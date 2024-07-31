Ingersoll Rand Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS Performance

Raises Guidance for Total Company Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

(All comparisons against the second quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted.)

Strong performance driven by its competitive differentiator - Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX):

Second quarter orders of $1,799 million, up 4%, or down 1% organic On a two-year stack, up 12%, or up 3% organic

Reported second quarter revenues of $1,805 million, up 7%, or up 1% organic 1 On a two-year stack, up 24%, or up 13% organic 1

Reported net income attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. of $185 million, or earnings of $0.45 per share Adjusted net income 1 of $341 million, or $0.83 per share

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $495 million, up 16%, with a margin of 27.4%, up 220 basis points year over year Gross Margin improvement of 250 basis points

of $495 million, up 16%, with a margin of 27.4%, up 220 basis points year over year Reported operating cash flow of $305 million and free cash flow 1 of $283 million, up 39%

of $283 million, up 39% Liquidity of $3.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, including $1.1 billion of cash on hand and undrawn capacity of $2.6 billion under available credit facilities

Backlog remains near historically high levels, up 3% with a book to bill of 1.0x for the second quarter and a book to bill of 1.01x for the first half of 2024

Raising 2024 Guidance

Raising total revenue growth guidance to a range of 6% to 8% for the full year

Raising Adjusted EBITDA 1 guidance to a range of $2,010 to $2,060 million, up 12% to 15% over prior year

guidance to a range of $2,010 to $2,060 million, up 12% to 15% over prior year Raising full-year 2024 Adjusted EPS1 guidance to a range of $3.27 to $3.37, up 10% to 14% over prior year

DAVIDSON, N.C., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) reported record second quarter revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS.

“Our results demonstrate that Ingersoll Rand continues to expand into durable, high-growth, sustainable end markets,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Despite the headwinds in the macroeconomic environment, we are raising our guidance on revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS following a solid performance this quarter. We remain confident that our IRX execution model will continue to drive long-term value creation.”

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Review

(All comparisons against the second quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted.)

Industrial Technologies and Services Segment (IT&S): broad range of compressor, vacuum, blower, and air treatment solutions as well as industrial technologies including power tools and lifting equipment

Reported Orders of $1,465 million, up 1%, or down 3% organic On a two-year stack, up 14%, or up 6% organic Book to bill of 1.0x in the quarter and 1.01x in the first half of 2024 Up 5% sequentially as compared to Q1 2024

of $1,465 million, up 1%, or down 3% organic Reported Revenues of $1,467 million, up 6%, or up 1% organic 1

of $1,467 million, up 6%, or up 1% organic Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $436 million, up 16%

of $436 million, up 16% Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 29.7%, up 230 basis points, due to continued pricing strength and IRX driving strong operational execution

of 29.7%, up 230 basis points, due to continued pricing strength and IRX driving strong operational execution IT&S saw organic orders finish largely in line with expectations, down 3%, mainly due to China market headwinds including large, long-cycle orders taken in the prior year in electric vehicle (EV) battery and solar end markets. Within compressors, orders were up low-single-digits and revenue was up mid-single digits2. Book to bill remains on track and consistent with the previous guidance, finishing above 1.0x in the first half of the year.

Precision and Science Technologies Segment (P&ST): Mission-critical precision liquid, gas, air and powder handling technologies for life sciences, industrial, and aerospace and defense applications

Reported Orders of $334 million, up 14%, or up 6% organic On a two-year stack, up 6%, or down 4% organic Book to bill of 0.99x in the quarter and 1.01x in the first half of 2024

of $334 million, up 14%, or up 6% organic Reported Revenues of $339 million, up 10%, or down 1% organic 1

of $339 million, up 10%, or down 1% organic Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, up 14%

of $103 million, up 14% Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 30.3%, up 110 basis points, driven largely by improvements in pricing versus cost and strong operational execution driven by IRX

of 30.3%, up 110 basis points, driven largely by improvements in pricing versus cost and strong operational execution driven by IRX Organic order growth was strong across both Life Sciences and the Industrial businesses. In the Industrial businesses, short cycle orders grew mid-single digits year over year, driven by demand generation activities and the use of IRX.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ingersoll Rand remains in a strong financial position with ample liquidity of $3.7 billion. On a reported basis, the Company generated $305 million of cash flow from operating activities and invested $22 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow1 of $283 million, compared to cash flow from operating activities of $228 million and free cash flow1 of $204 million in the prior year period. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage3 was 2.0x for the second quarter, which was an increase of 1.0x as compared to the prior year driven primarily by the acquisition of ILC Dover within the quarter.

The Company received a one notch upgrade from each of its rating agencies, solidifying its investment grade status. In May 2024, the Company issued $3.3 billion of unsecured investment grade bonds. Proceeds of the bond issuance were used to repay $1.2 billion of floating rate secured term loans, $2.0 billion to partially fund the acquisition of ILC Dover, and $0.1 billion for general corporate purposes. Under this new debt structure, Ingersoll Rand achieved a fixed / floating ratio of 84% / 16% and extended its weighted average maturity from six to ten years.

Consistent with our comprehensive capital allocation strategy led by M&A, in the second quarter of 2024, Ingersoll Rand deployed $2.6 billion to M&A. Ingersoll Rand closed on multiple acquisitions within the quarter, including:

ILC Dover, a specialized manufacturer of innovative market leading powder management single-use solutions and liquid handling products, for biopharma and pharma markets, and specialty solutions for the design and production of silicone, thermoplastic components and assemblies for medical devices.

Complete Air and Power Solutions, a leading provider of compressed air and power generation services with a strong customer base for over 40 years.

Fruvac Ltd., a leading manufacturer of mobile and truck mounted vacuum pumps, systems, and peripheral parts.

Del PD Pumps & Gear Pvt Ltd., a leading manufacturer of rotary, twin, and triple gear pumps for the loading, unloading, transfer, and pressurization of liquids.

The Company also returned approximately $71 million to shareholders through $63 million in share repurchases and $8 million through its quarterly dividend payment in the second quarter.

1 Non-GAAP measure (definitions and/or reconciliations in tables below)

2 Excludes the impact of FX and the acquisition of Roots. Compressors include oil lubricated, oil free, reciprocating, and centrifugal offerings.

3 Calculated as Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA



Raising 2024 Guidance

Ingersoll Rand is raising its guidance for full-year 2024 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS ranges based on the strong performance in the first half, and its expectations of continued strong commercial and operational performance for the balance of the year. The full-year revenue guidance increase is driven by the recent M&A activity, partially offset by FX and a reduction in organic growth expectations, largely driven by China.

Key Metrics Previous Guidance

as of 5/2/24 Revised Guidance

as of 7/31/24 Revenue - Total Ingersoll Rand2 4-6% 6-8% Ingersoll Rand (Organic)1 2-4% 0-2% Industrial Technologies & Services (Organic) 2-4% 0-2% Precision & Science Technologies (Organic) 2-4% 0-2% FX Impact3 ~Flat (~1%) M&A4 ~$170M ~$440M Corporate Costs (~$170M) (~$170M) Adjusted EBITDA1 $1,940M - $2,000M

(+9% - +12% YoY) $2,010M - $2,060M

(+12% - +15% YoY) Adjusted EPS1 $3.20 - $3.30

(+8% - +11% YoY) $3.27 - $3.37

(+10% - +14% YoY)



Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2024 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for acquisitions-related expenses, restructuring and other business transformation costs, gains or losses on foreign currency exchange and the timing and magnitude of other amounts in the reconciliation of historic numbers. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

1 Non-GAAP measure (definitions and/or reconciliations in tables below)

2 All revenue outlook commentary expressed in percentages and based on growth as compared to 2023

3 Based on June 2024 FX rates; does not include impact of FX on M&A

4 Reflects all completed and closed M&A as of July 31, 2024

Conference Call

Ingersoll Rand will host a live earnings conference call to discuss the second quarter results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-330-3073, domestically, or 1-646-960-0683, internationally, and use access Code 8970061. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life sciences and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

For the Three Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six Month Period

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,805.3 $ 1,686.5 $ 3,475.4 $ 3,315.8 Cost of sales 1,012.0 989.0 1,935.8 1,954.1 Gross Profit 793.3 697.5 1,539.6 1,361.7 Selling and administrative expenses 342.1 315.6 678.4 626.7 Amortization of intangible assets 91.2 89.7 182.8 182.1 Other operating expense, net 88.2 19.8 113.4 40.2 Operating Income 271.8 272.4 565.0 512.7 Interest expense 50.8 40.8 87.6 79.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3.0 0.9 3.0 0.9 Other income, net (18.1 ) (8.2 ) (31.3 ) (17.8 ) Income Before Income Taxes 236.1 238.9 505.7 449.9 Provision for income taxes 46.1 60.5 100.5 108.6 Income (loss) on equity method investments (3.5 ) 2.4 (14.2 ) 2.7 Net Income 186.5 180.8 391.0 344.0 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.5 1.3 3.8 3.4 Net Income Attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. $ 185.0 $ 179.5 $ 387.2 $ 340.6 Basic earnings per share 0.46 0.44 0.96 0.84 Diluted earnings per share 0.45 0.44 0.95 0.83





INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in millions, except share amounts)



June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,062.5 $ 1,595.5 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $56.9 and $53.8, respectively 1,301.4 1,234.2 Inventories 1,160.0 1,001.1 Other current assets 319.3 219.6 Total current assets 3,843.2 4,050.4 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $535.0 and $500.8, respectively 830.0 711.4 Goodwill 8,217.1 6,609.7 Other intangible assets, net 4,478.2 3,611.1 Deferred tax assets 29.6 31.5 Other assets 440.4 549.4 Total assets $ 17,838.5 $ 15,563.5 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 4.5 $ 30.6 Accounts payable 748.5 801.2 Accrued liabilities 1,011.6 995.5 Total current liabilities 1,764.6 1,827.3 Long-term debt, less current maturities 4,750.9 2,693.0 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 150.9 150.0 Deferred income tax liabilities 838.2 612.6 Other liabilities 309.7 433.9 Total liabilities $ 7,814.3 $ 5,716.8 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 430,371,281 and 428,589,061 shares issued as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 4.3 4.3 Capital in excess of par value 9,595.3 9,550.8 Retained earnings 2,068.3 1,697.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (340.1 ) (227.6 ) Treasury stock at cost; 26,595,683 and 25,241,667 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (1,369.6 ) (1,240.9 ) Total Ingersoll Rand stockholders' equity $ 9,958.2 $ 9,783.8 Noncontrolling interests 66.0 62.9 Total stockholders' equity $ 10,024.2 $ 9,846.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,838.5 $ 15,563.5





INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in millions)



Six Month Period Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 391.0 $ 344.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of intangible assets 182.8 182.1 Depreciation 51.3 43.7 Non-cash restructuring charges — 1.9 Stock-based compensation expense 28.6 24.0 Income (loss) on equity method investments 14.2 (2.7 ) Foreign currency transaction gains, net (0.7 ) (0.1 ) Non-cash adjustments to carrying value of LIFO inventories 7.2 14.3 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3.0 0.9 Loss on sale of asbestos-related assets and liabilities 33.7 — Other non-cash adjustments 3.4 5.2 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (8.1 ) (62.7 ) Inventories (63.6 ) (29.6 ) Accounts payable (72.8 ) (126.8 ) Accrued liabilities (44.3 ) 53.1 Other assets and liabilities, net (59.2 ) (48.6 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 466.5 398.7 Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (84.1 ) (47.2 ) Net cash paid in acquisitions (2,744.0 ) (615.8 ) Disposals of property, plant and equipment — 7.3 Other investing (6.0 ) 0.3 Net cash used in investing activities (2,834.1 ) (655.4 ) Cash Flows From (Used In) Financing Activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (1,240.7 ) (20.6 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 3,296.9 — Purchases of treasury stock (135.5 ) (132.8 ) Cash dividends on common shares (16.1 ) (16.2 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 22.7 15.6 Payments to settle cross-currency swaps (19.9 ) — Payments of deferred and contingent acquisition consideration (12.0 ) (5.3 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (32.3 ) (5.3 ) Other financing (1.1 ) (1.1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,862.0 (165.7 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (27.4 ) (12.5 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (533.0 ) (434.9 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,595.5 1,613.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,062.5 $ 1,178.1





INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in millions)



For the Three Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six Month Period

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ingersoll Rand Revenues $ 1,805.3 $ 1,686.5 $ 3,475.4 $ 3,315.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 494.6 $ 424.7 $ 953.1 $ 824.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.4 % 25.2 % 27.4 % 24.9 %





INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INGERSOLL RAND AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited; in millions)



For the Three Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six Month Period

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 186.5 $ 180.8 $ 391.0 $ 344.0 Plus: Provision for income taxes 46.1 60.5 100.5 108.6 Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 89.1 87.1 178.6 176.9 Restructuring and related business transformation costs 3.9 5.9 14.6 10.2 Acquisition and other transaction related expenses and non-cash charges 27.7 13.8 43.0 31.8 Stock-based compensation 14.5 11.9 28.6 24.0 Foreign currency transaction gains, net — (1.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.1 ) Loss (income) on equity method investments 3.5 (2.4 ) 14.2 (2.7 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3.0 0.9 3.0 0.9 Adjustments to LIFO inventories 0.4 6.5 7.2 14.3 Cybersecurity incident costs (0.1 ) 2.2 0.5 2.2 Loss on asbestos sale 58.8 — 58.8 — Other adjustments — — 0.4 (1.4 ) Minus: Income tax provision, as adjusted 92.3 87.9 178.7 163.5 Adjusted Net Income 341.1 278.2 661.0 545.2 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1.5 1.3 3.8 3.4 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. $ 339.6 $ 276.9 $ 657.2 $ 541.8 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share1 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 1.63 $ 1.34 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2 $ 0.83 $ 0.68 $ 1.61 $ 1.33 Average shares outstanding: Basic, as reported 403.5 404.5 403.5 404.8 Diluted, as reported 407.4 408.3 407.7 408.8 Adjusted diluted2 407.4 408.3 407.7 408.8

1 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share (as reported) are calculated by dividing net income (loss) attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. by the basic and diluted average shares outstanding for the respective periods.

2 Adjusted diluted share count and adjusted diluted earnings per share include incremental dilutive shares, using the treasury stock method, which are added to average shares outstanding.





INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited; in millions)



For the Three Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six Month Period

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 186.5 $ 180.8 $ 391.0 $ 344.0 Plus: Interest expense 50.8 40.8 87.6 79.7 Provision for income taxes 46.1 60.5 100.5 108.6 Depreciation expense 24.6 21.3 49.3 42.0 Amortization expense 91.2 89.7 182.8 182.1 Restructuring and related business transformation costs 3.9 5.9 14.6 10.2 Acquisition and other transaction related expenses and non-cash charges 27.7 13.8 43.0 31.8 Stock-based compensation 14.5 11.9 28.6 24.0 Foreign currency transaction gains, net — (1.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.1 ) Loss (income) on equity method investments 3.5 (2.4 ) 14.2 (2.7 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3.0 0.9 3.0 0.9 Adjustments to LIFO inventories 0.4 6.5 7.2 14.3 Cybersecurity incident costs (0.1 ) 2.2 0.5 2.2 Loss on asbestos sale 58.8 — 58.8 — Interest income on cash and cash equivalents (16.3 ) (6.1 ) (27.7 ) (10.8 ) Other adjustments — — 0.4 (1.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 494.6 $ 424.7 $ 953.1 $ 824.8 Minus: Interest expense 50.8 40.8 87.6 79.7 Income tax provision, as adjusted 92.3 87.9 178.7 163.5 Depreciation expense 24.6 21.3 49.3 42.0 Amortization of non-acquisition related intangible assets 2.1 2.6 4.2 5.2 Interest income on cash and cash equivalents (16.3 ) (6.1 ) (27.7 ) (10.8 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 341.1 $ 278.2 $ 661.0 $ 545.2 Free Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities $ 304.9 $ 228.4 $ 466.5 $ 398.7 Minus: Capital expenditures 21.8 24.8 84.1 47.2 Free Cash Flow $ 283.1 $ 203.6 $ 382.4 $ 351.5





INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME

(Unaudited; in millions)



For the Three Month Period

Ended June 30, For the Six Month Period

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Orders Industrial Technologies and Services $ 1,465.4 $ 1,444.3 $ 2,863.8 $ 2,894.6 Precision and Science Technologies 334.0 293.1 643.0 619.6 Total Orders $ 1,799.4 $ 1,737.4 $ 3,506.8 $ 3,514.2 Revenue Industrial Technologies and Services $ 1,466.5 $ 1,378.4 $ 2,839.9 $ 2,695.6 Precision and Science Technologies 338.8 308.1 635.5 620.2 Total Revenue $ 1,805.3 $ 1,686.5 $ 3,475.4 $ 3,315.8 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Industrial Technologies and Services $ 436.2 $ 377.5 $ 847.3 $ 723.1 Precision and Science Technologies 102.5 90.0 193.9 184.5 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 538.7 $ 467.5 $ 1,041.2 $ 907.6 Less items to reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Income Before Income Taxes: Corporate expenses not allocated to segments $ 44.1 $ 42.8 $ 88.1 $ 82.8 Interest expense 50.8 40.8 87.6 79.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 115.8 111.0 232.1 224.1 Restructuring and related business transformation costs 3.9 5.9 14.6 10.2 Acquisition and other transaction related expenses and non-cash charges 27.7 13.8 43.0 31.8 Stock-based compensation 14.5 11.9 28.6 24.0 Foreign currency transaction gains, net — (1.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.1 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3.0 0.9 3.0 0.9 Adjustments to LIFO inventories 0.4 6.5 7.2 14.3 Cybersecurity incident costs (0.1 ) 2.2 0.5 2.2 Loss on asbestos sale 58.8 — 58.8 — Interest income on cash and cash equivalents (16.3 ) (6.1 ) (27.7 ) (10.8 ) Other adjustments — — 0.4 (1.4 ) Income Before Income Taxes 236.1 238.9 505.7 449.9 Provision for income taxes 46.1 60.5 100.5 108.6 Income (loss) on equity method investments (3.5 ) 2.4 (14.2 ) 2.7 Net Income $ 186.5 $ 180.8 $ 391.0 $ 344.0





INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ORDERS GROWTH (DECLINE) BY SEGMENT1



For the Three Month

Period Ended June 30, Two-Year

Stack2

2024 2023 Ingersoll Rand Organic growth (decline) (1.2 %) 4.6 % 3.4 % Impact of foreign currency (0.9 %) (1.3 %) (2.2 %) Impact of acquisitions 5.7 % 5.4 % 11.1 % Total orders growth (decline) 3.6 % 8.7 % 12.3 % Industrial Technologies & Services Organic growth (decline) (2.6 %) 8.2 % 5.6 % Impact of foreign currency (1.0 %) (1.4 %) (2.4 %) Impact of acquisitions 5.1 % 6.0 % 11.1 % Total orders growth (decline) 1.5 % 12.8 % 14.3 % Precision & Science Technologies Organic growth (decline) 5.8 % (10.2 %) (4.4 %) Impact of foreign currency (0.7 %) (0.7 %) (1.4 %) Impact of acquisitions 8.9 % 3.0 % 11.9 % Total orders decline 14.0 % (7.9 %) 6.1 %

1 Organic growth/(decline), impact of foreign currency, and impact of acquisitions are non-GAAP measures. References to “impact of acquisitions” refer to GAAP sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition. The portion of GAAP revenue attributable to currency translation is calculated as the difference between (a) the period-to-period change in revenue (excluding acquisition sales) and (b) the period-to-period change in revenue (excluding acquisition sales) after applying prior year foreign exchange rates to the current year period.

2 Two-year stack is defined as the sum of current year growth/(decline) and prior year growth/(decline).





INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) BY SEGMENT1



For the Three Month

Period Ended June 30, Two-Year

Stack2

2024 2023 Ingersoll Rand Organic growth 1.0 % 12.4 % 13.4 % Impact of foreign currency (0.9 %) (1.2 %) (2.1 %) Impact of acquisitions 6.9 % 5.9 % 12.8 % Total revenue growth 7.0 % 17.1 % 24.1 % Industrial Technologies & Services Organic growth 1.4 % 14.4 % 15.8 % Impact of foreign currency (0.9 %) (1.4 %) (2.3 %) Impact of acquisitions 5.9 % 6.8 % 12.7 % Total revenue growth 6.4 % 19.8 % 26.2 % Precision & Science Technologies Organic growth (decline) (1.1 %) 4.6 % 3.5 % Impact of foreign currency (0.6 %) (0.6 %) (1.2 %) Impact of acquisitions 11.7 % 2.5 % 14.2 % Total revenue growth (decline) 10.0 % 6.5 % 16.5 %

1 Organic growth/(decline), impact of foreign currency, and impact of acquisitions are non-GAAP measures. References to “impact of acquisitions” refer to GAAP sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition. The portion of GAAP revenue attributable to currency translation is calculated as the difference between (a) the period-to-period change in revenue (excluding acquisition sales) and (b) the period-to-period change in revenue (excluding acquisition sales) after applying prior year foreign exchange rates to the current year period.

2 Two-year stack is defined as the sum of current year growth/(decline) and prior year growth/(decline).