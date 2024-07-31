Submit Release
JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Gross Margin Rate Improves 130 Basis Points vs. Prior Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

First-half net sales for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. were $238.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 13.0%, primarily attributable to a lack of new content-related product launches, which occurred in the first half of last year.

Second Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Net sales were $148.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11.0%
    • Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $104.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11.3%
    • Costumes net sales were $44.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10.1%
  • Gross profit was $47.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 7.1% from $51.2 million
  • Gross margin was 32.0%, up 130 basis points vs. Q2 2023
  • Operating income was $7.6 million (5.1% of net sales) vs. $16.4 million (9.9% of net sales) in Q2 2023
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $5.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $6.1 million or $0.58 per share in Q2 2023
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $7.3 million or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.3 million or $1.26 per diluted share in Q2 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $12.3 million, vs. $20.7 million in Q2 2023
  • Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA was $51.2 million (7.6% of net sales) down 23% from $66.9 million (9.2% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended June 2023

Management Commentary
“The first half of 2024 closes with our delivering solid results anchored by our evergreen business of time-tested toy categories and play patterns,” said Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “A lack of new content releases created unfavorable topline comparisons with prior year, but our base business continued to perform and adapt in an ever-changing marketplace.

“We are pleased with our progress to date and our positioning and preparation for the new product we’re shipping in the latter half of the year. Exciting new launches supporting Moana 2, releasing in theatres this November, and Sonic the Hedgehog™ 3, releasing in theaters this December will be the cornerstones of the broad retail support we have secured with our top customers globally. We are also in the middle of the exciting initial launch of our new line of products inspired by “The Simpsons,” the launch of our Authentic Brands Group business as well as several other new IP and category extensions.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
The Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up division generated net sales of $63.6 million, up 6.6% from $59.7 million last year. The Action Play & Collectibles division generated net sales of $36.6 million, down 30.5% from $52.6 million last year.

For the first half, North America was down 8%, attributable to the impact of lower contribution from product lines launched in support of new entertainment content and lower Costume sales. International was down 31%, primarily due to orders slipping into the following quarter due to logistics-related issues but also negatively impacted by the content slate comparison with the prior year.

Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $17.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $32.4 million as of June 30, 2023, and $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Inventory totaled $51.3 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $65.1 million as of June 30, 2023, and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) which are non-GAAP metrics that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. These schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results.

Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 31, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q24 Registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call several minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
     
                   
                 
          June 30,   December 31,
            2024       2023       2023  
          (In thousands)
Assets    
Current assets:            
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 17,700     $ 32,228     $ 72,350  
  Restricted cash     202       203       204  
  Accounts receivable, net     140,006       132,479       123,797  
  Inventory     51,327       65,059       52,647  
  Prepaid expenses and other assets     26,457       11,227       6,374  
    Total current assets     235,692       241,196       255,372  
                   
Property and equipment     141,326       134,091       135,956  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization     124,580       116,813       121,357  
  Property and equipment, net     16,746       17,278       14,599  
                   
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     20,667       15,249       23,592  
Deferred income tax assets, net     68,141       57,804       68,143  
Goodwill     35,029       35,083       35,083  
Other long-term assets     1,976       2,331       2,162  
    Total assets   $ 378,251     $ 368,941     $ 398,951  
                   
                   
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity      
                   
Current liabilities:            
  Accounts payable   $ 55,368     $ 57,768     $ 42,177  
  Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)     19,130       18,612       12,259  
  Accrued expenses     45,026       46,448       45,102  
  Reserve for sales returns and allowances     29,456       37,851       38,531  
  Income taxes payable     -       5,808       3,785  
  Short term operating lease liabilities     7,777       9,226       7,380  
  Short term debt, net     5,000       -       -  
    Total current liabilities     161,757       175,713       149,234  
                   
Long term operating lease liabilities     14,859       6,220       16,666  
Accrued expenses - long term     2,299       -       3,746  
Preferred stock derivative liability     -       27,793       29,947  
Income taxes payable     3,441       2,971       3,245  
    Total liabilities     182,356       212,697       202,838  
                   
Preferred stock accrued dividends     -       5,230       5,992  
                   
Stockholders' equity:            
  Common stock, $.001 par value     11       10       10  
  Additional paid-in capital     294,543       277,178       278,642  
  Accumulated deficit     (82,851 )     (110,876 )     (73,612 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (16,308 )     (16,021 )     (15,627 )
    Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity     195,395       150,291       189,413  
  Non-controlling interests     500       723       708  
    Total stockholders' equity     195,895       151,014       190,121  
    Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity   $ 378,251     $ 368,941     $ 398,951  
                   
                   
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)    
              June 30,
Key Balance Sheet Data:         2024       2023  
                   
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)         86       72  
Inventory turnover (DSI)         46       51  
                   
              Six Months Ended June 30,
             
Condensed Cash Flow Data:         2024       2023  
                   
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities       $ (27,665 )   $ 20,805  
Cash flows used in investing activities         (6,174 )     (4,893 )
Cash flows used in financing activities and other         (20,813 )     (68,971 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       $ (54,652 )   $ (53,059 )
                   
Capital expenditures       $ (4,627 )   $ (4,918 )


    JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
           
      Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,    
               
        2024       2023     Δ (%)     2024       2023     Δ (%)
      (In thousands, except per share data)       (In thousands, except per share data)    
                           
Net sales $ 148,619     $ 166,933       (11 )%   $ 238,695     $ 274,417     (13 )%
Less: Cost of sales                      
  Cost of goods   76,599       86,156       (11 )     130,420       144,460     (10 )
  Royalty expense   22,394       27,279       (18 )     36,170       43,933     (18 )
  Amortization of tools and molds   2,041       2,300       (11 )     3,468       3,389     2  
  Cost of sales   101,034       115,735       (13 )     170,058       191,782     (11 )
    Gross profit   47,585       51,198       (7 )     68,637       82,635     (17 )
Direct selling expenses   6,255       3,980       57       14,352       11,721     22  
General and administrative expenses   33,594       30,677       10       67,786       58,671     16  
Depreciation and amortization   93       93       -       180       195     (8 )
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   39,942       34,750       15       82,318       70,587     17  
    Income (loss) from operations   7,643       16,448       (54 )     (13,681 )     12,048     nm  
Other income (expense):                        
  Loss from joint ventures   -       (565 )     nm       -       (565 )   nm  
  Other income (expense), net   72       38       89       210       476     (56 )
  Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability   -       (6,022 )     nm       -       (5,875 )   nm  
  Loss on debt extinguishment   -       (1,023 )     nm       -       (1,023 )   nm  
  Interest income   88       86       2       464       203     129  
  Interest expense   (256 )     (1,302 )     (80 )     (399 )     (4,305 )   (91 )
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes   7,547       7,660       (1 )     (13,406 )     959     nm  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   2,281       1,478       54       (4,447 )     95     nm  
Net income (loss)   5,266       6,182       (15 )     (8,959 )     864     nm  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   -       (273 )     nm       280       (278 )   nm  
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ 5,266     $ 6,455       (18 )%   $ (9,239 )   $ 1,142     nm %
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 5,266     $ 6,082       (13 )%   $ (7,909 )   $ 402     nm %
  Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.49     $ 0.62         $ (0.75 )   $ 0.04      
  Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic   10,801       9,871           10,577       9,871      
  Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.47     $ 0.58         $ (0.75 )   $ 0.04      
  Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted   11,245       10,532           10,577       10,428      
                           
      Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,    
               
        2024       2023     Δ bps     2024       2023     Δ bps
              Fav/(Unfav)           Fav/(Unfav)
Net sales   100.0 %     100.0 %     -       100.0 %     100.0 %   -  
Less: Cost of sales                      
  Cost of goods   51.5       51.6       10       54.5       52.6     (190 )
  Royalty expense   15.1       16.3       120       15.2       16.0     80  
  Amortization of tools and molds   1.4       1.4       -       1.5       1.3     (20 )
  Cost of sales   68.0       69.3       130       71.2       69.9     (130 )
    Gross profit   32.0       30.7       130       28.8       30.1     (130 )
Direct selling expenses   4.2       2.4       (180 )     6.0       4.3     (170 )
General and administrative expenses   22.6       18.3       (430 )     28.4       21.3     (710 )
Depreciation and amortization   0.1       0.1       -       0.1       0.1     -  
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   26.9       20.8       (610 )     34.5       25.7     (880 )
    Income (loss) from operations   5.1       9.9       (480 )     (5.7 )     4.4     (1,010 )
Other income (expense):                      
  Loss from joint ventures   -       (0.3 )         -       (0.2 )    
  Other income (expense), net   -       -           0.1       0.2      
  Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability   -       (3.6 )         -       (2.1 )    
  Loss on debt extinguishment   -       (0.6 )         -       (0.4 )    
  Interest income   0.1       -           0.2       0.1      
  Interest expense   (0.2 )     (0.8 )         (0.2 )     (1.6 )    
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes   5.0       4.6           (5.6 )     0.4      
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   1.5       0.9           (1.8 )     -      
Net income (loss)   3.5       3.7           (3.8 )     0.4      
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   -       (0.2 )         0.1       (0.1 )    
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.   3.5 %     3.9 %         (3.9 )%     0.5 %    
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   3.5 %     3.6 %         (3.3 )%     0.1 %    



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,    
             
      2024       2023     Δ ($)     2024       2023     Δ ($)
    (In thousands)       (In thousands)    
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                        
Net income (loss)   $ 5,266     $ 6,182     $ (916 )   $ (8,959 )   $ 864     $ (9,823 )
Interest expense     256       1,302       (1,046 )     399       4,305       (3,906 )
Interest income     (88 )     (86 )     (2 )     (464 )     (203 )     (261 )
Provision for income taxes     2,281       1,478       803       (4,447 )     95       (4,542 )
Depreciation and amortization     2,134       2,393       (259 )     3,648       3,584       64  
EBITDA     9,849       11,269       (1,420 )     (9,823 )     8,645       (18,468 )
Adjustments:                        
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     -       292       (292 )     -       287       (287 )
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)     -       273       (273 )     -       278       (278 )
Other (income) expense, net     (72 )     (38 )     (34 )     (210 )     (476 )     266  
Restricted stock compensation expense     2,519       1,856       663       5,094       3,945       1,149  
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     -       6,022       (6,022 )     -       5,875       (5,875 )
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       1,023       (1,023 )     -       1,023       (1,023 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 12,296     $ 20,697     $ (8,401 )   $ (4,939 )   $ 19,577     $ (24,516 )
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %     8.3 %     12.4 %   -410 bps     (2.1 )%     7.1 %   -920 bps
                         
                         
    Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30,                
                   
      2024       2023     Δ ($)            
    (In thousands)                
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA                        
TTM net income   $ 28,290     $ 69,649     $ (41,359 )            
Interest expense     2,545       10,949       (8,404 )            
Interest income     (1,605 )     (321 )     (1,284 )            
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     2,291       (42,664 )     44,955              
Depreciation and amortization     10,400       9,794       606              
TTM EBITDA     41,921       47,407       (5,486 )            
Adjustments:                        
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     (11 )     287       (298 )            
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)     11       278       (267 )            
Other (income) expense, net     (297 )     (1,004 )     707              
Restricted stock compensation expense     9,176       7,002       2,174              
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     2,154       11,895       (9,741 )            
Molds and tooling capitalization     (1,751 )     -       (1,751 )            
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       1,023       (1,023 )            
TTM Adjusted EBITDA   $ 51,203     $ 66,888     $ (15,685 )            
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %     7.6   %   9.2 %   -160 bps            
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,    
      2024       2023     Δ ($)     2024       2023     Δ ($)
    (In thousands, except per share data)       (In thousands, except per share data)    
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders                        
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ 5,266     $ 6,082     $ (816 )   $ (7,909 )   $ 402     $ (8,311 )
Restricted stock compensation expense     2,519       1,856       663       5,094       3,945       1,149  
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     -       6,022       (6,022 )     -       5,875       (5,875 )
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       1,023       (1,023 )     -       1,023       (1,023 )
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     -       292       (292 )     -       287       (287 )
2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty     -       -       -       -       150       (150 )
Tax impact of additional charges     (530 )     (1,979 )     1,449       (1,187 )     (2,347 )     1,160  
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ 7,255     $ 13,296     $ (6,041 )   $ (4,002 )   $ 9,335     $ (13,337 )
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted   $ 0.67     $ 1.35     $ (0.68 )   $ (0.38 )   $ 0.95     $ (1.33 )
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic     10,801       9,871       930       10,577       9,871       706  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted   $ 0.65     $ 1.26     $ (0.61 )   $ (0.38 )   $ 0.90     $ (1.28 )
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted     11,245       10,532       713       10,577       10,428       149  
                         


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
                         
                         
(In thousands) QTD Q2   (In thousands) YTD Q2
Divisions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022   Divisions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
Toys/Consumer Products $ 104,570 $ 117,934 $ 148,860 -11.3 % -20.8 %   Toys/Consumer Products $ 187,480 $ 215,827 $ 259,983 -13.1 % -17.0 %
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up   63,608   59,669   102,186 6.6 % -41.6 %   Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up   104,182   107,512   164,192 -3.1 % -34.5 %
Action Play & Collectibles   36,555   52,571   37,170 -30.5 % 41.4 %   Action Play & Collectibles   69,563   90,417   68,868 -23.1 % 31.3 %
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys   4,407   5,694   9,504 -22.6 % -40.1 %   Outdoor/Seasonal Toys   13,735   17,898   26,923 -23.3 % -33.5 %
Costumes $ 44,049 $ 48,999 $ 71,562 -10.1 % -31.5 %   Costumes $ 51,215 $ 58,590 $ 81,320 -12.6 % -28.0 %
Total $ 148,619 $ 166,933 $ 220,422 -11.0 % -24.3 %   Total $ 238,695 $ 274,417 $ 341,303 -13.0 % -19.6 %
                         
                         
                         
(In thousands) QTD Q2   (In thousands) YTD Q2
Regions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022   Regions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
United States $ 125,837 $ 136,187 $ 192,484 -7.6 % -29.2 %   United States $ 196,267 $ 216,630 $ 289,534 -9.4 % -25.2 %
Europe   10,264   16,638   14,447 -38.3 % 15.2 %   Europe   15,999   26,800   27,836 -40.3 % -3.7 %
Latin America   3,239   3,067   3,823 5.6 % -19.8 %   Latin America   11,235   12,271   6,208 -8.4 % 97.7 %
Canada   6,288   6,799   5,537 -7.5 % 22.8 %   Canada   9,658   10,853   8,916 -11.0 % 21.7 %
Asia   1,268   1,831   2,363 -30.7 % -22.5 %   Asia   2,233   3,211   4,439 -30.5 % -27.7 %
Australia & New Zealand   1,607   1,756   1,582 -8.5 % 11.0 %   Australia & New Zealand   2,953   3,364   3,073 -12.2 % 9.5 %
Middle East & Africa   116   655   186 -82.3 % 252.2 %   Middle East & Africa   350   1,288   1,297 -72.8 % -0.7 %
Total $ 148,619 $ 166,933 $ 220,422 -11.0 % -24.3 %   Total $ 238,695 $ 274,417 $ 341,303 -13.0 % -19.6 %
                         
                         
(In thousands) QTD Q2   (In thousands) YTD Q2
Regions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022   Regions   2024   2023   2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
North America $ 132,125 $ 142,986 $ 198,021 -7.6 % -27.8 %   North America $ 205,925 $ 227,483 $ 298,450 -9.5 % -23.8 %
International   16,494   23,947   22,401 -31.1 % 6.9 %   International   32,770   46,934   42,853 -30.2 % 9.5 %
Total $ 148,619 $ 166,933 $ 220,422 -11.0 % -24.3 %   Total $ 238,695 $ 274,417 $ 341,303 -13.0 % -19.6 %
                          

