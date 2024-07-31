Carriage Services Announces Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results and Increases Full-Year 2024 Outlook

Conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. central time

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Company Highlights:

A 31.1% increase in consolidated cemetery preneed sales, and an increase of 4.0% in consolidated funeral average, helped drive revenue of $102.3 million, representing growth of 4.8% over the prior-year quarter;

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.40 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.53 and $0.53 in the prior-year quarter, respectively;

Leverage ratio of 4.58x and executed an amendment to the Company's Credit Agreement, highlighted by a more favorable fee schedule, resulting in near-term interest expense reduction; and

The Company increased its guidance for 2024 to $390-$400 million in total revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $117-$123 million, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.30-$2.40. Adjusted free cash flow remains at $55-$65 million.

Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are excited to share that our continued focus on executing our five-year strategic objectives has delivered another solid performance in the second quarter of 2024. Our preneed cemetery sales team delivered another remarkable 31.1% year-over-year increase in preneed sales, highlighting the continued effectiveness of our cemetery sales growth plan. This cemetery performance, in addition to an increase of 4.0% in our funeral average revenue per contract, contributed significantly to our total revenue growth of 4.8% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Our preneed funeral sales strategy also delivered strong results, with an impressive 251% increase in preneed funeral commissions income to $1.4 million, compared to $406 thousand in the prior-year quarter. This substantial increase in revenue, combined with our focus on cost management, has led to a 440 basis points increase in our Total Field EBITDA Margins to 46.1%, compared to 41.7% in the prior-year quarter.

Finally, while our GAAP diluted EPS was lower than the prior-year quarter due to one-time items related to the final fees associated with our previously concluded review of strategic alternatives, we are excited to see that our adjusted diluted EPS increased by 18.9% to $0.63, compared to $0.53 during the same period in 2023. Due to this strong performance, and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our guidance for 2024.

As we continue to execute our five-year strategic objectives, we expect these trends to remain consistent for the remainder of the year with small declines in funeral volume and historical seasonality back in play. Our second quarter results further support our team's excitement for the future of Carriage,” concluded Mr. Quezada.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except volume, average, margins and EPS) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Metrics: Total revenue $ 102.3 $ 97.7 $ 205.8 $ 193.2 Operating income $ 18.4 $ 20.7 $ 37.8 $ 41.4 Operating income margin 18.0 % 21.2 % 18.4 % 21.4 % Net income $ 6.3 $ 8.3 $ 13.2 $ 17.1 Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.85 $ 1.10 Cash provided by operating activities $ 2.2 $ 13.3 $ 21.9 $ 39.2 Non-GAAP Metrics(1): Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32.6 $ 28.7 $ 66.2 $ 56.5 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 31.9 % 29.4 % 32.2 % 29.2 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.53 $ 1.38 $ 1.09 Adjusted free cash flow $ 1.7 $ 3.8 $ 22.6 $ 20.9 Cemetery Operating Metrics(2): Preneed interment rights (property) sold 4,179 3,327 7,596 5,785 Average price per preneed interment right sold $ 5,908 $ 5,307 $ 5,439 $ 4,984 Funeral Operating Metrics(3): Funeral contracts 10,674 11,178 22,580 23,317 Average revenue per funeral contract(4) $ 5,549 $ 5,344 $ 5,571 $ 5,367 Burial rate 32.0 % 33.4 % 32.7 % 33.4 % Cremation rate 59.7 % 58.6 % 59.4 % 58.9 % (1) We present both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information and to allow for the increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. The most comparable GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release. (2) Metrics calculated using cemetery operating results. (3) Metrics calculated using funeral operating results. (4) Excludes preneed interest earnings reflected in financial revenue.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $4.6 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. We experienced a 23.2% increase in the number of preneed interment rights (property) sold and a 12.8% increase in the average price per preneed interment right sold. Additionally, we experienced a 6.6% decrease in funeral contract volume, which was partially offset by a 4.0% increase in the average revenue per funeral contract.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $2.0 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. We experienced a $5.8 million increase in gross profit contribution from our businesses and a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense, which was more than offset by an $8.4 million increase in general, administrative and other expenses, primarily composed of one-time costs related to executive severance payments and the Company's review of strategic alternatives.

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $12.6 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. We experienced a 29.2% increase in the number of preneed interment rights (property) sold and a 10.3% increase in the average price per preneed interment right sold. Additionally, we experienced a 4.5% decrease in funeral contract volume, which was partially offset by a 4.0% increase in the average revenue per funeral contract.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $3.9 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. We experienced a $12.0 million increase in gross profit contribution from our businesses, which was more than offset by a $14.5 million increase in general, administrative and other expenses, primarily composed of one-time costs related to executive severance payments and the Company's review of strategic alternatives.

REVISED 2024 OUTLOOK

Revised 2024 Outlook Previous 2024 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts) Total revenue $390 - $400 $380 - $390 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $117 - $123 $112 - $118 Adjusted diluted EPS $2.30 - $2.40 $2.20 - $2.30 Adjusted free cash flow $55 - $65 $55 - $65 The most comparable GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT

(in thousands - except per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Funeral operating revenue $ 59,225 $ 59,733 $ 125,803 $ 125,140 Cemetery operating revenue 34,770 28,833 62,351 50,150 Financial revenue 7,120 6,092 14,056 12,160 Ancillary revenue 1,082 1,232 2,329 2,289 Divested revenue 121 1,788 1,272 3,453 Total revenue $ 102,318 $ 97,678 $ 205,811 $ 193,192 Funeral operating EBITDA $ 23,366 $ 21,551 $ 50,893 $ 47,878 Funeral operating EBITDA margin 39.5 % 36.1 % 40.5 % 38.3 % Cemetery operating EBITDA 17,065 12,871 29,017 21,183 Cemetery operating EBITDA margin 49.1 % 44.6 % 46.5 % 42.2 % Financial EBITDA 6,546 5,647 13,051 11,374 Financial EBITDA margin 91.9 % 92.7 % 92.9 % 93.5 % Ancillary EBITDA 193 73 366 219 Ancillary EBITDA margin 17.8 % 5.9 % 15.7 % 9.6 % Divested EBITDA 33 638 203 1,176 Divested EBITDA margin 27.3 % 35.7 % 16.0 % 34.1 % Total field EBITDA $ 47,203 $ 40,780 $ 93,530 $ 81,830 Total field EBITDA margin 46.1 % 41.7 % 45.4 % 42.4 % Total overhead $ 20,425 $ 12,087 $ 39,781 $ 25,352 Overhead as a percentage of revenue 20.0 % 12.4 % 19.3 % 13.1 % Consolidated EBITDA $ 26,778 $ 28,693 $ 53,749 $ 56,478 Consolidated EBITDA margin 26.2 % 29.4 % 26.1 % 29.2 % Other expenses and interest Depreciation & amortization $ 6,204 $ 5,668 $ 11,664 $ 10,437 Non-cash stock compensation 2,182 2,022 2,671 4,163 Interest expense 8,324 9,396 17,036 17,935 Other (391 ) (95 ) 1,197 (105 ) Pretax income $ 10,459 $ 11,702 $ 21,181 $ 24,048 Net tax expense 4,200 3,416 7,949 6,918 Net income $ 6,259 $ 8,286 $ 13,232 $ 17,130 Special items(1) $ 5,417 $ (118 ) $ 12,212 $ (295 ) Tax on special items 1,825 (33 ) 4,054 (84 ) Adjusted net income $ 9,851 $ 8,201 $ 21,390 $ 16,919 Adjusted net income margin 9.6 % 8.4 % 10.4 % 8.8 % Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 1.42 $ 1.13 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.53 $ 1.38 $ 1.09 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.55 $ 0.87 $ 1.14 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.85 $ 1.10 Weighted average shares o/s - basic 14,965 14,793 14,920 14,776 Weighted average shares o/s - diluted 15,403 15,454 15,356 15,461 Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA $ 26,778 $ 28,693 $ 53,749 $ 56,478 Special items(1) 5,826 — 12,456 — Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32,604 $ 28,693 $ 66,205 $ 56,478 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 31.9 % 29.4 % 32.2 % 29.2 % (1) A detail of our Special items presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited and in thousands)



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,503 $ 1,523 Accounts receivable, net 29,398 27,060 Inventories 8,257 8,347 Prepaid and other current assets 3,965 4,791 Total current assets 43,123 41,721 Preneed cemetery trust investments 100,285 96,374 Preneed funeral trust investments 109,701 107,842 Preneed cemetery receivables, net 45,569 35,575 Receivables from preneed funeral trusts, net 22,074 21,530 Property, plant and equipment, net 280,355 287,484 Cemetery property, net 113,327 114,580 Goodwill 414,895 423,643 Intangible and other non-current assets, net 39,099 37,677 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,058 16,295 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 84,780 85,331 Total assets $ 1,269,266 $ 1,268,052 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and lease obligations $ 3,924 $ 3,842 Accounts payable 16,180 11,866 Accrued and other liabilities 30,655 35,362 Total current liabilities 50,759 51,070 Acquisition debt, net of current portion 5,388 5,461 Credit facility 153,970 177,794 Senior notes 396,247 395,905 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 5,304 5,831 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 15,263 15,797 Deferred preneed cemetery revenue 65,375 61,048 Deferred preneed funeral revenue 40,386 39,537 Deferred tax liability 50,650 52,127 Other long-term liabilities 1,857 1,855 Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust 100,285 96,374 Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust 109,701 107,842 Care trusts’ corpus 86,194 84,351 Total liabilities 1,081,379 1,094,992 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 269 266 Additional paid-in capital 242,883 241,291 Retained earnings 223,488 210,256 Treasury stock (278,753 ) (278,753 ) Total stockholders’ equity 187,887 173,060 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,269,266 $ 1,268,052





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Service revenue $ 44,433 $ 44,522 $ 94,132 $ 92,729 Property and merchandise revenue 49,590 45,630 95,092 85,641 Other revenue 8,295 7,526 16,587 14,822 102,318 97,678 205,811 193,192 Field costs and expenses: Cost of service 21,672 23,075 45,380 46,552 Cost of merchandise 31,981 32,219 63,931 61,953 Cemetery property amortization 2,560 1,892 4,316 3,093 Field depreciation expense 3,405 3,555 6,872 6,912 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 4,245 4,131 8,087 9,568 Other expenses 1,462 1,604 2,970 2,857 65,325 66,476 131,556 130,935 Gross profit 36,993 31,202 74,255 62,257 Corporate costs and expenses: General, administrative and other 18,601 10,199 34,841 20,379 Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairments charges 23 265 1,568 506 Operating income 18,369 20,738 37,846 41,372 Interest expense 8,324 9,396 17,036 17,935 Net (gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims (417 ) (235 ) (417 ) 36 Other, net 3 (125 ) 46 (647 ) Income before income taxes 10,459 11,702 21,181 24,048 Expense for income taxes 3,513 3,273 7,032 6,841 Expense related to discrete income tax items 687 143 917 77 Total expense for income taxes 4,200 3,416 7,949 6,918 Net income $ 6,259 $ 8,286 $ 13,232 $ 17,130 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.41 $ 0.55 $ 0.87 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.85 $ 1.10 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.1125 $ 0.1125 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 14,965 14,793 14,920 14,776 Diluted 15,403 15,454 15,356 15,461





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands)



Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,232 $ 17,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,664 10,437 Provision for credit losses 1,447 1,344 Stock-based compensation expense 2,671 4,163 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,477 ) 7 Amortization of intangibles 669 647 Amortization of debt issuance costs 352 349 Amortization and accretion of debt 266 255 Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges 1,568 506 (Gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims (417 ) 36 Gain on sale of excess land — (658 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash: Accounts and preneed receivables (13,939 ) (1,694 ) Inventories, prepaid and other current assets 1,224 1,011 Intangible and other non-current assets (2,339 ) (1,767 ) Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments (9,523 ) 5,341 Accounts payable 3,084 (2,272 ) Accrued and other liabilities (3,999 ) (3,328 ) Incentive payment from vendor — 6,000 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue 7,064 8,106 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust 10,313 (6,426 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,860 39,187 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses — (44,000 ) Proceeds from divestitures and sale of other assets 11,174 1,973 Proceeds from insurance claims 314 1,092 Capital expenditures (7,096 ) (8,960 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,392 (49,895 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from the credit facility 24,800 64,700 Payments against the credit facility (48,900 ) (51,400 ) Payments on acquisition debt and obligations under finance leases (305 ) (256 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions 1,942 923 Taxes paid on restricted stock vestings and exercise of stock options (419 ) (119 ) Dividends paid on common stock (3,390 ) (3,340 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (26,272 ) 10,508 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20 ) (200 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,523 1,170 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,503 $ 970

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.

Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this earnings release.

The Non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and the definitions of them used by the Company for our internal management purposes in this earnings release are described below.

Special items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. Special items are taxed at the operating tax rate.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of total revenue.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation and net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges. Consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated EBITDA after adjustments for severance and separation costs and other special items. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by special items as deemed necessary, less cash for maintenance capital expenditures, which include facility repairs and improvements, equipment, furniture and vehicle purchases. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue.

Funeral operating EBITDA is defined as funeral gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the funeral home segment. Funeral operating EBITDA margin is defined as funeral operating EBITDA as a percentage of funeral operating revenue.

Cemetery operating EBITDA is defined as cemetery gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA and divested EBITDA related to the cemetery segment. Cemetery operating EBITDA margin is defined as cemetery operating EBITDA as a percentage of cemetery operating revenue.

Preneed cemetery sales is defined as cemetery property, merchandise and services sold prior to death.

Financial EBITDA is defined as financial revenue, less the related expenses. Financial revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Financial EBITDA margin is defined as financial EBITDA as a percentage of financial revenue.

Ancillary revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, a monument business, a pet cremation business and our online cremation businesses. Ancillary revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Ancillary EBITDA is defined as ancillary revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above. Ancillary EBITDA margin is defined as ancillary EBITDA as a percentage of ancillary revenue.

Divested revenue is defined as revenues from certain funeral home and cemetery businesses that we have divested.

Divested EBITDA is defined as divested revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested businesses noted above. Divested EBITDA margin is defined as divested EBITDA as a percentage of divested revenue.

Overhead expenses are defined as regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs and general, administrative and other costs, excluding home office depreciation and non-cash stock compensation.

Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP basic earnings per share, adjusted for special items.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share, adjusted for special items.

Funeral Operating EBITDA and Cemetery Operating EBITDA

Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home operations and Cemetery operations. Our operating level results highlight trends in volumes, revenue, operating EBITDA (the individual business’ cash earning power/locally controllable business profit) and operating EBITDA margin (the individual business’ controllable profit margin).

Funeral operating EBITDA and cemetery operating EBITDA are defined above. Funeral and cemetery gross profit is defined as revenue less “field costs and expenses” — a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor and other related expenses incurred at the business level.

Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our field employees and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA. We do not directly or indirectly “push down” any of these expenses to the individual business’ field level margins.

We believe that our “regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Usefulness and Limitations of These Measures

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our total EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.

We believe our presentation of adjusted consolidated EBITDA, a key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Our total field EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral operating EBITDA, cemetery operating EBITDA, financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.

Our total field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business’ field level margins, as noted above.

Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation to operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Operating income margin to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $ 18,369 $ 20,738 $ 37,846 $ 41,372 Depreciation & amortization 6,204 5,668 11,664 10,437 Non-cash stock compensation 2,182 2,022 2,671 4,163 Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges 23 265 1,568 506 Consolidated EBITDA $ 26,778 $ 28,693 $ 53,749 $ 56,478 Adjusted for: Severance and separation costs(1) $ 771 $ — $ 6,228 $ — Other special items(2) 5,055 — 6,228 — Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32,604 $ 28,693 $ 66,205 $ 56,478 Total revenue $ 102,318 $ 97,678 $ 205,811 $ 193,192 Operating income margin 18.0 % 21.2 % 18.4 % 21.4 % Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 31.9 % 29.4 % 32.2 % 29.2 % (1) Primarily represents the severance and performance award settlement expense recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and severance expense recognized during the second quarter of 2024 for our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024.

(2) Represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.

Special items affecting Adjusted net income (in thousands) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Severance and separation costs(1) $ 771 $ — $ 6,228 $ — Equity award cancellation(2) — — (1,336 ) — Net (gain) loss on divestitures and sale of real estate(3) 8 (126 ) 1,509 (574 ) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and PPE — 243 — 243 (Gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims(4) (417 ) (235 ) (417 ) 36 Other special items(5) 5,055 — 6,228 — Total $ 5,417 $ (118 ) $ 12,212 $ (295 ) (1) Primarily represents the severance and performance award settlement expense recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and severance expense recognized during the second quarter of 2024 for our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024.

(2) Primarily represents the stock compensation benefit recognized during the first quarter of 2024 for equity awards cancelled for our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement, which was effective February 22, 2024.

(3) Represents the net gain or loss recognized for the sale of businesses and real estate during the periods presented.

(4) Represents the loss on property damage, net of insurance claims for property damaged by Hurricane Ian during the third quarter of 2022 and a fire that occurred during first quarter of 2023. (5) Represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.

Reconciliation of GAAP basic earnings per share to Adjusted basic earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.55 $ 0.87 $ 1.14 Special items 0.24 0.00 0.55 (0.01 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 1.42 $ 1.13

Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.85 $ 1.10 Special items 0.23 0.00 0.53 (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.53 $ 1.38 $ 1.09

Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 2,157 $ 13,318 $ 21,860 $ 39,187 Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures (1,502 ) (1,881 ) (2,664 ) (3,723 ) Free cash flow $ 655 $ 11,437 $ 19,196 $ 35,464 Plus: incremental special items: Withdrawal from preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments(1) $ — $ (1,597 ) $ — $ (8,599 ) Vendor incentive payment(2) — (6,000 ) — (6,000 ) Severance and separation costs(3) 1,049 — 2,260 — Other special items(4) — — 1,173 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 1,704 $ 3,840 $ 22,629 $ 20,865 (1) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we withdrew $1.6 million and $8.6 million, respectively, of realized capital gains and earnings from our preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments. In certain states, we are allowed to withdraw these funds prior to the delivery of preneed merchandise and service contracts. While the realized capital gains and earnings are not recognized as revenue, they increase our cash flow from operations. (2) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we received a $6.0 million incentive payment from a vendor for entering into a strategic partnership agreement to market and sell prearranged funeral services in the future. While the incentive payment was not recognized as revenue, it increased our cash flow from operations. (3) Primarily represents the cash paid to our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and cash paid to our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024. (4) Represents expenses related to the review of strategic alternatives.

Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Current(1) Adjustments(1) Revised(1) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 21,860 $ 39,187 $ — $ — $ 21,860 $ 39,187 Cash used for capital expenditures (2,664 ) (3,723 ) (4,432 ) (5,237 ) (7,096 ) (8,960 ) Free cash flow $ 19,196 $ 35,464 $ (4,432 ) $ (5,237 ) $ 14,764 $ 30,227 Plus: incremental special items: Withdrawal from preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments $ — $ (8,599 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (8,599 ) Vendor incentive payment — (6,000 ) — — — (6,000 ) Severance and separation costs 2,260 — — — 2,260 — Other special items 1,173 — — — 1,173 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 22,629 $ 20,865 $ (4,432 ) $ (5,237 ) $ 18,197 $ 15,628 (1) We have provided full year 2024 guidance for adjusted free cash flow based on the calculation in the current column above, which includes cash used for maintenance expenditures. However, in years subsequent to 2024, we plan to provide adjusted free cash flow guidance based on a revised adjusted free cash flow calculation, which includes cash used for total capital expenditures. The adjustments column above reflects the cash used for growth capital expenditures. The revised column above reflects adjusted free cash flow based on a calculation which includes cash used for total capital expenditures.

Revised 2024 Outlook for the estimated year ended December 31, 2024:

Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the estimated year ended December 31, 2024:

2024E Operating income $ 87,000 Depreciation & amortization 23,500 Non-cash stock compensation 9,500 Other — Consolidated EBITDA $ 120,000 Adjusted for: Special items — Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 120,000 Total revenue $ 395,000 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 30.4 %

Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the estimated year ended December 31, 2024:

2024E GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.35 Special items — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.35

Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the estimated year ended December 31, 2024:

2024E Cash provided by operating activities $ 69,000 Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures (9,000 ) Free cash flow $ 60,000 Special items — Adjusted free cash flow $ 60,000



