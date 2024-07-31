MachTen, Inc. Reports Audited 2023 & First Half 2024 Financial Results

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MachTen, Inc. (“MACT”) (OTC: MACT) today reported audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, along with an interim operational and financial update for the first half of 2024.



2023 Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Audited) Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating revenue $ 15,939 $ 15,815 Operating income $ 6,072 $ 5,409 Net income $ 4,317 $ 4,017 Earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.27





“Since emerging as a standalone business in September 2023, we have invested significant resources into building a foundation for future growth,” commented Dan Miller, Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m grateful to the Michigan Broadband staff in Carney and Traverse City, our skilled technicians in the field, and our strategic partners for identifying countless opportunities to upgrade our systems, processes, and reporting infrastructure. While there is much work to be done, we have made substantial progress towards executing our 5-year growth plan that will transform Michigan Broadband from a small rural ILEC into a fiber-based regional communications provider.”

The 2023 audit was finalized in late July, delayed by several one-time, non-cash adjustments related to the spin-off from LICT Corporation.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, MachTen generated $15.9 million of operating revenue, $6.1 million of operating income, and net income of $4.3 million.

2023 EBITDA of approximately $8.1 million compares to $7.6 million in 2022.

Capital investments of approximately $10 million were put into service in late 2023, a large portion of which includes fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) capabilities in both incumbent and competitive markets. As a result, MachTen ended 2023 with $5.8 million of federal tax-loss carryovers, which have no expiration.

First Half 2024 Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating revenue $ 8,423 $ 7,855 Operating income $ 2,853 $ 2,690 Net income $ 1,653 $ 2,002 Earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.63





In the six months ended June 30, 2024, MachTen generated $8.4 million of revenue, compared to $7.9 million in the prior year, driven primarily by additional support from participation in Enhanced-ACAM.

Operating profit was $2.9 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $2.7 million in 2023.

Net income was $1.7 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $2.0 million in 2023, and basic earnings per share was $0.52 vs. $0.63. Net income and EPS were impacted by interest expense on the note payable to LICT of $0.5 million in the first half of 2024, and depreciation expense of $1.5 million vs. $1.0 million in the prior year.

EBITDA was $4.3 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $3.7 million in the 2023 period.

First Half 2024 Operational Highlights

In anticipation of the significant capital required to comply with Enhanced-ACAM (“E-ACAM”) and grants awarded by the Michigan CMIC and ReConnect America programs, Michigan Broadband has made considerable investments in equipment, software, personnel and third-party vendor relationships that will be instrumental in delivering state-of-the-art fiber-based networks with a competitive cost structure.

In the twelve months ending June 30, 2024, the Michigan Broadband team has built almost 100 miles of fiber-optic network, passing nearly 2,500 potential customers. This brings total fiber-based passings to almost 7,000, with another 1,500 or so expected by year-end 2024. As of June 30, 2024, Michigan Broadband had approximately 1,200 fiber-based Internet subscribers (17% take rate).

Sales efforts to increase market penetration will be bolstered by the May 2024 launch of a TiVo-based video solution, and the upcoming introduction of a mobile MVNO offering. In addition, all fiber-based services can now be ordered on www.michbbs.com, relaunched this spring with interactive functionality, including the implementation of CrowdFiber. Michigan Broadband will also be initiating a Referral & Affiliate Marketing program in August 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.5 million, compared with $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2024, cash and equivalents were $0.7 million.

Prior to being spun-off from LICT Corporation, MachTen declared a $15 million distribution to its former parent. Interest has been accruing to LICT at a rate of SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) + 1.5% under the terms of a promissory note dated August 30, 2023.

MachTen was approved for a term loan of up to $20 million from the National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC) that is anticipated to close in August 2024. Proceeds will be used to repay the $15 million to LICT, with the balance available for general working capital. The interest rate on the term loan will be fixed at approximately 6.3%.

In March, MachTen submitted a ReConnect America loan application that, if awarded, would finance a significant portion of its’ capital investment obligations under Enhanced A-CAM. The ReConnect loan carries a 2% interest rate with a 3-year deferral and 20-year amortization.

Capital Investments

MachTen and its’ operating subsidiaries are in the early stages of significant capital investments that coincide with participation in E-CAM, while also targeting attractive returns in strategic growth markets.

A $4 million project being funded through a 50% Connecting Michigan Communities 3.0 grant to bring fiber-based services to more than 700 homes and businesses in Wallace and Carney should be complete by September 2024.

Construction will begin in September 2024 on several ReConnect America 3 (“RC3”) projects that will bring fiber-based service to more than 2,500 locations over 600 miles. These grants were awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service, and will impact areas that are considered amongst the highest cost to serve. On a combined basis, the RC3 grant projects may have a total cost of approximately $85 million over a 5-year period, inclusive of a matching investment from MachTen of up to $16 million.

The deployment of fiber-based broadband services to more than 8,900 locations in Michigan Broadband’s incumbent network, supported by E-CAM, will accelerate in the fall of 2024. At the same time, we are closely monitoring potential developments at the FCC related to E-ACAM funding in light of the recent ruling in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals related to the Universal Service Fund mechanism.

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Michigan Broadband Services, Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Enterprises Ltd. MachTen’s subsidiaries provide broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to filings that have been posted to www.machteninc.com







MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Audited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,533 $ 1,202 Accounts receivable 1,555 868 Materials and supplies 2,276 1,408 Other current assets 332 507 Current assets $ 5,696 $ 3,985 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,725 20,818 Right-of-use assets, net 679 747 Goodwill 100 100 Other noncurrent assets 256 70 Total assets $ 32,456 $ 25,720 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 2,020 $ 3,362 Note payable to LICT 15,000 - Accrued liabilities 386 1,157 Current operating lease liability 78 74 Total current liabilities 17,484 4,593 Deferred income taxes 2,864 2,726 Long term operating lease liability 644 710 Other noncurrent liabilities 147 162 Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,655 3,598 Shareholders' equity Common Stock 3 Additional paid-in capital 10,530 Unearned Compensation (405 ) Retained earnings 1,189 17,529 Total shareholders' equity 11,317 17,529 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,456 $ 25,720 Basic shares outstanding 3,172 3,172









MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 720 $ 1,533 Accounts receivable 1,165 1,555 Materials and supplies 3,660 2,276 Other current assets 358 332 Current assets $ 5,903 $ 5,696 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,864 25,725 Right-of-use assets, net 679 679 Goodwill 100 100 Other noncurrent assets 176 256 Total assets $ 36,722 $ 32,456 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 3,055 $ 2,020 Note payable to LICT 15,000 15,000 Accrued liabilities 1,965 386 Current operating lease liability 78 78 Total current liabilities 20,098 17,484 Deferred income taxes 2,857 2,864 Long term operating lease liability 644 644 Other noncurrent liabilities 153 147 Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,654 3,655 Shareholders' equity Common Stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 10,530 10,530 Unearned Compensation (405 ) (405 ) Retained earnings 2,842 1,189 Total shareholders' equity 12,970 11,317 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 36,722 $ 32,456 Basic shares outstanding 3,172 3,172









MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Audited) (in thousands, except per share data) 12 Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Operating Revenue: Local Voice Services $ 1,306 $ 1,347 Access Revenue and Support 11,868 10,908 Internet Services 2,006 2,930 Other Services 759 630 Total operating revenue 15,939 15,815 Operating Costs: Cost of revenue 5,589 5,623 General and administrative 2,248 2,597 Depreciation and accretion 2,030 2,186 Total costs 9,867 10,406 Operating income 6,072 5,409 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (350 ) - Investment income 45 10 Misc. (9 ) - Total non-operating income / (loss) (314 ) 10 Income before provision for income taxes 5,758 5,419 Provision for income taxes 1,441 1,402 Net income $ 4,317 $ 4,017 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.36 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.27 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,172 3,172 Diluted 3,174 3,172









MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) 6 Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating Revenue: Local Voice Services $ 614 $ 640 Access Revenue and Support 5,835 5,398 Internet Services 1,641 1,496 Other Services 333 321 Total operating revenue 8,423 7,855 Operating Costs: Cost of revenue 2,927 2,700 General and administrative 1,166 1,448 Depreciation and accretion 1,476 1,017 Total costs 5,569 5,165 Operating income 2,854 2,690 Other Income (Expense): Interest (expense) / income (511 ) 33 Investment income 6 - Total non-operating income / (loss) (505 ) 33 Income before provision for income taxes 2,349 2,723 Provision for income taxes 696 721 Net income $ 1,653 $ 2,002 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.63 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,172 3,172 Diluted 3,200 3,172





EBITDA

EBITDA is an established measure of operating performance and liquidity that is commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the telecommunications industry because it eliminates many differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe that EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations are able to produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and corporate expenses.

EBITDA Reconciliation 12 Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating Profit $ 6,072 $ 5,409 Depreciation & Amortization 2,030 2,186 Total EBITDA 8,102 7,595 EBITDA Reconciliation 6 Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating Profit $ 2,854 $ 2,690 Depreciation & Amortization 1,470 1,011 Total EBITDA 4,324 3,701



