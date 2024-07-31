Submit Release
MachTen, Inc. Reports Audited 2023 & First Half 2024 Financial Results

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MachTen, Inc. (“MACT”) (OTC: MACT) today reported audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, along with an interim operational and financial update for the first half of 2024.

2023 Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Audited) Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
       
Operating revenue $ 15,939     $ 15,815  
Operating income $ 6,072     $ 5,409  
Net income $ 4,317     $ 4,017  
Earnings per share $ 1.36     $ 1.27  
       


“Since emerging as a standalone business in September 2023, we have invested significant resources into building a foundation for future growth,” commented Dan Miller, Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m grateful to the Michigan Broadband staff in Carney and Traverse City, our skilled technicians in the field, and our strategic partners for identifying countless opportunities to upgrade our systems, processes, and reporting infrastructure. While there is much work to be done, we have made substantial progress towards executing our 5-year growth plan that will transform Michigan Broadband from a small rural ILEC into a fiber-based regional communications provider.”

The 2023 audit was finalized in late July, delayed by several one-time, non-cash adjustments related to the spin-off from LICT Corporation.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, MachTen generated $15.9 million of operating revenue, $6.1 million of operating income, and net income of $4.3 million.

2023 EBITDA of approximately $8.1 million compares to $7.6 million in 2022.

Capital investments of approximately $10 million were put into service in late 2023, a large portion of which includes fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) capabilities in both incumbent and competitive markets. As a result, MachTen ended 2023 with $5.8 million of federal tax-loss carryovers, which have no expiration.

First Half 2024 Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
       
Operating revenue $ 8,423     $ 7,855  
Operating income $ 2,853     $ 2,690  
Net income $ 1,653     $ 2,002  
Earnings per share $ 0.52     $ 0.63  
       


In the six months ended June 30, 2024, MachTen generated $8.4 million of revenue, compared to $7.9 million in the prior year, driven primarily by additional support from participation in Enhanced-ACAM.

Operating profit was $2.9 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $2.7 million in 2023.

Net income was $1.7 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $2.0 million in 2023, and basic earnings per share was $0.52 vs. $0.63. Net income and EPS were impacted by interest expense on the note payable to LICT of $0.5 million in the first half of 2024, and depreciation expense of $1.5 million vs. $1.0 million in the prior year.

EBITDA was $4.3 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $3.7 million in the 2023 period.

First Half 2024 Operational Highlights

In anticipation of the significant capital required to comply with Enhanced-ACAM (“E-ACAM”) and grants awarded by the Michigan CMIC and ReConnect America programs, Michigan Broadband has made considerable investments in equipment, software, personnel and third-party vendor relationships that will be instrumental in delivering state-of-the-art fiber-based networks with a competitive cost structure.

In the twelve months ending June 30, 2024, the Michigan Broadband team has built almost 100 miles of fiber-optic network, passing nearly 2,500 potential customers. This brings total fiber-based passings to almost 7,000, with another 1,500 or so expected by year-end 2024. As of June 30, 2024, Michigan Broadband had approximately 1,200 fiber-based Internet subscribers (17% take rate).

Sales efforts to increase market penetration will be bolstered by the May 2024 launch of a TiVo-based video solution, and the upcoming introduction of a mobile MVNO offering. In addition, all fiber-based services can now be ordered on www.michbbs.com, relaunched this spring with interactive functionality, including the implementation of CrowdFiber. Michigan Broadband will also be initiating a Referral & Affiliate Marketing program in August 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.5 million, compared with $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2024, cash and equivalents were $0.7 million.

Prior to being spun-off from LICT Corporation, MachTen declared a $15 million distribution to its former parent. Interest has been accruing to LICT at a rate of SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) + 1.5% under the terms of a promissory note dated August 30, 2023.

MachTen was approved for a term loan of up to $20 million from the National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC) that is anticipated to close in August 2024. Proceeds will be used to repay the $15 million to LICT, with the balance available for general working capital. The interest rate on the term loan will be fixed at approximately 6.3%.

In March, MachTen submitted a ReConnect America loan application that, if awarded, would finance a significant portion of its’ capital investment obligations under Enhanced A-CAM. The ReConnect loan carries a 2% interest rate with a 3-year deferral and 20-year amortization.

Capital Investments

MachTen and its’ operating subsidiaries are in the early stages of significant capital investments that coincide with participation in E-CAM, while also targeting attractive returns in strategic growth markets.

A $4 million project being funded through a 50% Connecting Michigan Communities 3.0 grant to bring fiber-based services to more than 700 homes and businesses in Wallace and Carney should be complete by September 2024.

Construction will begin in September 2024 on several ReConnect America 3 (“RC3”) projects that will bring fiber-based service to more than 2,500 locations over 600 miles. These grants were awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service, and will impact areas that are considered amongst the highest cost to serve. On a combined basis, the RC3 grant projects may have a total cost of approximately $85 million over a 5-year period, inclusive of a matching investment from MachTen of up to $16 million.

The deployment of fiber-based broadband services to more than 8,900 locations in Michigan Broadband’s incumbent network, supported by E-CAM, will accelerate in the fall of 2024.  At the same time, we are closely monitoring potential developments at the FCC related to E-ACAM funding in light of the recent ruling in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals related to the Universal Service Fund mechanism.

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Michigan Broadband Services, Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Enterprises Ltd. MachTen’s subsidiaries provide broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to filings that have been posted to www.machteninc.com



MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition    
(in thousands, except per share data)      
   
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Audited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,533     $ 1,202  
Accounts receivable   1,555       868  
Materials and supplies   2,276       1,408  
Other current assets   332       507  
Current assets $ 5,696     $ 3,985  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   25,725       20,818  
Right-of-use assets, net   679       747  
Goodwill   100       100  
Other noncurrent assets   256       70  
Total assets $ 32,456     $ 25,720  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 2,020     $ 3,362  
Note payable to LICT   15,000       -  
Accrued liabilities   386       1,157  
Current operating lease liability   78       74  
Total current liabilities   17,484       4,593  
       
Deferred income taxes   2,864       2,726  
Long term operating lease liability   644       710  
Other noncurrent liabilities   147       162  
Total Long-Term Liabilities   3,655       3,598  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common Stock   3      
Additional paid-in capital   10,530      
Unearned Compensation   (405 )    
Retained earnings   1,189       17,529  
Total shareholders' equity   11,317       17,529  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,456     $ 25,720  
       
Basic shares outstanding   3,172       3,172  



MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition    
(in thousands, except per share data)      
   
  June 30,   December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 720     $ 1,533  
Accounts receivable   1,165       1,555  
Materials and supplies   3,660       2,276  
Other current assets   358       332  
Current assets $ 5,903     $ 5,696  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   29,864       25,725  
Right-of-use assets, net   679       679  
Goodwill   100       100  
Other noncurrent assets   176       256  
Total assets $ 36,722     $ 32,456  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 3,055     $ 2,020  
Note payable to LICT   15,000       15,000  
Accrued liabilities   1,965       386  
Current operating lease liability   78       78  
Total current liabilities   20,098       17,484  
       
Deferred income taxes   2,857       2,864  
Long term operating lease liability   644       644  
Other noncurrent liabilities   153       147  
Total Long-Term Liabilities   3,654       3,655  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common Stock   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   10,530       10,530  
Unearned Compensation   (405 )     (405 )
Retained earnings   2,842       1,189  
Total shareholders' equity   12,970       11,317  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 36,722     $ 32,456  
       
Basic shares outstanding   3,172       3,172  



MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Audited)      
(in thousands, except per share data)        
  12 Months Ended  
  Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022  
Operating Revenue:        
Local Voice Services $ 1,306     $ 1,347  
Access Revenue and Support   11,868       10,908  
Internet Services   2,006       2,930  
Other Services   759       630  
Total operating revenue   15,939       15,815  
         
Operating Costs:        
Cost of revenue   5,589       5,623  
General and administrative   2,248       2,597  
Depreciation and accretion   2,030       2,186  
Total costs   9,867       10,406  
Operating income   6,072       5,409  
Other Income (Expense):        
Interest expense   (350 )     -  
Investment income   45       10  
Misc.   (9 )     -  
Total non-operating income / (loss)   (314 )     10  
Income before provision for income taxes   5,758       5,419  
Provision for income taxes   1,441       1,402  
Net income $ 4,317     $ 4,017  
         
Earnings per share attributable to common        
stockholders:        
Basic $ 1.36     $ 1.27  
Diluted $ 1.36     $ 1.27  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic   3,172       3,172  
Diluted   3,174       3,172  
         



MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)      
(in thousands, except per share data)        
  6 Months Ended  
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
Operating Revenue:        
Local Voice Services $ 614     $ 640  
Access Revenue and Support   5,835       5,398  
Internet Services   1,641       1,496  
Other Services   333       321  
Total operating revenue   8,423       7,855  
         
Operating Costs:        
Cost of revenue   2,927       2,700  
General and administrative   1,166       1,448  
Depreciation and accretion   1,476       1,017  
Total costs   5,569       5,165  
Operating income   2,854       2,690  
Other Income (Expense):        
Interest (expense) / income   (511 )     33  
Investment income   6       -  
Total non-operating income / (loss)   (505 )     33  
Income before provision for income taxes   2,349       2,723  
Provision for income taxes   696       721  
Net income $ 1,653     $ 2,002  
         
Earnings per share attributable to common        
stockholders:        
Basic $ 0.52     $ 0.63  
Diluted $ 0.52     $ 0.63  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic   3,172       3,172  
Diluted   3,200       3,172  
         


EBITDA   

EBITDA is an established measure of operating performance and liquidity that is commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the telecommunications industry because it eliminates many differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe that EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations are able to produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and corporate expenses.

EBITDA Reconciliation 12 Months Ended  
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
         
Operating Profit $ 6,072     $ 5,409  
Depreciation & Amortization   2,030       2,186  
Total EBITDA   8,102       7,595  
         
         
EBITDA Reconciliation 6 Months Ended  
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
         
Operating Profit $ 2,854     $ 2,690  
Depreciation & Amortization   1,470       1,011  
Total EBITDA   4,324       3,701  


Contact: Dan Miller
  Chief Executive Officer
(914) 921-5193
   

