Sun Communities Reports Results for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2024

Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.42 for the Quarter

Core FFO per Share of $1.86 for the Quarter

North America Same Property NOI increased by 3.6% for the Quarter and

5.6% for the First Six Months of 2024 versus corresponding 2023 Periods

North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 98.7% represents

a 150 basis point year-over-year increase

Reiterating Full-Year Core FFO per Share Guidance for 2024 of $7.06 - $7.22

Full-Year North America Same Property NOI Growth Guidance Range of 4.7% - 5.7%, Maintaining 5.2% Midpoint

and Revising Full-Year UK Same Property NOI Growth Guidance Range to 8.6% - 10.4%

Southfield, MI, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its second quarter results for 2024.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $52.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $207.6 million, or $1.68 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.





For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $24.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $252.5 million, or $2.04 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.86 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $3.05 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.96 and $3.19 for the same periods in 2023.

for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.86 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $3.05 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.96 and $3.19 for the same periods in 2023. Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")

North American Same Property NOI increased by $10.4 million and $29.8 million, or 3.6% and 5.6%, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.





increased by $10.4 million and $29.8 million, or 3.6% and 5.6%, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. UK Same Property NOI increased by $1.7 million and $5.0 million, or 9.3% and 19.4%, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.





"We are pleased to have delivered solid second quarter results, while advancing our strategy focused on delivering reliable earnings growth. In our Manufactured Housing and Marina segments we saw strong NOI growth supported by sustained demand," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are also seeing growth in annual RV revenues, and while transient RV is still experiencing some headwinds, we are actively managing our controllable expenses. Our UK strategy remains focused on shifting a larger proportion of our income from home sale margins to the resilient, reliable NOI generated by real property rents. Finally, we are executing on our capital recycling objectives. Year to date, we have sold over $300 million of properties and used the proceeds to pay down debt."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

MH and annual RV sites were 97.5% occupied at June 30, 2024, as compared to 97.1% at June 30, 2023.





During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 1,230 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 1,040 sites during the corresponding period in 2023, an 18.7% increase.





Transient-to-annual RV site conversions totaled approximately 920 sites during the second quarter of 2024, a 22.7% increase over the second quarter of 2023.





Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2023, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 North America MH RV Marina Total UK Revenue 7.2 % (0.7) % 5.5 % 4.4 % 4.9 % Expense 9.2 % 4.0 % 4.2 % 6.0 % 0.5 % NOI 6.4 % (4.6) % 6.1 % 3.6 % 9.3 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 North America MH RV Marina Total UK Revenue 7.0 % 0.9 % 6.2 % 5.1 % 7.9 % Expense 6.3 % 1.5 % 5.3 % 4.2 % (0.5) % NOI 7.2 % 0.3 % 6.7 % 5.6 % 19.4 % Number of Properties 291 164 127 582 52

Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points to 98.7% at June 30, 2024, from 97.2% at June 30, 2023.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:

In July, a portfolio of six MH properties across six states for total cash consideration of $224.6 million, with an estimated gain on sale of approximately $140.0 million. Net proceeds were used to pay down $62.3 million of mortgage debt and $151.1 million of borrowings under the Company's Senior Credit Facility.



In July, one MH property for total cash consideration of $38.0 million. Net proceeds were used to pay down $16.7 million of mortgage debt and $20.3 million of borrowings under the Company's Senior Credit Facility.



In May, one Park Holidays property for total cash consideration of $5.4 million.





During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company acquired:

In April, one marina property and two marina expansion assets for total consideration of $12.0 million including the issuance of common OP units valued at $2.5 million.





In June, a parcel of land in the UK for total consideration of $9.6 million, that will support the future expansion of an existing Park Holidays property.





BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $7.9 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 6.5 years. At June 30, 2024, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.2 times. Pro forma solely for the post June 30, 2024 property dispositions and debt repayments outlined in "Investment Activity" above, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.0 times.

2024 GUIDANCE

The Company is updating full year, and establishing third quarter 2024 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share:

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company is re-affirming Core FFO per Share guidance in the range of $7.06 - $7.22 and establishing Core FFO per Share guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 in the range of $2.46 - $2.56.

Full Year Ending December 31, 2024 Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2024 Prior FY Guidance Revised FY Range Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Core FFO per Share Low High Low High Low High Diluted EPS $ 1.89 $ 2.05 $ 2.92 $ 3.08 $ 2.46 $ 2.56 Depreciation and amortization 5.45 5.45 5.53 5.53 1.33 1.33 Gain on sale of assets (0.30 ) (0.30 ) (0.26 ) (0.26 ) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Gain on sale of properties (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (1.18 ) (1.18 ) (1.12 ) (1.12 ) Distributions on preferred OP units 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.02 0.02 Noncontrolling interest 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.08 0.06 0.06 Transaction costs and other non-recurring G&A expenses 0.14 0.14 0.18 0.18 0.02 0.02 Deferred tax benefit (0.18 ) (0.18 ) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) Difference in weighted average share count attributed to dilutive convertible securities (0.09 ) (0.09 ) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Other adjustments(a) — — 0.06 0.06 0.02 0.02 Core FFO(b)(c) per Share $ 7.06 $ 7.22 $ 7.06 $ 7.22 $ 2.46 $ 2.56

(a) Other adjustments consist primarily of remeasurement (gains) / losses, contingent legal and insurance gains and other items presented in the table that reconciles Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 6.

(b) The diluted share counts for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 and the year ending December 31, 2024 are estimated to be 129.6 million.

(c) The Company's updated guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate in effect provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised and initial guidance are not material.

Exchange Rates in Effect at: December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 U.S. Dollar ("USD") / Pound Sterling ("GBP") 1.27 1.26 1.26 USD / Canadian Dollar ("CAD") 0.75 0.74 0.73 USD / Australian Dollar ("AUS") 0.68 0.65 0.67

The Company's updated guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 is reflected below. Note that certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation, with no effect on Net income / (loss) and Core FFO. The reclassifications more precisely align certain indirect expenses with underlying activity drivers.

Key adjustments versus prior guidance are:

Total Real Property NOI growth is 5.8% - 6.4%, 80 basis points lower at the midpoint of guidance for 2024, primarily reflecting the property dispositions and the resultant loss of income from those properties.





growth is 5.8% - 6.4%, 80 basis points lower at the midpoint of guidance for 2024, primarily reflecting the property dispositions and the resultant loss of income from those properties. Interest expense guidance is $6.5 million lower at the midpoint primarily due to debt paydown with proceeds generated from the property dispositions.





guidance is $6.5 million lower at the midpoint primarily due to debt paydown with proceeds generated from the property dispositions. Same Property Portfolio In North America, the Company is reiterating the prior midpoint of 5.2% for Same Property NOI growth for the full year.



MH – increasing Same Property NOI growth to a range of 6.8% – 7.4%, an increase of 50 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting continued strong operational trends.



RV – reducing Same Property NOI growth to a range of (0.7%) – 0.9%, a decrease of 40 basis points at the midpoint, incorporating strength in annual RV and continued transient RV headwinds.



Marinas – reducing Same Property NOI to a range of 6.2% – 7.2%, a decrease of 30 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting current large-vessel movement dynamics.



In the UK, the Company is increasing Same Property NOI growth to a range of 8.6% – 10.4% for the full year, an increase of 250 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting continued strong annual rental income performance and expense management.



Full year 2023 and first half 2024 actual results have been adjusted for property dispositions in the 2024 Same Property Portfolio guidance for comparative performance purposes.





FFO contribution from UK home sales – lowering full year UK home sales FFO contribution by $850,000 or approximately 1.5% at the midpoint to reflect updated expectations.





– lowering full year UK home sales FFO contribution by $850,000 or approximately 1.5% at the midpoint to reflect updated expectations. General and administrative expenses, excluding non-recurring expenses – decreasing the midpoint by approximately $5.0 million, or 210 basis points, reflecting corporate cost rationalization.





Supplemental Guidance Tables:

Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)(a)



FY 2023 Actual Results



Expected Change in 2024 Prior FY Range July 31, 2024 Update North America Revenues from real property $ 1,710.8 5.4 % - 5.8 % 4.8 % - 5.2 % Total property operating expenses $ 575.0 6.0 % - 7.0 % 4.0 % - 4.8 % Total North America Same Property NOI(b)(c) $ 1,135.8 4.6 % - 5.8 % 4.7 % - 5.7 % MH NOI (284 properties) $ 595.5 6.2 % - 7.1 % 6.8 % - 7.4 % RV NOI (164 properties) $ 287.5 (0.3 %) - 1.3 % (0.7 %) - 0.9 % Marina NOI (127 properties) $ 252.7 6.4 % - 7.6 % 6.2 % - 7.2 % UK (52 properties) Revenues from real property $ 137.6 6.4 % - 7.0 % 6.7 % - 7.2 % Total property operating expenses $ 68.3 6.0 % - 6.9 % 3.9 % - 4.7 % Total UK Same Property NOI(b) $ 69.3 6.0 % - 8.0 % 8.6 % - 10.4 %





For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 3.1% - 4.9% and UK Same Property NOI growth of 2.1% - 4.1%.

Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For 2024

(in millions and %)



FY 2023 Actual Results



Expected Change / Range in 2024 Prior FY Range July 31, 2024 Update Revenues from real property $ 2,059.8 6.3 % - 6.6 % 5.3 % - 5.5 % Total property operating expenses $ 810.4 5.7 % - 6.0 % 4.1 % - 4.4 % Total Real Property NOI $ 1,249.4 6.5 % - 7.3 % 5.8 % - 6.4 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI $ 68.5 $ 63.0 - $ 67.0 $ 63.0 - $ 67.0 Interest income $ 45.4 $ 17.8 - $ 18.8 $ 17.8 - $ 18.8 Brokerage commissions and other, net(d)(e) $ 60.6 $ 37.6 - $ 39.6 $ 37.6 - $ 39.6 FFO contribution from North American home sales $ 17.0 $ 13.0 - $ 13.9 $ 13.0 - $ 13.9 FFO contribution from UK home sales(f) $ 59.2 $ 55.4 - $ 62.4 $ 55.1 - $ 61.0 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates $ 16.0 $ 11.1 - $ 11.9 $ 11.1 - $ 11.9 General and administrative expenses $ 272.1 $ 269.7 - $ 274.7 $ 268.7 - $ 272.0 General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses $ 242.5 $ 251.3 - $ 256.3 $ 247.0 - $ 250.3 Interest expense $ 325.8 $ 355.6 - $ 361.1 $ 350.1 - $ 353.6 Current tax expense $ 14.5 $ 13.2 - $ 14.8 $ 12.7 - $ 13.7









Expected

Range in FY 2024





Seasonality 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 North America Same Property NOI: MH 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % RV 17 % 24 % 40 % 19 % Marina 19 % 26 % 30 % 25 % Total 22 % 25 % 30 % 23 % UK Same Property NOI 14 % 26 % 39 % 21 % Home Sales FFO North America 11 % 41 % 27 % 21 % UK 17 % 28 % 34 % 21 % Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI 3 % 37 % 45 % 15 % Consolidated EBITDA 18 % 26 % 33 % 23 % Core FFO per Share 17 % 26 % 35 % 22 %





Footnotes to 2024 Guidance Assumptions (a) The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian and Pound Sterling currency figures included within the 2023 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2024 guidance. (b) Total North America Same Property results net $111.2 million and $113.8 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2023 results and 2024 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $16.7 million and $17.9 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2023 results and 2024 guidance, respectively. (c) 2023 North America Same Property actual results exclude $0.4 million of expenses incurred at recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards. The improvements included items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy. (d) Brokerage commissions and other, net includes $23.4 million and $16.3 million of business interruption income for the full year 2023 results and 2024 guidance, respectively. Business interruption recovery income for the first through second quarters of 2024 in the amount of $10.6 million was recorded as an adjustment to Core FFO in the loss of earnings - Catastrophic event-related charges, net line item. (e) Brokerage commissions and other, net included approximately $8.5 million of lease income in 2023 that will be recognized in total real property NOI in 2024. (f) Includes UK home sales from Park Holidays and Sandy Bay.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through July 31, 2024. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:

∙ Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets within which the Company operates; ∙ Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully; ∙ The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands; ∙ The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes; ∙ Availability of capital; ∙ Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations; ∙ Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pound sterling; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; ∙ The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; ∙ Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses, including as a result of the write-down of intangible assets, including goodwill; ∙ Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes; ∙ Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires; ∙ General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; ∙ Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations; ∙ Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs; ∙ Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; ∙ Competitive market forces; ∙ The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and ∙ The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders;

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 666 developed MH, RV, Marina, and UK properties comprising approximately 181,760 developed sites and approximately 48,140 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., Canada and the UK.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.

Company Contacts Investor Relations Sara Ismail, Vice President (248) 208-2500 investorrelations@suncommunities.com





Corporate Debt Ratings Moody's S&P Baa3 | Stable BBB | Stable





Financial and Operating Highlights

($ in millions, except Per Share amounts)





Quarters Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Financial Information Basic earnings / (loss) per share(a) $ 0.42 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.65 ) $ 0.97 $ (1.67 ) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(a) $ 0.42 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.65 ) $ 0.97 $ (1.68 ) Cash distributions declared per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.93 $ 0.93 $ 0.93 FFO per Share(a)(b) $ 1.79 $ 1.12 $ 1.41 $ 2.55 $ 1.96 Core FFO per Share(b) $ 1.86 $ 1.19 $ 1.34 $ 2.57 $ 1.96 Real Property NOI MH $ 160.7 $ 162.5 $ 155.6 $ 153.1 $ 151.3 RV 74.2 51.2 50.4 128.2 75.6 Marina 77.7 56.9 65.3 83.1 72.2 UK 18.7 15.3 14.0 29.0 17.3 Total $ 331.3 $ 285.9 $ 285.3 $ 393.4 $ 316.4 Recurring EBITDA $ 335.9 $ 234.0 $ 256.0 $ 433.0 $ 339.7 TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest 3.6 x 3.7 x 3.9 x 4.0 x 4.3 x Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA 6.2 x 6.1 x 6.1 x 6.1 x 6.2 x Balance Sheet Total assets(a) $ 17,011.1 $ 17,113.3 $ 16,940.7 $ 17,246.6 $ 17,234.9 Total debt $ 7,852.8 $ 7,872.0 $ 7,777.3 $ 7,665.0 $ 7,614.0 Total liabilities $ 9,781.6 $ 9,830.0 $ 9,506.8 $ 9,465.0 $ 9,474.8 Operating Information Properties MH 296 296 298 298 299 RV 179 179 179 182 182 Marina 137 136 135 135 135 UK 54 54 55 55 55 Total 666 665 667 670 671 Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces MH 100,160 99,930 100,320 100,200 100,220 Annual RV 33,590 33,290 32,390 32,150 31,620 UK annual 17,710 18,110 18,110 18,050 17,950 Transient 30,300 28,780 28,490 29,770 30,270 Total sites 181,760 180,110 179,310 180,170 180,060 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(c) 48,140 48,040 48,030 48,030 48,180 Occupancy MH 96.7 % 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.3 % 96.2 % Annual RV 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV 97.5 % 97.5 % 97.4 % 97.2 % 97.1 % UK annual 89.9 % 88.9 % 89.5 % 90.6 % 90.1 % MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(d) MH leased sites, net 315 57 387 207 285 RV leased sites, net 918 157 296 537 754 Total leased sites, net 1,233 214 683 744 1,039

(a) As adjusted for non-cash goodwill impairment.

(b) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

(c) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(d) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

Portfolio Overview as of June 30, 2024





MH & RV Properties Properties



MH & Annual RV Transient RV

Sites



Total Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % North America Florida 128 40,980 97.8 % 4,500 45,480 2,340 Michigan 85 33,130 96.9 % 530 33,660 1,290 California 37 6,960 98.9 % 1,840 8,800 850 Texas 29 9,090 96.6 % 1,770 10,860 3,850 Ontario, Canada 16 4,640 100.0 % 540 5,180 1,450 Connecticut 16 1,920 95.4 % 80 2,000 — Maine 15 2,540 96.1 % 1,020 3,560 200 Arizona 12 4,490 97.3 % 830 5,320 1,120 Indiana 12 3,160 97.8 % 1,030 4,190 180 New Jersey 11 3,000 100.0 % 1,000 4,000 260 Colorado 11 2,910 88.1 % 970 3,880 1,390 Virginia 10 1,660 100.0 % 2,050 3,710 750 New York 10 1,530 99.0 % 1,420 2,950 780 Other 83 17,740 98.8 % 8,140 25,880 1,000 Total 475 133,750 97.5 % 25,720 159,470 15,460





Properties



UK Properties Transient Sites



Total Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % United Kingdom 54 17,710 89.9 % 4,580 22,290 2,190





Marina Properties



Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Location Florida 21 5,060 Rhode Island 12 3,460 Connecticut 12 3,510 California 11 5,710 New York 9 3,020 Massachusetts 9 2,560 Maryland 9 2,480 Other 54 22,340 Total 137 48,140





Properties



Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Total Portfolio 666 229,900

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Land $ 4,555.0 $ 4,278.2 Land improvements and buildings 11,619.4 11,682.2 Rental homes and improvements 769.2 744.4 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 1,073.3 1,011.7 Investment property 18,016.9 17,716.5 Accumulated depreciation (3,552.2 ) (3,272.9 ) Investment property, net 14,464.7 14,443.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 104.2 42.7 Inventory of manufactured homes 182.3 205.6 Notes and other receivables, net 417.4 421.6 Collateralized receivables, net(a) 54.3 56.2 Goodwill 731.7 733.0 Other intangible assets, net 354.2 369.5 Other assets, net 702.3 668.5 Total Assets $ 17,011.1 $ 16,940.7 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 3,452.0 $ 3,478.9 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(a) 54.3 55.8 Unsecured debt 4,346.5 4,242.6 Distributions payable 119.7 118.2 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 423.3 344.5 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 406.3 313.7 Other liabilities 979.5 953.1 Total Liabilities 9,781.6 9,506.8 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 259.7 260.9 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 9,481.2 9,466.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6.0 12.2 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,604.1 ) (2,397.5 ) Total SUI Shareholders' Equity 6,884.3 7,082.8 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 84.8 90.2 Consolidated entities 0.7 — Total noncontrolling interests 85.5 90.2 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,969.8 7,173.0 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,011.1 $ 16,940.7

(a) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change Revenues As Restated As Restated Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 462.3 $ 430.1 7.5 % $ 897.7 $ 828.3 8.4 % Real property - transient 89.1 95.9 (7.1) % 130.6 139.3 (6.2) % Home sales 107.5 122.6 (12.3) % 176.4 208.9 (15.6) % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 188.6 191.0 (1.3) % 306.5 293.4 4.5 % Interest 5.3 14.0 (62.1) % 9.9 25.4 (61.0) % Brokerage commissions and other, net 11.2 9.8 14.3 % 14.2 19.3 (26.4) % Total Revenues 864.0 863.4 0.1 % 1,535.3 1,514.6 1.4 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance(a) 188.7 179.6 5.1 % 348.4 336.8 3.4 % Real estate tax 31.4 30.0 4.7 % 62.7 60.1 4.3 % Home costs and selling 76.8 86.4 (11.1) % 128.7 149.0 (13.6) % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 165.9 165.0 0.5 % 281.8 264.8 6.4 % General and administrative 65.3 62.7 4.1 % 143.8 126.8 13.4 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2.3 (0.1 ) N/M 9.5 0.9 N/M Business combinations 0.2 0.2 — % 0.2 3.0 (93.3) % Depreciation and amortization 172.8 164.1 5.3 % 338.1 319.7 5.8 % Asset impairments(b) 11.6 6.5 78.5 % 32.3 8.9 262.9 % Goodwill impairment — 309.7 (100.0) % — 325.1 (100.0) % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — N/A 0.6 — N/A Interest 89.8 79.2 13.4 % 179.5 155.8 15.2 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity — 0.9 (100.0) % — 1.9 (100.0) % Total Expenses 804.8 1,084.2 (25.8) % 1,525.6 1,752.8 (13.0) % Income / (Loss) Before Other Items 59.2 (220.8 ) N/M 9.7 (238.2 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities — 5.8 (100.0) % — (14.1 ) (100.0) % Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges (2.8 ) 2.7 N/M (1.7 ) — N/A Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties 2.5 (0.6 ) N/M 7.9 (2.2 ) N/M Other income / (expense), net(b) (1.6 ) (0.8 ) 100.0 % 6.4 (1.8 ) N/M Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (0.4 ) (0.1 ) N/M (1.1 ) (1.8 ) (38.9) % Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates 3.0 (0.7 ) N/M 4.4 (0.9 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.1 — N/A 5.3 (4.5 ) N/M Current tax expense (5.3 ) (5.4 ) (1.9) % (7.4 ) (9.3 ) (20.4) % Deferred tax benefit 3.7 7.7 (51.9) % 9.4 12.3 (23.6) % Net Income / (Loss) 58.4 (212.2 ) N/M 32.9 (260.5 ) N/M Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 — % 6.4 5.6 14.3 % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3.1 (7.8 ) N/M 1.8 (13.6 ) N/M Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 52.1 $ (207.6 ) N/M $ 24.7 $ (252.5 ) N/M Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(b) 123.7 123.4 0.2 % 123.7 123.4 0.2 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(b) 123.7 126.1 (1.9) % 126.4 126.2 0.2 % Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ (1.67 ) N/M $ 0.20 $ (2.03 ) N/M Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(c) $ 0.42 $ (1.68 ) N/M $ 0.20 $ (2.04 ) N/M

(a) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

N/M = Not meaningful.

N/A = Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO

(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 As Restated As Restated Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 52.1 $ (207.6 ) $ 24.7 $ (252.5 ) Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 172.0 163.4 336.5 318.3 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Asset impairments 11.6 6.5 32.3 8.9 Goodwill impairment — 309.7 — 325.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities — (5.8 ) — 14.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) — (5.3 ) 4.5 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.4 0.1 1.1 1.8 (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect (1.8 ) 0.8 (7.1 ) 4.3 Add: Returns on preferred OP units 2.1 3.7 4.1 6.4 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.7 (7.9 ) 1.7 (13.5 ) Gain on dispositions of assets, net (8.6 ) (10.6 ) (14.0 ) (18.5 ) FFO(a) $ 230.5 $ 252.4 $ 374.2 $ 399.0 Adjustments Business combination expense 0.2 0.2 0.2 3.0 Acquisition and other transaction costs(a) 3.1 4.7 13.0 8.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 0.6 — Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2.3 (0.1 ) 9.5 0.9 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net(b) 0.3 5.5 5.6 11.0 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 2.8 (2.7 ) 1.7 — Other adjustments, net(a) (0.5 ) (7.1 ) (12.9 ) (10.7 ) Core FFO(a)(c) $ 238.7 $ 252.9 $ 391.9 $ 411.6 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 128.6 129.0 128.6 129.0 FFO per Share(a)(c) $ 1.79 $ 1.96 $ 2.91 $ 3.09 Core FFO per Share(a)(c) $ 1.86 $ 1.96 $ 3.05 $ 3.19

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible $ 5.3 $ 5.3 $ 10.6 $ 10.6 Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings (5.0 ) — (5.0 ) — Hurricane Irma - three Florida Keys communities impaired Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible — 0.2 — 0.4 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net $ 0.3 $ 5.5 $ 5.6 $ 11.0

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 As Restated As Restated Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 52.1 $ (207.6 ) $ 24.7 $ (252.5 ) Interest income (5.3 ) (14.0 ) (9.9 ) (25.4 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (11.2 ) (9.8 ) (14.2 ) (19.3 ) General and administrative 65.3 62.7 143.8 126.8 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2.3 (0.1 ) 9.5 0.9 Business combination expense 0.2 0.2 0.2 3.0 Depreciation and amortization 172.8 164.1 338.1 319.7 Asset impairments 11.6 6.5 32.3 8.9 Goodwill impairment — 309.7 — 325.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 0.6 — Interest expense 89.8 79.2 179.5 155.8 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity — 0.9 — 1.9 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities — (5.8 ) — 14.1 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 2.8 (2.7 ) 1.7 — (Gain) / loss on disposition of properties (2.5 ) 0.6 (7.9 ) 2.2 Other (income) / expense, net(a) 1.6 0.8 (6.4 ) 1.8 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.4 0.1 1.1 1.8 (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates (3.0 ) 0.7 (4.4 ) 0.9 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) — (5.3 ) 4.5 Current tax expense 5.3 5.4 7.4 9.3 Deferred tax benefit (3.7 ) (7.7 ) (9.4 ) (12.3 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 6.4 5.6 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3.1 (7.8 ) 1.8 (13.6 ) NOI $ 384.7 $ 378.6 $ 689.6 $ 659.2





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 As Restated As Restated Real property NOI(a) $ 331.3 $ 316.4 $ 617.2 $ 570.7 Home sales NOI(a) 30.7 36.2 47.7 59.9 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(a) 22.7 26.0 24.7 28.6 NOI $ 384.7 $ 378.6 $ 689.6 $ 659.2

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 As Restated As Restated Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 52.1 $ (207.6 ) $ 24.7 $ (252.5 ) Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 172.8 164.1 338.1 319.7 Asset impairments 11.6 6.5 32.3 8.9 Goodwill impairment — 309.7 — 325.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 0.6 — Interest expense 89.8 79.2 179.5 155.8 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity — 0.9 — 1.9 Current tax expense 5.3 5.4 7.4 9.3 Deferred tax benefit (3.7 ) (7.7 ) (9.4 ) (12.3 ) (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates (3.0 ) 0.7 (4.4 ) 0.9 Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties (2.5 ) 0.6 (7.9 ) 2.2 Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (8.6 ) (10.6 ) (14.0 ) (18.5 ) EBITDAre(a) $ 313.8 $ 341.2 $ 546.9 $ 540.5 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net 2.3 (0.1 ) 9.5 0.9 Business combination expense 0.2 0.2 0.2 3.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities — (5.8 ) — 14.1 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 2.8 (2.7 ) 1.7 — Other (income) / expense, net(a) 1.6 0.8 (6.4 ) 1.8 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.4 0.1 1.1 1.8 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) — (5.3 ) 4.5 Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 6.4 5.6 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3.1 (7.8 ) 1.8 (13.6 ) Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 8.6 10.6 14.0 18.5 Recurring EBITDA(a) $ 335.9 $ 339.7 $ 569.9 $ 577.1

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio

(amounts in millions, except statistical information)





Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Information MH RV Marinas UK Total MH RV Marinas UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 239.4 $ 80.6 $ 111.2 $ 31.1 $ 462.3 $ 224.0 $ 72.7 $ 105.0 $ 28.4 $ 430.1 Real property - transient 0.3 67.6 7.6 13.6 89.1 0.3 75.5 6.7 13.4 95.9 Total operating revenues 239.7 148.2 118.8 44.7 551.4 224.3 148.2 111.7 41.8 526.0 Expenses Property operating expenses 79.0 74.0 41.1 26.0 220.1 73.0 72.6 39.5 24.5 209.6 Real Property NOI $ 160.7 $ 74.2 $ 77.7 $ 18.7 $ 331.3 $ 151.3 $ 75.6 $ 72.2 $ 17.3 $ 316.4 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Information MH RV Marinas UK Total MH RV Marinas UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 477.0 $ 150.6 $ 203.7 $ 66.4 $ 897.7 $ 447.5 $ 134.5 $ 190.4 $ 55.9 $ 828.3 Real property - transient 0.7 102.1 11.5 16.3 130.6 0.8 113.3 10.4 14.8 139.3 Total operating revenues 477.7 252.7 215.2 82.7 1,028.3 448.3 247.8 200.8 70.7 967.6 Expenses Property operating expenses 154.4 127.3 80.6 48.8 411.1 146.4 127.1 76.4 47.0 396.9 Real Property NOI $ 323.3 $ 125.4 $ 134.6 $ 33.9 $ 617.2 $ 301.9 $ 120.7 $ 124.4 $ 23.7 $ 570.7 As of June 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2023 Other Information MH RV Marinas UK Total MH RV Marinas UK Total Number of Properties 296 179 137 54 666 299 182 135 55 671 Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces(b) 100,160 33,590 48,140 17,710 199,600 100,220 31,620 48,180 17,950 197,970 Transient sites N/A 25,720 N/A 4,580 30,300 N/A 26,920 N/A 3,350 30,270 Total 100,160 59,310 48,140 22,290 229,900 100,220 58,540 48,180 21,300 228,240 Occupancy 96.7 % 100.0 % N/A 89.9 % 96.7 % 96.2 % 100.0 % N/A 90.1 % 96.3 %

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) MH annual sites included 10,589 and 9,721 rental homes in the Company's Rental Program at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at June 30, 2024 was $709.4 million, an increase of 12.6% from $630.0 million at June 30, 2023.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Total Change



% Change(c) MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 222.1 $ 74.1 $ 96.0 $ 392.2 $ 207.1 $ 66.8 $ 91.4 $ 365.3 $ 26.9 7.2 % 11.0 % 5.1 % 7.4 % Real property - transient 0.3 60.5 7.5 68.3 0.3 68.9 6.6 75.8 (7.5 ) (8.4) % (12.0) % 11.2 % (10.0) % Total Same Property operating revenues 222.4 134.6 103.5 460.5 207.4 135.7 98.0 441.1 19.4 7.2 % (0.7) % 5.5 % 4.4 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(d)(e) 61.9 64.2 32.4 158.5 56.6 61.9 31.0 149.5 9.0 9.2 % 4.0 % 4.2 % 6.0 % Real Property NOI(e) $ 160.5 $ 70.4 $ 71.1 $ 302.0 $ 150.8 $ 73.8 $ 67.0 $ 291.6 $ 10.4 6.4 % (4.6) % 6.1 % 3.6 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total Change



% Change(c) MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 440.1 $ 139.1 $ 174.9 $ 754.1 $ 411.3 $ 124.1 $ 164.9 $ 700.3 $ 53.8 7.0 % 12.1 % 6.1 % 7.7 % Real property - transient 0.7 91.8 11.2 103.7 0.7 104.9 10.3 115.9 (12.2 ) 6.6 % (12.4) % 8.9 % (10.4) % Total Same Property operating revenues 440.8 230.9 186.1 857.8 412.0 229.0 175.2 816.2 41.6 7.0 % 0.9 % 6.2 % 5.1 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(d)(e) 118.1 110.0 63.7 291.8 111.1 108.4 60.5 280.0 11.8 6.3 % 1.5 % 5.3 % 4.2 % Real Property NOI(e) $ 322.7 $ 120.9 $ 122.4 $ 566.0 $ 300.9 $ 120.6 $ 114.7 $ 536.2 $ 29.8 7.2 % 0.3 % 6.7 % 5.6 % Other Information Number of properties 291 164 127 582 291 164 127 582 Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces 99,390 55,590 43,380 198,360 99,380 55,200 43,620 198,200





(a) Refer to the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.7309 and $0.7364 USD per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

(e) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change(c) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change(c) Payroll and benefits $ 52.3 $ 50.3 $ 2.0 4.0 % $ 94.9 $ 93.5 $ 1.4 1.4 % Real estate taxes 28.8 27.6 1.2 4.4 % 57.5 55.6 1.9 3.5 % Supplies and repairs 22.8 20.8 2.0 9.5 % 38.2 35.2 3.0 8.7 % Utilities 16.8 16.0 0.8 4.7 % 30.6 30.5 0.1 0.2 % Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance 14.7 14.1 0.6 4.1 % 29.1 28.7 0.4 1.5 % Other 23.1 20.7 2.4 11.6 % 41.5 36.5 5.0 13.8 % Total Same Property Operating Expenses $ 158.5 $ 149.5 $ 9.0 6.0 % $ 291.8 $ 280.0 $ 11.8 4.2 %





As of June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 MH RV MH RV Other Information Number of properties 291 164 291 164 Sites MH and annual RV sites 99,390 33,100 99,380 31,450 Transient RV sites N/A 22,490 N/A 23,750 Total 99,390 55,590 99,380 55,200 MH and Annual RV Occupancy Occupancy(b) 97.2 % 100.0 % 96.8 % 100.0 % Monthly base rent per site $ 692 $ 612 $ 653 $ 575 % Change of monthly base rent(c) 6.0 % 6.4 % N/A N/A Rental Program Statistics included in MH: Number of occupied sites, end of period(d) 10,300 N/A 9,680 N/A Monthly rent per site – MH rental program $ 1,325 N/A $ 1,264 N/A % Change(d) 4.8 % N/A N/A N/A

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 97.9% at June 30, 2024, up 30 basis points from 97.6% at June 30, 2023. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points year over year, to 98.7% at June 30, 2024, from 97.2% at June 30, 2023.

(c) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(d) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio(a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change(c) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change(c) Financial Information(b) Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 24.7 $ 23.1 7.1 % $ 49.6 $ 46.0 7.7 % Real property - transient 13.7 13.5 1.0 % 16.2 15.0 8.3 % Total Same Property operating revenues 38.4 36.6 4.9 % 65.8 61.0 7.9 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(d) 18.5 18.4 0.5 % 35.2 35.4 (0.5) % Real Property NOI $ 19.9 $ 18.2 9.3 % $ 30.6 $ 25.6 19.4 %





As of June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change Other Information Number of properties 52 52 — Sites UK sites 16,560 16,440 120 UK transient sites 3,420 3,200 220 Occupancy(e) 90.0 % 90.7 % (0.7) % Monthly base rent per site $ 519 $ 481 $ 38

(a) Refer to the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. UK currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.2618 USD and $1.2649 USD per Pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(e) Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 40 basis points year-over-year, to 90.8% at June 30, 2024, from 91.2% at June 30, 2023.

Home Sales Summary

($ in millions, except for average selling price)



