recommended by the FDA following its targeted sampling of multiple different discount cinnamon brands from multiple different retail locations. Colonna Brothers is participating in this recall voluntarily as requested by the FDA. Colonna Brothers has not violated any Federal laws, regulations, and/or guidelines regarding levels of lead in cinnamon/spice, nor any protocols requiring testing for heavy metals in cinnamon/spice.

Consumers who have purchased the Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon or Marcum Ground Cinnamon, with the lot codes listed above, can discard it or return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone concerned they may have been exposed to lead, should contact their healthcare provider to report their symptoms. Consumers with questions may contact us at 201-864-1115 between the hours of 9-5 EST.

Below are previously recalled codes that we voluntarily recalled on March 6th, 2024. These codes have already been removed from shelves at all stores.

1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon Best By:10/16/25 10DB 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon Best By: 04/06/25 0400B1 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 09/29/25 09E8 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 04/17/25 04E11 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 12/19/25 12C2 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 04/12/25 04ECB12 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 08/24/25 08A 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 04/21/25 04E5 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 09/22/2025 09E20

