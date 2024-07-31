Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,648 in the last 365 days.

APA Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced second-quarter 2024 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

To discuss the results, APA will host a conference call on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts
     
Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi
Website: www.apacorp.com 


                
                                       
      


Primary Logo

You just read:

APA Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more