NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 28, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended July 28, 2024.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its second-quarter results from its chief financial officer, Colette Kress. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

   
For further information, contact:
Stewart Stecker
Investor Relations
NVIDIA Corporation
sstecker@nvidia.com 		Mylene Mangalindan
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
mmangalindan@nvidia.com
   

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved.


