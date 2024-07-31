Submit Release
Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

                             
  Three months ended
 		        Three months ended      
  June 30,    March 31,   sequential   June 30,    year-over-year
  2024   2024   change   2023   change
(In millions, except per share amounts, percentages and backlog)                            
Contract drilling revenues $ 861     $ 763     $ 98     $ 729     $ 132  
Adjusted contract drilling revenues $ 861     $ 767     $ 94     $ 748     $ 113  
Revenue efficiency (1) 96.9 %   92.9 %   4.0 %   97.2 %   (0.3 )%
Operating and maintenance expense $ 534     $ 523     $ 11     $ 484     $ 50  
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (123 )   $ 98     $ (221 )   $ (165 )   $ 42  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.15 )   $ 0.11     $ (0.26 )   $ (0.22 )   $ 0.07  
                             
Adjusted EBITDA $ 284     $ 199     $ 85     $ 237     $ 47  
Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.0 %   26.0 %   7.0 %   31.7 %   1.3 %
Adjusted net loss $ (123 )   $ (22 )   $ (101 )   $ (110 )   $ (13 )
Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.15 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.15 )   $  
                             
                             
Backlog as of the July 2024 Fleet Status Report $ 8.64 billion                      
                             

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $123 million, $0.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter results included certain favorable and unfavorable items, that were offsetting (see attached schedule).

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased sequentially by $98 million to $861 million, primarily due to increased rig utilization and higher revenue efficiency across the fleet. This was partially offset by lower reimbursable revenue and lower revenues resulting from the sale of Paul B. Loyd, Jr.

Operating and maintenance expense was $534 million, compared with $523 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to rigs returning to work after undergoing contract preparation in the first quarter and increased costs associated with the early retirement of certain personnel. This was partially offset by lower reimbursed expenses and lower operating costs resulting from the sale of Paul B. Loyd, Jr.

General and administrative expense was $59 million, up from $52 million in the first quarter. The increase was primarily due to costs associated with the early retirement of certain personnel and professional fees.

After consideration of the favorable adjustment of $69 million and $10 million in the second and first quarter, respectively, for the fair value of the bifurcated exchange feature related to the 4.625% exchangeable bonds, interest expense net of capitalized amounts was $143 million, compared to $127 million in the prior quarter. Interest income was $14 million, compared to $15 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was 474.5%, up from 206.0% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased income before tax. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was 416.3% compared to 76.9% in the previous quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities was $133 million during the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $219 million compared to $86 million cash used in operating activities in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to timing of interest payments, decreased payments for payroll-related costs and increased cash collected from customers.

Second quarter 2024 capital expenditures of $84 million were primarily associated with the newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Aquila. This compares with $83 million in the prior quarter.

“The entire Transocean team executed well in the second quarter, delivering strong uptime performance for our customers, which drove revenue efficiency to 97% and produced 33% Adjusted EBITDA margins,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Thigpen. “In addition, the team recently secured a number of meaningful contracts, which are illustrative of current industry dynamics and reinforce our view that we are in an increasingly tightening market. Of these contracts, we are especially excited to continue 20K operations with Beacon in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.”

Thigpen concluded, “As we continue to secure work for our fleet, our focus remains on optimizing our portfolio of assets to maximize EBITDA and generate free cash flows, which we can use to de-lever the balance sheet.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 36 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Conference Call Information

Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 11 a.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CEST, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 785-424-1222 and refer to conference code 119567 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. CEST, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-1119, passcode 119567. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Notes 

(1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”

(2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

Analyst Contact:
Alison Johnson
+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647

                       
TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,    June 30, 
  2024     2023     2024     2023
                       
Contract drilling revenues $ 861     $ 729     $ 1,624     $ 1,378  
                       
Costs and expenses                      
Operating and maintenance   534       484       1,057       893  
Depreciation and amortization   184       186       369       368  
General and administrative   59       48       111       93  
    777       718       1,537       1,354  
                       
Loss on impairment of assets   (143 )     (53 )     (143 )     (53 )
Loss on disposal of assets, net               (6 )     (170 )
Operating loss   (59 )     (42 )     (62 )     (199 )
                       
Other income (expense), net                      
Interest income   14       11       29       30  
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized   (74 )     (168 )     (191 )     (417 )
Gain (loss) on retirement of debt   140             140       (32 )
Other, net   12       18       24       23  
    92       (139 )     2       (396 )
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)   33       (181 )     (60 )     (595 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   156       (16 )     (35 )     35  
                       
Net loss   (123 )     (165 )     (25 )     (630 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest                      
Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (123 )   $ (165 )   $ (25 )   $ (630 )
                       
Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.85 )
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted   824       761       821       745  
                               


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
           
  June 30,    December 31,
  2024     2023
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 475     $ 762  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   607       512  
Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $197 and $198 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   440       426  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   400       233  
Other current assets   213       193  
Total current assets   2,135       2,126  
           
Property and equipment   24,066       23,875  
Less accumulated depreciation   (6,983 )     (6,934 )
Property and equipment, net   17,083       16,941  
Contract intangible assets         4  
Deferred tax assets, net   30       44  
Other assets   1,077       1,139  
Total assets $ 20,325     $ 20,254  
           
Liabilities and equity          
Accounts payable $ 296     $ 323  
Accrued income taxes   22       23  
Debt due within one year   526       370  
Other current liabilities   729       681  
Total current liabilities   1,573       1,397  
           
Long-term debt   6,775       7,043  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   470       540  
Other long-term liabilities   798       858  
Total long-term liabilities   8,043       8,441  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
           
Shares, $0.10 par value, 1,057,879,029 authorized, 141,262,093 conditionally authorized, 940,828,901 issued and 875,456,314 outstanding at June 30, 2024, and CHF 0.10 par value, 1,021,294,549 authorized, 142,362,093 conditionally authorized, 843,715,858 issued and 809,030,846 outstanding at December 31, 2023   87       81  
Additional paid-in capital   14,859       14,544  
Accumulated deficit   (4,058 )     (4,033 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (180 )     (177 )
Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity   10,708       10,415  
Noncontrolling interest   1       1  
Total equity   10,709       10,416  
Total liabilities and equity $ 20,325     $ 20,254  
               


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
           
  Six months ended
  June 30, 
  2024      2023
Cash flows from operating activities          
Net loss $ (25 )   $ (630 )
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Amortization of contract intangible asset   4       37  
Depreciation and amortization   369       368  
Share-based compensation expense   26       20  
Loss on impairment of assets   143       53  
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   5        
Loss on disposal of assets, net   6       170  
Fair value adjustment to bifurcated compound exchange feature   (79 )     179  
Amortization of debt-related balances, net   26       25  
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   (140 )     32  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   (56 )     27  
Other, net   (3 )     21  
Changes in deferred revenues, net   97       27  
Changes in deferred costs, net   (49 )     (37 )
Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net   (277 )     (182 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   47       110  
           
Cash flows from investing activities          
Capital expenditures   (167 )     (157 )
Investment in loan to unconsolidated affiliate   (3 )      
Investment in equity of unconsolidated affiliate         (10 )
Proceeds from disposal of assets, net   51       4  
Cash acquired in acquisition of unconsolidated affiliate   5        
Net cash used in investing activities   (114 )     (163 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities          
Repayments of debt   (1,815 )     (1,568 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs   1,767       1,665  
Other, net   (5 )     (1 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (53 )     96  
           
Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents   (120 )     43  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   995       991  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 875     $ 1,034  
               


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS
                       
                       
  Three months ended
  June 30,    March 31,   June 30, 
Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2024    2024    2023
Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 606     $ 569     $ 536  
Harsh environment floaters   255       194       193  
Total contract drilling revenues $ 861     $ 763     $ 729  


  Three months ended
  June 30,    March 31,   June 30, 
Average Daily Revenue (1) 2024    2024    2023
Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 433,900     $ 422,900     $ 380,600  
Harsh environment floaters   449,600       367,900       332,000  
Total fleet average daily revenue $ 438,300     $ 408,200     $ 367,000  


  Three months ended
  June 30,     March 31,    June 30, 
Utilization (2) 2024   2024   2023
Ultra-deepwater floaters   53.5 %     51.2 %     53.7 %
Harsh environment floaters   73.0 %     62.0 %     57.7 %
Total fleet average rig utilization   57.8 %     53.7 %     54.7 %


  Three months ended
  June 30,    March 31,   June 30, 
Revenue Efficiency (3) 2024   2024   2023
Ultra-deepwater floaters   96.5 %     92.7 %     97.3 %
Harsh environment floaters   98.1 %     93.3 %     96.8 %
Total fleet average revenue efficiency   96.9 %     92.9 %     97.2 %
                       
(1) Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence.
                       
(2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage.
                       
(3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.
 


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
(in millions, except per share data)
                 
                 
  YTD   QTD   YTD
  06/30/24   06/30/24    03/31/24
Adjusted Net Loss                
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (25 )   $ (123 )   $ 98  
Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax   138       138        
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates   5       4       1  
Gain on retirement of debt   (140 )     (140 )      
Discrete tax items   (123 )     (2 )     (121 )
Net loss, as adjusted $ (145 )   $ (123 )   $ (22 )
                 
Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share:                
Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ (0.03 )   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.11  
Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax   0.17       0.17        
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates                
Gain on retirement of debt   (0.17 )     (0.17 )      
Discrete tax items   (0.15 )           (0.14 )
Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.18 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.03 )
                       


  YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD
  12/31/23     12/31/23    09/30/23     09/30/23    06/30/23    06/30/23    03/31/23
Adjusted Net Loss                                        
Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (954 )   $ (104 )   $ (850 )   $ (220 )   $ (630 )   $ (165 )   $ (465 )
Loss on impairment of assets   57       (1 )     58       5       53       53        
Loss on disposal of assets, net   169             169             169             169  
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   5       5                                
Loss on conversion of debt to equity   27       24       3             3       3        
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   31       (1 )     32             32             32  
Discrete tax items   (74 )     3       (77 )     (65 )     (12 )     (1 )     (11 )
Net loss, as adjusted $ (739 )   $ (74 )   $ (665 )   $ (280 )   $ (385 )   $ (110 )   $ (275 )
                                         
Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share:                                        
Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (1.24 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (1.13 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.85 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.64 )
Loss on impairment of assets   0.07             0.08       0.01       0.07       0.07        
Loss on disposal of assets, net   0.22             0.23             0.23             0.23  
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   0.01       0.01                                
Loss on conversion of debt to equity   0.04       0.03                                
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   0.04             0.04             0.04             0.04  
Discrete tax items   (0.10 )           (0.10 )     (0.09 )     (0.01 )           (0.01 )
Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.96 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.88 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.52 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.38 )
                                                       


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS
(in millions, except percentages)
                       
  YTD   QTD   YTD
  06/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
                       
Contract drilling revenues $ 1,624     $ 861     $ 763  
Contract intangible asset amortization   4             4  
Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 1,628     $ 861     $ 767  
                       
Net income (loss) $ (25 )   $ (123 )   $ 98  
Interest expense, net of interest income   162       60       102  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (35 )     156       (191 )
Depreciation and amortization   369       184       185  
Contract intangible asset amortization   4             4  
EBITDA   475       277       198  
                       
Loss on impairment of assets   143       143        
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates   5       4       1  
Gain on retirement of debt   (140 )     (140 )      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 483     $ 284     $ 199  
                       
                       
Profit (loss) margin   (1.5 )%     (14.3 )%     12.9  
EBITDA margin   29.2 %     32.2 %     25.8  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   29.7 %     33.0 %     26.0  
                       


  YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD
  12/31/23   12/31/23   09/30/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                                                       
Contract drilling revenues $ 2,832     $ 741     $ 2,091     $ 713     $ 1,378     $ 729     $ 649  
Contract intangible asset amortization   52       7       45       8       37       19       18  
Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,884     $ 748     $ 2,136     $ 721     $ 1,415     $ 748     $ 667  
                                                       
Net loss $ (954 )   $ (104 )   $ (850 )   $ (220 )   $ (630 )   $ (165 )   $ (465 )
Interest expense, net of interest income   594       (13 )     607       220       387       157       230  
Income tax expense (benefit)   13       21       (8 )     (43 )     35       (16 )     51  
Depreciation and amortization   744       184       560       192       368       186       182  
Contract intangible asset amortization   52       7       45       8       37       19       18  
EBITDA   449       95       354       157       197       181       16  
                                                       
Loss on impairment of assets   57       (1 )     58       5       53       53        
Loss on disposal of assets, net   169             169             169             169  
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   5       5                                
Loss on conversion of debt to equity   27       24       3             3       3        
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   31       (1 )     32             32             32  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 738     $ 122     $ 616     $ 162     $ 454     $ 237     $ 217  
                                                       
                                                       
Loss margin   (33.7 )%     (14.0 )%     (40.7 )%     (30.9 )%     (45.7 )%     (22.6 )%     (71.6 )%
EBITDA margin   15.6 %     12.7 %     16.6 %     21.8 %     13.9 %     24.2 %     2.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   25.6 %     16.3 %     28.9 %     22.5 %     32.1 %     31.7 %     32.5 %
                                                       


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS
(in millions, except tax rates)
                                       
  Three months ended
 		  Six months ended
  June 30, 
 		     March 31,
 		     June 30, 
 		  June 30, 
 		  June 30, 
  2024
 		     2024
 		     2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
                                       
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 33     $ (93 )   $ (181 )   $ (60 )   $ (595 )
Loss on impairment of assets   143             53       143       53  
Loss on disposal of assets, net                           169  
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates   4       1             5        
Loss on conversion of debt to equity               3             3  
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   (140 )                 (140 )     32  
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes $ 40     $ (92 )   $ (125 )   $ (52 )   $ (338 )
                                       
                                       
Income tax expense (benefit) $ 156     $ (191 )   $ (16 )   $ (35 )   $ 35  
Loss on impairment of assets   5                   5        
Loss on disposal of assets, net                            
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates                            
Loss on conversion of debt to equity                            
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt                            
Changes in estimates (1)   2       121       1       123       12  
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (2) $ 163     $ (70 )   $ (15 )   $ 93     $ 47  
                                       
Effective Tax Rate (3)   474.5 %     206.0 %     8.8  %     57.8 %     (5.9 )%
                                       
Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items (4)   416.3 %     76.9 %     11.7 %     (179.3 )%     (14.0 )%
                                       
(1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws and other events that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities.
                                       
(2) The three months ended June 30, 2024 included $234 million of additional tax expense, reflecting the cumulative effect of a decrease in the annual effective tax rate from the previous quarter estimate.
                                       
(3) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes.
                                       
(4) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense or benefit, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income or loss before income taxes, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.
                                       

