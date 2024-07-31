Submit Release
eXp World Holdings Reports Q2 2024 Results

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), or the “Company”, the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“The power of the eXp platform is paying off for our agents and eXp worldwide,” said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We believe the investments we’ve made to provide our agents with the best tools, technology and training during this downturn are helping them outpace the industry in productivity while increasing our agent NPS score. It’s clear that we have established the winning playbook for agents in the U.S. while our International segment is an untapped opportunity where I have taken a more active role guiding our ongoing growth. Moving forward, we will continue to relentlessly pursue our core objective of being the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet.”

“After gathering feedback from agents during my first quarter as eXp Realty CEO, it is clear that our initiatives to support agent productivity are gaining traction,” said Leo Pareja, eXp Realty CEO. “Agents love the expanded learning and development options, faster payouts and Gen AI-based self-service capabilities we have introduced, and they are eager for what’s to come. I remain committed to seeking new ways to leverage technology to operate more efficiently, which will both fund our investments in agent productivity and drive agent satisfaction as increasingly automated processes enable agents to devote more of their time to serving their clients.”

“We delivered a solid second quarter as eXp agents closed $52 billion of transactions, a 7% year-over-year increase, and grew revenues 5% year-over-year while generating significant cash flow and returning $56 million to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends,” said Kent Cheng, Chief Accounting Officer of eXp World Holdings. “We continue to improve business efficiencies and reduce costs, even while investing aggressively in our agents. We believe this winning formula will drive superior growth and greater value for our shareholders over the long term.”

Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

  • Second quarter revenue increased 5% to $1,295 million, driven by the superior productivity of our agents, which more than offset declines in the U.S. real estate market, as well as increased home sales prices. U.S. transaction units outperformed the market1.
  • Second quarter net income from continuing operations of $11.8 million compared to $11.4 million net income in the second quarter of 2023. In spite of a 44% increase of operating income, net income is impacted unfavorably by higher tax on continuing operations. Second quarter net income from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.08 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter net income including discontinued operations was $12.4 million compared to $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Second quarter operating costs2 were $79.0 million, a 4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven by lower expenses related to the shareholders summit in 2024, since it was conducted virtually, and lower employee-related expenses, partially offset by increased legal expenses associated with the antitrust lawsuit.
  • Second quarter adjusted EBITDA3 (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $32.8 million, an increase of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was higher year over year, due to improved business efficiencies, reduced costs, and higher revenues and gross profit.
  • As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $108.4 million, compared to $124.7 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company repurchased approximately $48.2 million of common stock during the second quarter of 2024.
  • The Company paid a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per share of common stock on May 27, 2024. On July 26, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024, expected to be paid on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

1 Based on home sales transaction growth and estimated market share. Sources: Industry transactions based on NAR existing home sales (assuming 2 sides per sale) and U.S. Census Bureau new home sales (assuming 1 side per sale).
2 Excludes commissions and other agent-related costs.
Second Quarter 2024 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford, eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja and eXp World Holdings Chief Accounting Officer, Kent Cheng on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com.

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. intends to use its Investor Relations website, its X (formerly Twitter) feed (@eXpWorldIR), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eXpWorldHoldings), Instagram account (@eXpWorldHoldings), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/expworldholdings/), as well as eXp Realty, LLC’s X (formerly Twitter) feed (@eXpRealty), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eXpRealty), Instagram account (@eXpRealty_), and LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty/) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. This measure is presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. This measure may also provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.

  • Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the Company believes the exclusion of stock and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, litigation contingency expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and stock option expense.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future cost saving measures; the continued growth of our agent and broker base; improvements in technology and operational processes; revenue growth; dividends; and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; outcomes of ongoing litigation; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com


                   
  EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
  (In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)
   
      Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
  Revenues   $ 1,295,244     $ 1,231,116     $ 2,238,298     $ 2,079,569  
                   
  Commissions and other agent-related costs     1,197,668       1,135,615       2,062,414       1,912,453  
  General and administrative expenses     61,160       64,917       123,742       119,543  
  Technology and development expenses     14,848       14,888       29,609       28,948  
  Sales and marketing expenses     3,031       2,860       6,170       5,787  
  Litigation contingency     -       -       16,000       -  
  Total operating expenses     1,276,707       1,218,280       2,237,935       2,066,731  
  Operating income     18,537       12,836       363       12,838  
  Other (income) expense                
  Other (income) expense, net     (1,749 )     (1,294 )     (2,937 )     (2,168 )
  Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates     374       143       523       485  
  Total other (income) expense, net     (1,375 )     (1,151 )     (2,414 )     (1,683 )
  Income before income tax expense     19,912       13,987       2,777       14,521  
  Income tax expense     8,146       2,632       4,841       1,174  
  Net income (loss) from continuing operations     11,766       11,355       (2,064 )     13,347  
  Net income (loss) from discontinued operations     617       (1,933 )     (1,192 )     (2,472 )
  Net income (loss)   $ 12,383     $ 9,422     $ (3,256 )   $ 10,875  
  Earnings (loss) earnings per share                
  Basic, net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 0.08     $ 0.07     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.09  
  Basic, net income (loss) from discontinued operations     0.00       (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.02 )
  Basic, net income (loss)     0.08       0.06       (0.02 )     0.07  
  Diluted, net income (loss) from continuing operations     0.08       0.07       (0.01 )     0.09  
  Diluted, net income (loss) from discontinued operations     0.00       (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.02 )
  Diluted, net income (loss)   $ 0.08     $ 0.06     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.07  
  Weighted average shares outstanding                
  Basic     153,580,879       153,249,120       154,160,607       152,899,883  
  Diluted     155,984,147       156,693,959       154,160,607       156,119,627  
  Comprehensive income (loss):                
  Net income (loss)   $ 12,383     $ 9,422     $ (3,256 )   $ 10,875  
  Other comprehensive income (loss):                
  Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax     (898 )     64       (1,787 )     707  
  Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc.   $ 11,485     $ 9,486     $ (5,043 )   $ 11,582  
                   


CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 11,766     $ 11,355     $ (2,064 )   $ 13,347  
Other (income) expense, net     (1,375 )     (1,151 )     (2,414 )     (1,683 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     8,146       2,632       4,841       1,174  
Depreciation and amortization     2,963       3,143       5,363       5,358  
Litigation contingency                 16,000        
Stock compensation expense(1)     9,329       8,488       18,157       18,148  
Stock option expense     1,985       2,380       3,975       5,126  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 32,814     $ 26,847     $ 43,858     $ 41,470  
                 
(1)This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.
                 


           
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In thousands, except share amounts)  
           
    June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
           
ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 108,395     $ 125,873    
Restricted cash     85,126       44,020    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,527 and $2,204, respectively     133,896       85,343    
Prepaids and other assets     7,082       9,275    
Current assets of discontinued operations     1,068       1,964    
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     335,567       266,475    
Property, plant, and equipment, net     11,789       12,967    
Other noncurrent assets     10,815       7,410    
Intangible assets, net     5,965       7,012    
Deferred tax assets     66,916       69,253    
Goodwill     19,673       16,982    
Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations     6,706       5,569    
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 457,431     $ 385,668    
           
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
Accounts payable   $ 11,529     $ 8,788    
Customer deposits     86,496       44,550    
Accrued expenses     122,497       86,483    
Litigation contingency     16,000       -    
Other liabilities     23       10    
Current liabilities of discontinued operations     560       1,809    
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     237,105       141,640    
Long-term payable     -       20    
TOTAL LIABILITIES   $ 237,105     $ 141,660    
           
EQUITY          
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 189,947,235 issued and 153,733,373 outstanding at June 30, 2024; 183,606,708 issued and 154,669,037 outstanding at December 31, 2023     2       2    
Additional paid-in capital     883,704       804,833    
Treasury stock, at cost: 36,213,862 and 28,937,671 shares held, respectively     (626,825 )     (545,559 )  
Accumulated deficit     (35,100 )     (16,769 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (1,455 )     332    
Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity     220,326       242,839    
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest     -       1,169    
TOTAL EQUITY     220,326       244,008    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 457,431     $ 385,668    
           


EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income (loss)   $ (3,256 )   $ 10,875  
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:       .
Depreciation expense     3,950       4,163  
Amortization expense - intangible assets     1,413       1,195  
Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables     (677 )     (2,470 )
Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates     523       485  
Agent growth incentive stock compensation expense     18,157       18,148  
Stock option compensation     3,975       5,126  
Agent equity stock compensation expense     56,456       65,652  
Deferred income taxes, net     2,337       3,370  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     (48,871 )     (45,266 )
Prepaids and other assets     1,841       367  
Customer deposits     41,946       50,854  
Accounts payable     2,741       (3,069 )
Accrued expenses     35,243       49,273  
Long term payable     -       (4,692 )
Litigation contingency     16,000       -  
Other operating activities     23       157  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     131,801       154,168  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchases of property, plant, equipment     (2,772 )     (3,433 )
Purchase of business     (3,150 )     -  
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates     (3,938 )     (5,350 )
Capitalized software development costs in intangible assets     (509 )     (1,179 )
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (10,369 )     (9,962 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Repurchase of common stock     (81,266 )     (78,728 )
Proceeds from exercise of options     1,052       1,253  
Transactions with noncontrolling interests     (1,169 )     -  
Dividends declared and paid     (15,075 )     (13,460 )
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES     (96,458 )     (90,935 )
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (1,346 )     620  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     23,628       53,891  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance     169,893       159,383  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE   $ 193,521     $ 213,274  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:        
Cash paid for income taxes     1,542       1,833  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Termination of lease obligation - operating lease     -       837  
Property, plant and equipment increase due to transfer of right-of-use lease asset     -       1,100  
         


SEGMENT REVENUES
(In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
Revenues     2024       2023       2024       2023  
North American Realty   $ 1,274,621     $ 1,219,345     $ 2,201,758     $ 2,056,459  
International Realty     20,316       11,991       35,912       22,748  
Other Affiliated Services     1,467       1,072              
Revenues reconciliation:                
Segment eliminations     (1,160 )     (1,292 )     (2,627 )     (2,387 )
Consolidated revenues   $ 1,295,244     $ 1,231,116     $ 2,238,298     $ 2,079,569  
                 


ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
(In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
North American Realty   $ 38,503     $ 34,122     $ 56,312     $ 55,325  
International Realty     (2,376 )     (3,782 )     (5,731 )     (7,458 )
Other Affiliated Services     (988 )     (1,168 )     (1,755 )     (1,849 )
Corporate expenses and other     (2,325 )     (2,325 )     (4,968 )     (4,548 )
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 32,814     $ 26,847     $ 43,858     $ 41,470  
                 


CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023     2024       2023
Net income (loss)   $ 12,383     $ 9,422   $ (3,256 )   $ 10,875
Add back:                
Net loss from discontinued operations     (617 )     1,933     1,192       2,472
Litigation contingency               16,000      
Tax benefit on litigation contingency               (4,595 )    
Adjusted net (loss) income   $ 11,766     $ 11,355   $ 9,341     $ 13,347
                 
(Loss) earnings per share:                
Adjusted diluted, net (loss) income   $ 0.08     $ 0.07   $ 0.06     $ 0.09
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding                
Basic     153,580,879       153,249,120     154,160,607       152,899,883
Diluted     155,984,147       156,693,959     154,160,607       156,119,627


ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024     2023   2024     2023
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 71,147   $ 98,024 $ 131,801   $ 154,168
Less: Customer Deposits     10,707     33,472   41,946     50,854
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow   $ 60,440   $ 64,552 $ 89,855   $ 103,314
               

