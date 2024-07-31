Submit Release
Sun Communities Reports Results for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2024

         

Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.42 for the Quarter

Core FFO per Share of $1.86 for the Quarter

         

North America Same Property NOI increased by 3.6% for the Quarter and
5.6% for the First Six Months of 2024 versus corresponding 2023 Periods

North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 98.7% represents
a 150 basis point year-over-year increase

         

Reiterating Full-Year Core FFO per Share Guidance for 2024 of $7.06 - $7.22

Full-Year North America Same Property NOI Growth Guidance Range of 4.7% - 5.7%, Maintaining 5.2% Midpoint
and Revising Full-Year UK Same Property NOI Growth Guidance Range to 8.6% - 10.4%

Southfield, MI, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its second quarter results for 2024.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $52.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $207.6 million, or $1.68 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $24.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $252.5 million, or $2.04 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.86 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $3.05 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.96 and $3.19 for the same periods in 2023.
  • Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")
  • North American Same Property NOI increased by $10.4 million and $29.8 million, or 3.6% and 5.6%, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.

  • UK Same Property NOI increased by $1.7 million and $5.0 million, or 9.3% and 19.4%, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.

"We are pleased to have delivered solid second quarter results, while advancing our strategy focused on delivering reliable earnings growth. In our Manufactured Housing and Marina segments we saw strong NOI growth supported by sustained demand," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are also seeing growth in annual RV revenues, and while transient RV is still experiencing some headwinds, we are actively managing our controllable expenses. Our UK strategy remains focused on shifting a larger proportion of our income from home sale margins to the resilient, reliable NOI generated by real property rents. Finally, we are executing on our capital recycling objectives. Year to date, we have sold over $300 million of properties and used the proceeds to pay down debt."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

  • MH and annual RV sites were 97.5% occupied at June 30, 2024, as compared to 97.1% at June 30, 2023.

  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 1,230 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 1,040 sites during the corresponding period in 2023, an 18.7% increase.

  • Transient-to-annual RV site conversions totaled approximately 920 sites during the second quarter of 2024, a 22.7% increase over the second quarter of 2023.

Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2023, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024:

  Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
  North America    
  MH   RV   Marina   Total   UK
Revenue         7.2         %           (0.7)        %           5.5         %           4.4         %           4.9         %
Expense         9.2         %           4.0         %           4.2         %           6.0         %           0.5         %
NOI         6.4         %           (4.6)        %           6.1         %           3.6         %           9.3         %
                   
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
  North America    
  MH   RV   Marina   Total   UK
Revenue         7.0         %           0.9         %           6.2         %           5.1         %           7.9         %
Expense         6.3         %           1.5         %           5.3         %           4.2         %           (0.5)        %
NOI         7.2         %           0.3         %           6.7         %           5.6         %           19.4         %
                   
Number of Properties 291     164     127     582     52  

Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points to 98.7% at June 30, 2024, from 97.2% at June 30, 2023.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:

  • In July, a portfolio of six MH properties across six states for total cash consideration of $224.6 million, with an estimated gain on sale of approximately $140.0 million.
    • Net proceeds were used to pay down $62.3 million of mortgage debt and $151.1 million of borrowings under the Company's Senior Credit Facility.
  • In July, one MH property for total cash consideration of $38.0 million.
    • Net proceeds were used to pay down $16.7 million of mortgage debt and $20.3 million of borrowings under the Company's Senior Credit Facility.
  • In May, one Park Holidays property for total cash consideration of $5.4 million.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company acquired:

  • In April, one marina property and two marina expansion assets for total consideration of $12.0 million including the issuance of common OP units valued at $2.5 million.

  • In June, a parcel of land in the UK for total consideration of $9.6 million, that will support the future expansion of an existing Park Holidays property.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $7.9 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 6.5 years. At June 30, 2024, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.2 times. Pro forma solely for the post June 30, 2024 property dispositions and debt repayments outlined in "Investment Activity" above, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.0 times.

2024 GUIDANCE

The Company is updating full year, and establishing third quarter 2024 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share:

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company is re-affirming Core FFO per Share guidance in the range of $7.06 - $7.22 and establishing Core FFO per Share guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 in the range of $2.46 - $2.56.

    Full Year Ending December 31, 2024   Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2024
    Prior FY Guidance   Revised FY Range  
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Core FFO per Share   Low   High   Low   High   Low   High
Diluted EPS   $         1.89             $         2.05             $         2.92             $         3.08             $         2.46             $         2.56          
Depreciation and amortization             5.45                       5.45                       5.53                       5.53                       1.33                       1.33          
Gain on sale of assets             (0.30 )             (0.30 )             (0.26 )             (0.26 )             (0.09 )             (0.09 )
Gain on sale of properties             (0.04 )             (0.04 )             (1.18 )             (1.18 )             (1.12 )             (1.12 )
Distributions on preferred OP units             0.10                       0.10                       0.10                       0.10                       0.02                       0.02          
Noncontrolling interest             0.09                       0.09                       0.08                       0.08                       0.06                       0.06          
Transaction costs and other non-recurring G&A expenses             0.14                       0.14                       0.18                       0.18                       0.02                       0.02          
Deferred tax benefit             (0.18 )             (0.18 )             (0.23 )             (0.23 )             (0.13 )             (0.13 )
Difference in weighted average share count attributed to dilutive convertible securities             (0.09 )             (0.09 )             (0.14 )             (0.14 )             (0.11 )             (0.11 )
Other adjustments(a)             —                       —                       0.06                       0.06                       0.02                       0.02          
Core FFO(b)(c) per Share   $         7.06             $         7.22             $         7.06             $         7.22             $         2.46             $         2.56          

(a) Other adjustments consist primarily of remeasurement (gains) / losses, contingent legal and insurance gains and other items presented in the table that reconciles Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 6.

(b) The diluted share counts for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 and the year ending December 31, 2024 are estimated to be 129.6 million.

(c) The Company's updated guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate in effect provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised and initial guidance are not material.

Exchange Rates in Effect at:   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2024
U.S. Dollar ("USD") / Pound Sterling ("GBP")   1.27   1.26   1.26
USD / Canadian Dollar ("CAD")   0.75   0.74   0.73
USD / Australian Dollar ("AUS")   0.68   0.65   0.67

The Company's updated guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 is reflected below. Note that certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation, with no effect on Net income / (loss) and Core FFO. The reclassifications more precisely align certain indirect expenses with underlying activity drivers.

Key adjustments versus prior guidance are:

  • Total Real Property NOI growth is 5.8% - 6.4%, 80 basis points lower at the midpoint of guidance for 2024, primarily reflecting the property dispositions and the resultant loss of income from those properties.

  • Interest expense guidance is $6.5 million lower at the midpoint primarily due to debt paydown with proceeds generated from the property dispositions.

  • Same Property Portfolio
    • In North America, the Company is reiterating the prior midpoint of 5.2% for Same Property NOI growth for the full year.

      • MH – increasing Same Property NOI growth to a range of 6.8% – 7.4%, an increase of 50 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting continued strong operational trends.

      • RV – reducing Same Property NOI growth to a range of (0.7%) – 0.9%, a decrease of 40 basis points at the midpoint, incorporating strength in annual RV and continued transient RV headwinds.

      • Marinas – reducing Same Property NOI to a range of 6.2% – 7.2%, a decrease of 30 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting current large-vessel movement dynamics.

    • In the UK, the Company is increasing Same Property NOI growth to a range of 8.6% – 10.4% for the full year, an increase of 250 basis points at the midpoint, reflecting continued strong annual rental income performance and expense management.

    • Full year 2023 and first half 2024 actual results have been adjusted for property dispositions in the 2024 Same Property Portfolio guidance for comparative performance purposes.

  • FFO contribution from UK home sales – lowering full year UK home sales FFO contribution by $850,000 or approximately 1.5% at the midpoint to reflect updated expectations.

  • General and administrative expenses, excluding non-recurring expenses – decreasing the midpoint by approximately $5.0 million, or 210 basis points, reflecting corporate cost rationalization.

Supplemental Guidance Tables:

Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)(a)

   FY 2023 Actual Results

   Expected Change in 2024
    Prior FY Range   July 31, 2024 Update
North America                    
Revenues from real property   $ 1,710.8           5.4 % - 5.8 %           4.8 % - 5.2 %
Total property operating expenses   $ 575.0           6.0 % - 7.0 %           4.0 % - 4.8 %
Total North America Same Property NOI(b)(c)   $ 1,135.8           4.6 % - 5.8 %   4.7 % - 5.7 %
                     
MH NOI (284 properties)   $ 595.5           6.2 % - 7.1 %           6.8 % - 7.4 %
RV NOI (164 properties)   $ 287.5           (0.3 %) - 1.3 %           (0.7 %) - 0.9 %
Marina NOI (127 properties)   $ 252.7           6.4 % - 7.6 %           6.2 % - 7.2 %
                     
UK (52 properties)                    
Revenues from real property   $ 137.6           6.4 % - 7.0 %           6.7 % - 7.2 %
Total property operating expenses   $ 68.3           6.0 % - 6.9 %           3.9 % - 4.7 %
Total UK Same Property NOI(b)   $ 69.3           6.0 % - 8.0 %   8.6 % - 10.4 %


     

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 3.1% - 4.9% and UK Same Property NOI growth of 2.1% - 4.1%.

Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For 2024
(in millions and %)

   FY 2023 Actual Results

   Expected Change / Range in 2024
    Prior FY Range   July 31, 2024 Update
Revenues from real property   $ 2,059.8             6.3 % -   6.6 %             5.3 % -   5.5 %
Total property operating expenses   $ 810.4             5.7 % -   6.0 %             4.1 % -   4.4 %
Total Real Property NOI   $ 1,249.4             6.5 % -   7.3 %             5.8 % -   6.4 %
                     
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI   $ 68.5   $         63.0   - $ 67.0     $         63.0   - $ 67.0  
Interest income   $ 45.4   $         17.8   - $ 18.8     $         17.8   - $ 18.8  
Brokerage commissions and other, net(d)(e)   $ 60.6   $         37.6   - $ 39.6     $         37.6   - $ 39.6  
FFO contribution from North American home sales   $ 17.0   $         13.0   - $ 13.9     $         13.0   - $ 13.9  
FFO contribution from UK home sales(f)   $ 59.2   $         55.4   - $ 62.4     $         55.1   - $ 61.0  
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates   $ 16.0   $         11.1   - $ 11.9     $         11.1   - $ 11.9  
General and administrative expenses   $ 272.1   $         269.7   - $ 274.7     $         268.7   - $ 272.0  
General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses   $ 242.5   $         251.3   - $ 256.3     $         247.0   - $ 250.3  
Interest expense   $ 325.8   $         355.6   - $ 361.1     $         350.1   - $ 353.6  
Current tax expense   $ 14.5   $         13.2   - $ 14.8     $         12.7   - $ 13.7  


         


    Expected
Range in FY 2024


Seasonality   1Q24   2Q24   3Q24   4Q24
North America Same Property NOI:                
MH   25 %   25 %   25 %   25 %
RV   17 %   24 %   40 %   19 %
Marina   19 %   26 %   30 %   25 %
Total   22 %   25 %   30 %   23 %
                 
UK Same Property NOI   14 %   26 %   39 %   21 %
                 
Home Sales FFO                
North America   11 %   41 %   27 %   21 %
UK   17 %   28 %   34 %   21 %
                 
Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI   3 %   37 %   45 %   15 %
                 
Consolidated EBITDA   18 %   26 %   33 %   23 %
                 
Core FFO per Share   17 %   26 %   35 %   22 %


Footnotes to 2024 Guidance Assumptions        
(a) The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian and Pound Sterling currency figures included within the 2023 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2024 guidance.
(b) Total North America Same Property results net $111.2 million and $113.8 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2023 results and 2024 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $16.7 million and $17.9 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2023 results and 2024 guidance, respectively.
(c) 2023 North America Same Property actual results exclude $0.4 million of expenses incurred at recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards. The improvements included items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.
(d) Brokerage commissions and other, net includes $23.4 million and $16.3 million of business interruption income for the full year 2023 results and 2024 guidance, respectively. Business interruption recovery income for the first through second quarters of 2024 in the amount of $10.6 million was recorded as an adjustment to Core FFO in the loss of earnings - Catastrophic event-related charges, net line item.
(e) Brokerage commissions and other, net included approximately $8.5 million of lease income in 2023 that will be recognized in total real property NOI in 2024.
(f) Includes UK home sales from Park Holidays and Sandy Bay.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through July 31, 2024. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss second quarter results will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through August 15, 2024 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13747122. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:

Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets within which the Company operates;
Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;
Availability of capital;
Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations;
Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pound sterling;
The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;
Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses, including as a result of the write-down of intangible assets, including goodwill;
Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes;
Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;
General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes;
Competitive market forces;
The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders;

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

 

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 666 developed MH, RV, Marina, and UK properties comprising approximately 181,760 developed sites and approximately 48,140 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., Canada and the UK.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.

Company Contacts  
   
Investor Relations  
Sara Ismail, Vice President  
(248) 208-2500  
investorrelations@suncommunities.com  
   


Corporate Debt Ratings  
Moody's S&P
Baa3 | Stable BBB | Stable
   


Financial and Operating Highlights
($ in millions, except Per Share amounts)

 


  Quarters Ended
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Financial Information                  
Basic earnings / (loss) per share(a) $         0.42             $         (0.22         )   $         (0.65         )   $         0.97             $         (1.67         )
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(a) $         0.42             $         (0.22         )   $         (0.65         )   $         0.97             $         (1.68         )
                   
Cash distributions declared per common share $         0.94             $         0.94             $         0.93             $         0.93             $         0.93          
                   
FFO per Share(a)(b) $         1.79             $         1.12             $         1.41             $         2.55             $         1.96          
Core FFO per Share(b) $         1.86             $         1.19             $         1.34             $         2.57             $         1.96          
                   
Real Property NOI                  
MH $         160.7             $         162.5             $         155.6             $         153.1             $         151.3          
RV           74.2                       51.2                       50.4                       128.2                       75.6          
Marina           77.7                       56.9                       65.3                       83.1                       72.2          
UK           18.7                       15.3                       14.0                       29.0                       17.3          
Total $         331.3             $         285.9             $         285.3             $         393.4             $         316.4          
                   
Recurring EBITDA $         335.9             $         234.0             $         256.0             $         433.0             $         339.7          
TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest 3.6 x   3.7 x   3.9 x   4.0 x   4.3 x
Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA 6.2 x   6.1 x   6.1 x   6.1 x   6.2 x
                   
Balance Sheet                  
Total assets(a) $         17,011.1             $         17,113.3             $         16,940.7             $         17,246.6             $         17,234.9          
Total debt $         7,852.8             $         7,872.0             $         7,777.3             $         7,665.0             $         7,614.0          
Total liabilities $         9,781.6             $         9,830.0             $         9,506.8             $         9,465.0             $         9,474.8          
                   
Operating Information                  
Properties                  
MH           296                       296                       298                       298                       299          
RV           179                       179                       179                       182                       182          
Marina           137                       136                       135                       135                       135          
UK           54                       54                       55                       55                       55          
Total           666                       665                       667                       670                       671          
                   
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces                  
MH           100,160                       99,930                       100,320                       100,200                       100,220          
Annual RV           33,590                       33,290                       32,390                       32,150                       31,620          
UK annual           17,710                       18,110                       18,110                       18,050                       17,950          
Transient           30,300                       28,780                       28,490                       29,770                       30,270          
Total sites           181,760                       180,110                       179,310                       180,170                       180,060          
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(c)           48,140                       48,040                       48,030                       48,030                       48,180          
                   
Occupancy                  
MH           96.7         %             96.7         %             96.6         %             96.3         %             96.2         %
Annual RV           100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %
Blended MH and annual RV           97.5         %             97.5         %             97.4         %             97.2         %             97.1         %
UK annual           89.9         %             88.9         %             89.5         %             90.6         %             90.1         %
                   
MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(d)                  
MH leased sites, net           315                       57                       387                       207                       285          
RV leased sites, net           918                       157                       296                       537                       754          
Total leased sites, net           1,233                       214                       683                       744                       1,039          

(a) As adjusted for non-cash goodwill impairment.

(b) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

(c) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(d) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

Portfolio Overview as of June 30, 2024

 


    MH & RV Properties
    Properties

   MH & Annual RV   Transient RV
Sites

   Total Sites

   Sites for Development
Location     Sites   Occupancy %      
North America                        
Florida           128                   40,980                   97.8         %           4,500                   45,480                   2,340        
Michigan           85                   33,130                   96.9         %           530                   33,660                   1,290        
California           37                   6,960                   98.9         %           1,840                   8,800                   850        
Texas           29                   9,090                   96.6         %           1,770                   10,860                   3,850        
Ontario, Canada           16                   4,640                   100.0         %           540                   5,180                   1,450        
Connecticut           16                   1,920                   95.4         %           80                   2,000                   —        
Maine           15                   2,540                   96.1         %           1,020                   3,560                   200        
Arizona           12                   4,490                   97.3         %           830                   5,320                   1,120        
Indiana           12                   3,160                   97.8         %           1,030                   4,190                   180        
New Jersey           11                   3,000                   100.0         %           1,000                   4,000                   260        
Colorado           11                   2,910                   88.1         %           970                   3,880                   1,390        
Virginia           10                   1,660                   100.0         %           2,050                   3,710                   750        
New York           10                   1,530                   99.0         %           1,420                   2,950                   780        
Other           83                   17,740                   98.8         %           8,140                   25,880                   1,000        
Total           475                   133,750                   97.5         %           25,720                   159,470                   15,460        


    Properties

   UK Properties   Transient Sites

   Total Sites

   Sites for Development
Location     Sites   Occupancy %      
United Kingdom           54                   17,710                   89.9         %           4,580                   22,290                   2,190        


    Marina    
    Properties

       Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces

    
Location            
Florida           21                       5,060            
Rhode Island           12                       3,460            
Connecticut           12                       3,510            
California           11                       5,710            
New York           9                       3,020            
Massachusetts           9                       2,560            
Maryland           9                       2,480            
Other           54                       22,340            
Total           137                       48,140            


    Properties

       Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces

    
             
Total Portfolio           666                       229,900            

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)

 


  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Land $         4,555.0             $         4,278.2          
Land improvements and buildings           11,619.4                       11,682.2          
Rental homes and improvements           769.2                       744.4          
Furniture, fixtures and equipment           1,073.3                       1,011.7          
Investment property           18,016.9                       17,716.5          
Accumulated depreciation           (3,552.2 )             (3,272.9 )
Investment property, net           14,464.7                       14,443.6          
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           104.2                       42.7          
Inventory of manufactured homes           182.3                       205.6          
Notes and other receivables, net           417.4                       421.6          
Collateralized receivables, net(a)           54.3                       56.2          
Goodwill           731.7                       733.0          
Other intangible assets, net           354.2                       369.5          
Other assets, net           702.3                       668.5          
Total Assets $         17,011.1             $         16,940.7          
Liabilities      
Mortgage loans payable $         3,452.0             $         3,478.9          
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(a)           54.3                       55.8          
Unsecured debt           4,346.5                       4,242.6          
Distributions payable           119.7                       118.2          
Advanced reservation deposits and rent           423.3                       344.5          
Accrued expenses and accounts payable           406.3                       313.7          
Other liabilities           979.5                       953.1          
Total Liabilities           9,781.6                       9,506.8          
Commitments and contingencies      
Temporary equity           259.7                       260.9          
Shareholders' Equity      
Common stock           1.2                       1.2          
Additional paid-in capital           9,481.2                       9,466.9          
Accumulated other comprehensive income           6.0                       12.2          
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings           (2,604.1 )             (2,397.5 )
Total SUI Shareholders' Equity           6,884.3                       7,082.8          
Noncontrolling interests      
Common and preferred OP units           84.8                       90.2          
Consolidated entities           0.7                       —          
Total noncontrolling interests           85.5                       90.2          
Total Shareholders' Equity           6,969.8                       7,173.0          
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $         17,011.1             $         16,940.7          

(a) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   % Change   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   % Change
Revenues     As Restated           As Restated    
Real property (excluding transient)(a) $         462.3             $         430.1                     7.5         %   $         897.7             $         828.3                     8.4         %
Real property - transient           89.1                       95.9                     (7.1)        %             130.6                       139.3                     (6.2)        %
Home sales           107.5                       122.6                     (12.3)        %             176.4                       208.9                     (15.6)        %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment           188.6                       191.0                     (1.3)        %             306.5                       293.4                     4.5         %
Interest           5.3                       14.0                     (62.1)        %             9.9                       25.4                     (61.0)        %
Brokerage commissions and other, net           11.2                       9.8                     14.3         %             14.2                       19.3                     (26.4)        %
Total Revenues           864.0                       863.4                     0.1         %             1,535.3                       1,514.6                     1.4         %
Expenses                      
Property operating and maintenance(a)           188.7                       179.6                     5.1         %             348.4                       336.8                     3.4         %
Real estate tax           31.4                       30.0                     4.7         %             62.7                       60.1                     4.3         %
Home costs and selling           76.8                       86.4                     (11.1)        %             128.7                       149.0                     (13.6)        %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment           165.9                       165.0                     0.5         %             281.8                       264.8                     6.4         %
General and administrative           65.3                       62.7                     4.1         %             143.8                       126.8                     13.4         %
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           2.3                       (0.1 )   N/M             9.5                       0.9             N/M
Business combinations           0.2                       0.2                     —         %             0.2                       3.0                     (93.3)        %
Depreciation and amortization           172.8                       164.1                     5.3         %             338.1                       319.7                     5.8         %
Asset impairments(b)           11.6                       6.5                     78.5         %             32.3                       8.9                     262.9         %
Goodwill impairment           —                       309.7                     (100.0)        %             —                       325.1                     (100.0)        %
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       —             N/A             0.6                       —             N/A
Interest           89.8                       79.2                     13.4         %             179.5                       155.8                     15.2         %
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           —                       0.9                     (100.0)        %             —                       1.9                     (100.0)        %
Total Expenses           804.8                       1,084.2                     (25.8)        %             1,525.6                       1,752.8                     (13.0)        %
Income / (Loss) Before Other Items           59.2                       (220.8 )   N/M             9.7                       (238.2 )   N/M
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities           —                       5.8                     (100.0)        %             —                       (14.1 )           (100.0)        %
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges           (2.8 )             2.7             N/M             (1.7 )             —             N/A
Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties           2.5                       (0.6 )   N/M             7.9                       (2.2 )   N/M
Other income / (expense), net(b)           (1.6 )             (0.8 )           100.0         %             6.4                       (1.8 )   N/M
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           (0.4 )             (0.1 )   N/M             (1.1 )             (1.8 )           (38.9)        %
Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates           3.0                       (0.7 )   N/M             4.4                       (0.9 )   N/M
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           0.1                       —             N/A             5.3                       (4.5 )   N/M
Current tax expense           (5.3 )             (5.4 )           (1.9)        %             (7.4 )             (9.3 )           (20.4)        %
Deferred tax benefit           3.7                       7.7                     (51.9)        %             9.4                       12.3                     (23.6)        %
Net Income / (Loss)           58.4                       (212.2 )   N/M             32.9                       (260.5 )   N/M
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.2                       3.2                     —         %             6.4                       5.6                     14.3         %
Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           3.1                       (7.8 )   N/M             1.8                       (13.6 )   N/M
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         52.1             $         (207.6 )   N/M   $         24.7             $         (252.5 )   N/M
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(b)           123.7                       123.4                     0.2         %             123.7                       123.4                     0.2         %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(b)           123.7                       126.1                     (1.9)        %             126.4                       126.2                     0.2         %
                       
Basic earnings / (loss) per share $         0.42             $         (1.67 )   N/M   $         0.20             $         (2.03 )   N/M
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(c) $         0.42             $         (1.68 )   N/M   $         0.20             $         (2.04 )   N/M

(a) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
N/M = Not meaningful.
N/A = Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO
(amounts in millions, except for per share data)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
      As Restated       As Restated
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         52.1             $         (207.6 )   $         24.7             $         (252.5 )
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization           172.0                       163.4                       336.5                       318.3          
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates           0.1                       0.1                       0.2                       0.1          
Asset impairments           11.6                       6.5                       32.3                       8.9          
Goodwill impairment           —                       309.7                       —                       325.1          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           —                       (5.8 )             —                       14.1          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           (0.1 )             —                       (5.3 )             4.5          
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.4                       0.1                       1.1                       1.8          
(Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect           (1.8 )             0.8                       (7.1 )             4.3          
Add: Returns on preferred OP units           2.1                       3.7                       4.1                       6.4          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           2.7                       (7.9 )             1.7                       (13.5 )
Gain on dispositions of assets, net           (8.6 )             (10.6 )             (14.0 )             (18.5 )
FFO(a) $         230.5             $         252.4             $         374.2             $         399.0          
               
Adjustments              
Business combination expense           0.2                       0.2                       0.2                       3.0          
Acquisition and other transaction costs(a)           3.1                       4.7                       13.0                       8.4          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       —                       0.6                       —          
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           2.3                       (0.1 )             9.5                       0.9          
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net(b)           0.3                       5.5                       5.6                       11.0          
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges           2.8                       (2.7 )             1.7                       —          
Other adjustments, net(a)           (0.5 )             (7.1 )             (12.9 )             (10.7 )
Core FFO(a)(c) $         238.7             $         252.9             $         391.9             $         411.6          
               
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted           128.6                       129.0                       128.6                       129.0          
               
FFO per Share(a)(c) $         1.79             $         1.96             $         2.91             $         3.09          
               
Core FFO per Share(a)(c) $         1.86             $         1.96             $         3.05             $         3.19          

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired              
Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible $         5.3             $         5.3           $         10.6             $         10.6        
Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings           (5.0 )             —                     (5.0 )             —        
Hurricane Irma - three Florida Keys communities impaired              
Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible           —                       0.2                     —                       0.4        
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net $         0.3             $         5.5           $         5.6             $         11.0        

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI
(amounts in millions)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
      As Restated       As Restated
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         52.1             $         (207.6 )   $         24.7             $         (252.5 )
Interest income           (5.3 )             (14.0 )             (9.9 )             (25.4 )
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net           (11.2 )             (9.8 )             (14.2 )             (19.3 )
General and administrative           65.3                       62.7                       143.8                       126.8          
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           2.3                       (0.1 )             9.5                       0.9          
Business combination expense           0.2                       0.2                       0.2                       3.0          
Depreciation and amortization           172.8                       164.1                       338.1                       319.7          
Asset impairments           11.6                       6.5                       32.3                       8.9          
Goodwill impairment           —                       309.7                       —                       325.1          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       —                       0.6                       —          
Interest expense           89.8                       79.2                       179.5                       155.8          
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           —                       0.9                       —                       1.9          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           —                       (5.8 )             —                       14.1          
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges           2.8                       (2.7 )             1.7                       —          
(Gain) / loss on disposition of properties           (2.5 )             0.6                       (7.9 )             2.2          
Other (income) / expense, net(a)           1.6                       0.8                       (6.4 )             1.8          
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.4                       0.1                       1.1                       1.8          
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates           (3.0 )             0.7                       (4.4 )             0.9          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           (0.1 )             —                       (5.3 )             4.5          
Current tax expense           5.3                       5.4                       7.4                       9.3          
Deferred tax benefit           (3.7 )             (7.7 )             (9.4 )             (12.3 )
Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.2                       3.2                       6.4                       5.6          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           3.1                       (7.8 )             1.8                       (13.6 )
NOI $         384.7             $         378.6             $         689.6             $         659.2          


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
      As Restated       As Restated
Real property NOI(a) $         331.3           $         316.4           $         617.2           $         570.7        
Home sales NOI(a)           30.7                     36.2                     47.7                     59.9        
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(a)           22.7                     26.0                     24.7                     28.6        
NOI $         384.7           $         378.6           $         689.6           $         659.2        

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA
(amounts in millions)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
      As Restated       As Restated
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         52.1             $         (207.6 )   $         24.7             $         (252.5 )
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization           172.8                       164.1                       338.1                       319.7          
Asset impairments           11.6                       6.5                       32.3                       8.9          
Goodwill impairment           —                       309.7                       —                       325.1          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       —                       0.6                       —          
Interest expense           89.8                       79.2                       179.5                       155.8          
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           —                       0.9                       —                       1.9          
Current tax expense           5.3                       5.4                       7.4                       9.3          
Deferred tax benefit           (3.7 )             (7.7 )             (9.4 )             (12.3 )
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates           (3.0 )             0.7                       (4.4 )             0.9          
Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties           (2.5 )             0.6                       (7.9 )             2.2          
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net           (8.6 )             (10.6 )             (14.0 )             (18.5 )
EBITDAre(a) $         313.8             $         341.2             $         546.9             $         540.5          
Adjustments              
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           2.3                       (0.1 )             9.5                       0.9          
Business combination expense           0.2                       0.2                       0.2                       3.0          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           —                       (5.8 )             —                       14.1          
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges           2.8                       (2.7 )             1.7                       —          
Other (income) / expense, net(a)           1.6                       0.8                       (6.4 )             1.8          
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           0.4                       0.1                       1.1                       1.8          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           (0.1 )             —                       (5.3 )             4.5          
Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.2                       3.2                       6.4                       5.6          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           3.1                       (7.8 )             1.8                       (13.6 )
Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net           8.6                       10.6                       14.0                       18.5          
Recurring EBITDA(a) $         335.9             $         339.7             $         569.9             $         577.1          

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio
(amounts in millions, except statistical information)

 


  Quarter Ended June 30, 2024   Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Financial Information MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total   MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total
Revenues                                      
Real property (excluding transient)(a) $         239.4     $         80.6     $         111.2   $         31.1     $         462.3     $         224.0     $         72.7             $         105.0   $         28.4     $         430.1  
Real property - transient           0.3               67.6               7.6             13.6               89.1               0.3               75.5                       6.7             13.4               95.9  
Total operating revenues           239.7               148.2               118.8             44.7               551.4               224.3               148.2                       111.7             41.8               526.0  
Expenses                                      
Property operating expenses           79.0               74.0               41.1             26.0               220.1               73.0               72.6                       39.5             24.5               209.6  
Real Property NOI $         160.7     $         74.2     $         77.7   $         18.7     $         331.3     $         151.3     $         75.6             $         72.2   $         17.3     $         316.4  
                                       
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Financial Information MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total   MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total
Revenues                                      
Real property (excluding transient)(a) $         477.0     $         150.6     $         203.7   $         66.4     $         897.7     $         447.5     $         134.5             $         190.4   $         55.9     $         828.3  
Real property - transient           0.7               102.1               11.5             16.3               130.6               0.8               113.3                       10.4             14.8               139.3  
Total operating revenues           477.7               252.7               215.2             82.7               1,028.3               448.3               247.8                       200.8             70.7               967.6  
Expenses                                      
Property operating expenses           154.4               127.3               80.6             48.8               411.1               146.4               127.1                       76.4             47.0               396.9  
Real Property NOI $         323.3     $         125.4     $         134.6   $         33.9     $         617.2     $         301.9     $         120.7             $         124.4   $         23.7     $         570.7  
                                       
  As of June 30, 2024   As of June 30, 2023
Other Information MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total   MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total
Number of Properties           296               179               137             54               666               299               182               135             55               671  
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces                                      
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces(b)           100,160               33,590               48,140             17,710               199,600               100,220               31,620               48,180             17,950               197,970  
Transient sites N/A             25,720     N/A             4,580               30,300     N/A             26,920     N/A             3,350               30,270  
Total           100,160               59,310               48,140             22,290               229,900               100,220               58,540               48,180             21,300               228,240  
                                       
Occupancy           96.7         %             100.0         %   N/A             89.9         %             96.7         %             96.2         %             100.0         %   N/A             90.1         %             96.3         %

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) MH annual sites included 10,589 and 9,721 rental homes in the Company's Rental Program at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at June 30, 2024 was $709.4 million, an increase of 12.6% from $630.0 million at June 30, 2023.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

 


  Quarter Ended June 30, 2024   Quarter Ended June 30, 2023   Total Change

   % Change(c)
  MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total   MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total     MH   RV   Marina   Total
Financial Information                                                  
Same Property Revenues                                                  
Real property (excluding transient) $         222.1   $         74.1   $         96.0   $         392.2   $         207.1   $         66.8   $         91.4   $         365.3   $         26.9             7.2         %           11.0         %           5.1         %           7.4         %
Real property - transient           0.3             60.5             7.5             68.3             0.3             68.9             6.6             75.8             (7.5 )           (8.4)        %           (12.0)        %           11.2         %           (10.0)        %
Total Same Property operating revenues           222.4             134.6             103.5             460.5             207.4             135.7             98.0             441.1     19.4             7.2         %           (0.7)        %           5.5         %           4.4         %
Same Property Expenses                                                  
Same Property operating expenses(d)(e)           61.9             64.2             32.4             158.5             56.6             61.9             31.0             149.5     9.0             9.2         %           4.0         %           4.2         %           6.0         %
Real Property NOI(e) $         160.5   $         70.4   $         71.1   $         302.0   $         150.8   $         73.8   $         67.0   $         291.6   $         10.4             6.4         %           (4.6)        %           6.1         %           3.6         %


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Total Change

   % Change(c)
  MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total   MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total     MH   RV   Marina   Total
Financial Information                                                  
Same Property Revenues                                                  
Real property (excluding transient) $         440.1   $         139.1   $         174.9   $         754.1   $         411.3   $         124.1   $         164.9   $         700.3   $         53.8             7.0         %           12.1         %           6.1         %           7.7         %
Real property - transient           0.7             91.8             11.2             103.7             0.7             104.9             10.3             115.9             (12.2 )           6.6         %           (12.4)        %           8.9         %           (10.4)        %
Total Same Property operating revenues           440.8             230.9             186.1             857.8             412.0             229.0             175.2             816.2             41.6             7.0         %           0.9         %           6.2         %           5.1         %
Same Property Expenses                                                  
Same Property operating expenses(d)(e)           118.1             110.0             63.7             291.8             111.1             108.4             60.5             280.0             11.8             6.3         %           1.5         %           5.3         %           4.2         %
Real Property NOI(e) $         322.7   $         120.9   $         122.4   $         566.0   $         300.9   $         120.6   $         114.7   $         536.2   $         29.8             7.2         %           0.3         %           6.7         %           5.6         %
                                                   
Other Information                                                  
Number of properties           291                     164                     127                     582                     291                     164                     127                     582                            
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces           99,390                     55,590                     43,380                     198,360                     99,380                     55,200                     43,620                     198,200                            


                                                   

(a) Refer to the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.7309 and $0.7364 USD per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

 

(e) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   Change   % Change(c)   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   Change   % Change(c)
Payroll and benefits $         52.3   $         50.3   $         2.0           4.0         %   $         94.9   $         93.5   $         1.4           1.4         %
Real estate taxes           28.8             27.6             1.2           4.4         %             57.5             55.6             1.9           3.5         %
Supplies and repairs           22.8             20.8             2.0           9.5         %             38.2             35.2             3.0           8.7         %
Utilities           16.8             16.0             0.8           4.7         %             30.6             30.5             0.1           0.2         %
Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance           14.7             14.1             0.6           4.1         %             29.1             28.7             0.4           1.5         %
Other           23.1             20.7             2.4           11.6         %             41.5             36.5             5.0           13.8         %
Total Same Property Operating Expenses $         158.5   $         149.5   $         9.0           6.0         %   $         291.8   $         280.0   $         11.8           4.2         %


    As of
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
    MH   RV   MH   RV
Other Information                
Number of properties             291                       164                       291                       164          
                 
Sites                
MH and annual RV sites             99,390                       33,100                       99,380                       31,450          
Transient RV sites   N/A             22,490             N/A             23,750          
Total             99,390                       55,590                       99,380                       55,200          
                 
MH and Annual RV Occupancy                
Occupancy(b)             97.2         %             100.0         %             96.8         %             100.0         %
Monthly base rent per site   $         692             $         612             $         653             $         575          
% Change of monthly base rent(c)             6.0         %             6.4         %   N/A   N/A
                 
Rental Program Statistics included in MH:                
Number of occupied sites, end of period(d)             10,300             N/A             9,680             N/A
Monthly rent per site – MH rental program   $         1,325             N/A   $         1,264             N/A
% Change(d)             4.8         %   N/A   N/A   N/A

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 97.9% at June 30, 2024, up 30 basis points from 97.6% at June 30, 2023. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points year over year, to 98.7% at June 30, 2024, from 97.2% at June 30, 2023.

(c) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(d) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio(a)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   % Change(c)   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   % Change(c)
Financial Information(b)                      
Same Property Revenues                      
Real property (excluding transient) $         24.7   $         23.1           7.1         %   $         49.6   $         46.0           7.7         %
Real property - transient           13.7             13.5           1.0         %             16.2             15.0           8.3         %
Total Same Property operating revenues           38.4             36.6           4.9         %             65.8             61.0           7.9         %
Same Property Expenses                      
Same Property operating expenses(d)           18.5             18.4           0.5         %             35.2             35.4           (0.5)        %
Real Property NOI $         19.9   $         18.2           9.3         %   $         30.6   $         25.6           19.4         %


    As of
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   Change
Other Information            
Number of properties             52                       52                       —        
             
Sites            
UK sites             16,560                       16,440                       120        
UK transient sites             3,420                       3,200                       220        
             
Occupancy(e)             90.0         %             90.7         %           (0.7)        %
Monthly base rent per site   $         519             $         481             $         38        

(a) Refer to the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. UK currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.2618 USD and $1.2649 USD per Pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(e) Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 40 basis points year-over-year, to 90.8% at June 30, 2024, from 91.2% at June 30, 2023.

Home Sales Summary
($ in millions, except for average selling price)

 


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
Financial Information June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   % Change   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   % Change
MH                      
Home sales $         58.2             $         62.3                     (6.6)        %   $         91.0             $         109.5                     (16.9)        %
Home cost and selling expenses           45.0                       46.0                     (2.2)        %             71.2                       82.0                     (13.2)        %
NOI $         13.2             $         16.3                     (19.0)        %   $         19.8             $         27.5                     (28.0)        %
NOI margin %           22.7         %             26.2         %                 21.8         %             25.1         %    
                       
UK                      
Home sales $         49.3             $         60.3                     (18.2)        %   $         85.4             $         99.4             (14.1)        %
Home cost and selling expenses           31.8                       40.4                     (21.3)        %             57.5                       67.0             (14.2)        %
NOI $         17.5             $         19.9                     (12.1)        %   $         27.9             $         32.4             (13.9)        %
NOI margin %           35.5         %             33.0         %                 32.7         %             32.6         %    
                       
Total                      
Home sales $         107.5             $         122.6                     (12.3)        %   $         176.4             $         208.9                     (15.6)        %
Home cost and selling expenses           76.8                       86.4                     (11.1)        %             128.7                       149.0                     (13.6)        %
NOI $         30.7             $         36.2                     (15.2)        %   $         47.7             $         59.9                     (20.4)        %
NOI margin %           28.6         %             29.5         %                 27.0         %             28.7         %    
                       
Other information                      
Units Sold:                      
MH           623                       684                     (8.9)        %             950                       1,273             (25.4)        %