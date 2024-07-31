Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $221.2 million, up 13% year-over-year.

Calculated current billings of $221.1 million, up 10% year-over-year.

GAAP operating margin of (4)%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 19%.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $31.4 million; Unlevered free cash flow of $36.5 million.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. ("Tenable") (Nasdaq: TENB), the Exposure Management company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered better-than-expected revenue, operating income and unlevered cash flow in Q2," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "Despite lower-than-expected CCB, we saw tremendous momentum in our newer products, specifically Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable One. As we have expanded our offerings, Tenable has become a trusted source of truth for understanding and managing exposure and risk."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $221.2 million, a 13% increase year-over-year.

Calculated current billings was $221.1 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $8.8 million, compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $42.8 million, compared to $30.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $14.6 million, compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.12, compared to $0.14 in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $38.2 million, compared to $26.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.31, compared to $0.22 in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $487.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $474.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $31.4 million, compared to $30.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Unlevered free cash flow was $36.5 million, compared to $39.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Repurchased 0.6 million shares of our common stock for $25.0 million.

Recent Business Highlights

Added 408 new enterprise platform customers and 76 net new six-figure customers.

Acquired Eureka Security, a provider of data security posture management (DSPM) for cloud environments, to provide a holistic view of an organization’s cloud data security footprint, to fight policy drift and misconfigurations, and to continuously improve their security posture over time.

Formed a strategic alliance with Deloitte to enable customers to harness the power of proactive security and remove noise by delivering a unified view of their attack surfaces for both cloud and on-prem.

Expanded availability of Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable Vulnerability Management to Amazon Web Services in Abu Dhabi.

Recognized as an AI 100 company by CRN.



Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $222.0 million to $224.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $42.0 million to $44.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $35.0 million to $37.0 million, assuming interest expense of $8.3 million, interest income of $5.7 million and a provision for income taxes of $3.8 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.28 to $0.30.

123.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the year ending December 31, 2024, we currently expect:

Calculated current billings in the range of $957.0 million to $967.0 million.

Revenue in the range of $889.0 million to $895.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $167.0 million to $171.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $143.0 million to $147.0 million, assuming interest expense of $32.7 million, interest income of $23.5 million and a provision for income taxes of $12.8 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.16 to $1.19.

123.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $225.0 million to $235.0 million.



Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call on July 31, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 44,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 65 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 50 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to present our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional comparison of our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction and integration expenses, as well as costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property. Restructuring expenses include non-ordinary course severance, employee related benefits, and other charges. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 221,241 $ 195,036 $ 437,202 $ 383,875 Cost of revenue(1) 48,798 43,514 97,730 89,020 Gross profit 172,443 151,522 339,472 294,855 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 101,129 97,800 200,954 194,991 Research and development(1) 45,149 37,845 88,876 76,028 General and administrative(1) 30,302 26,622 61,320 53,737 Restructuring 4,681 — 6,070 — Total operating expenses 181,261 162,267 357,220 324,756 Loss from operations (8,818 ) (10,745 ) (17,748 ) (29,901 ) Interest income 5,974 6,566 11,598 11,661 Interest expense (8,073 ) (7,750 ) (16,185 ) (15,089 ) Other income (expense), net 93 (944 ) (1,217 ) (1,491 ) Loss before income taxes (10,824 ) (12,873 ) (23,552 ) (34,820 ) Provision for income taxes 3,748 3,101 5,406 6,251 Net loss $ (14,572 ) $ (15,974 ) $ (28,958 ) $ (41,071 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 118,681 115,131 118,111 114,465

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 3,288 $ 2,906 $ 6,270 $ 5,531 Sales and marketing 16,276 16,423 31,576 30,817 Research and development 11,799 9,764 22,960 18,629 General and administrative 10,035 8,767 20,311 17,000 Total stock-based compensation $ 41,398 $ 37,860 $ 81,117 $ 71,977





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,467 $ 237,132 Short-term investments 253,536 236,840 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $456 and $470 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 179,612 220,060 Deferred commissions 49,388 49,559 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,886 61,882 Total current assets 774,889 805,473 Property and equipment, net 41,448 45,436 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 66,141 72,394 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,315 34,835 Acquired intangible assets, net 104,488 107,017 Goodwill 541,292 518,539 Other assets 14,776 23,177 Total assets $ 1,576,349 $ 1,606,871 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 19,543 $ 16,941 Accrued compensation 44,119 66,492 Deferred revenue 562,587 580,779 Operating lease liabilities 6,161 5,971 Other current liabilities 5,832 5,655 Total current liabilities 638,242 675,838 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 163,211 169,718 Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion) 357,969 359,281 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 45,315 48,058 Other liabilities 8,051 7,632 Total liabilities 1,212,788 1,260,527 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 120,461 and 117,504 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 1,205 1,175 Additional paid-in capital 1,281,545 1,185,100 Treasury stock (at cost: 1,471 and 356 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (64,925 ) (14,934 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (271 ) 38 Accumulated deficit (853,993 ) (825,035 ) Total stockholders’ equity 363,561 346,344 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,576,349 $ 1,606,871





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,958 ) $ (41,071 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,864 12,624 Stock-based compensation 81,117 71,977 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments (4,378 ) (3,595 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 662 618 Restructuring 4,528 — Other 2,184 182 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 40,462 33,997 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,105 12,649 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation (20,162 ) (1,276 ) Deferred revenue (24,807 ) (14,408 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (2,867 ) (2,758 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 81,750 68,939 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,191 ) (1,098 ) Capitalized software development costs (4,767 ) (2,813 ) Purchases of short-term investments (160,405 ) (147,434 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 147,778 148,760 Proceeds from other investments 3,512 — Purchases of other investments (250 ) — Business combinations, net of cash acquired (29,162 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (44,485 ) (2,585 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on term loan (1,875 ) (1,875 ) Proceeds from loan agreement — 424 Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 9,878 9,914 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4,135 1,537 Purchase of treasury stock (49,991 ) — Other financing activities — (129 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (37,853 ) 9,871 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,077 ) (1,032 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,665 ) 75,193 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 237,132 300,866 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 233,467 $ 376,059





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Subscription revenue $ 202,538 $ 176,767 $ 400,173 $ 347,865 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 12,016 12,154 24,172 24,335 Professional services and other revenue 6,687 6,115 12,857 11,675 Revenue(1) $ 221,241 $ 195,036 $ 437,202 $ 383,875

_______________

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 96% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 95% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 221,241 $ 195,036 $ 437,202 $ 383,875 Deferred revenue (current), end of period 562,587 495,199 562,587 495,199 Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1) (562,683 ) (490,076 ) (580,887 ) (502,115 ) Calculated current billings $ 221,145 $ 200,159 $ 418,902 $ 376,959

________________

(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 includes $0.1 million related to acquired deferred revenue.

Remaining Performance Obligations June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Remaining performance obligations, short-term $ 572,015 $ 503,960 Remaining performance obligations, long-term 175,526 158,713 Remaining performance obligations $ 747,541 $ 662,673





Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,424 $ 30,193 $ 81,750 $ 68,939 Purchases of property and equipment (526 ) (711 ) (1,191 ) (1,098 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,235 ) (1,790 ) (4,767 ) (2,813 ) Free cash flow(1) 28,663 27,692 75,792 65,028 Cash paid for interest and other financing costs 7,839 12,123 15,450 18,943 Unlevered free cash flow(1) $ 36,502 $ 39,815 $ 91,242 $ 83,971

________________

(1) Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Employee stock purchase plan activity $ 3,702 $ 4,419 $ (2,630 ) $ (271 ) Acquisition-related expenses (197 ) (21 ) (663 ) (259 ) Restructuring (1,597 ) — (5,419 ) —





Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loss from operations $ (8,818 ) $ (10,745 ) $ (17,748 ) $ (29,901 ) Stock-based compensation 41,398 37,860 81,117 71,977 Acquisition-related expenses 763 30 924 130 Restructuring 4,681 — 6,070 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,760 3,073 9,429 6,153 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 42,784 $ 30,218 $ 79,792 $ 48,359 Operating margin (4 )% (6 )% (4 )% (8 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 19 % 15 % 18 % 13 %





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (14,572 ) $ (15,974 ) $ (28,958 ) $ (41,071 ) Stock-based compensation 41,398 37,860 81,117 71,977 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 1,175 1,336 98 2,253 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 763 30 924 130 Restructuring(2) 4,681 — 6,070 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 4,760 3,073 9,429 6,153 Tax impact of acquisitions (43 ) (59 ) (78 ) (113 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 38,162 $ 26,266 $ 68,602 $ 39,329 Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.36 ) Stock-based compensation 0.35 0.33 0.69 0.63 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 0.01 0.01 — 0.02 Acquisition-related expenses(2) — — 0.01 — Restructuring(2) 0.04 — 0.05 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 0.04 0.03 0.08 0.05 Tax impact of acquisitions — — — — Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(4) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ 0.56 $ 0.33 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 118,681 115,131 118,111 114,465 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 123,056 120,057 123,161 119,665

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses and restructuring are not material.

(3) The tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets is included in the tax impact of acquisitions.

(4) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 172,443 $ 151,522 $ 339,472 $ 294,855 Stock-based compensation 3,288 2,906 6,270 5,531 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,760 3,073 9,429 6,153 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 180,491 $ 157,501 $ 355,171 $ 306,539 Gross margin 78 % 78 % 78 % 77 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82 % 81 % 81 % 80 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales and marketing expense $ 101,129 $ 97,800 $ 200,954 $ 194,991 Less: Stock-based compensation 16,276 16,423 31,576 30,817 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 49 — 49 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 84,804 $ 81,377 $ 169,329 $ 164,174 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue 38 % 42 % 39 % 43 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Research and development expense $ 45,149 $ 37,845 $ 88,876 $ 76,028 Less: Stock-based compensation 11,799 9,764 22,960 18,629 Less: Acquisition-related expenses — — (20 ) — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 33,350 $ 28,081 $ 65,936 $ 57,399 Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue 15 % 14 % 15 % 15 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 General and administrative expense $ 30,302 $ 26,622 $ 61,320 $ 53,737 Less: Stock-based compensation 10,035 8,767 20,311 17,000 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 714 30 895 130 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 19,553 $ 17,825 $ 40,114 $ 36,607 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue 9 % 9 % 9 % 10 %

The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending

September 30, 2024 Year Ending

December 31, 2024 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted loss from operations $ (5.6 ) $ (3.6 ) $ (25.1 ) $ (21.1 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 41.6 41.6 164.6 164.6 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 1.0 1.0 1.9 1.9 Forecasted restructuring — — 6.1 6.1 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 5.0 5.0 19.5 19.5 Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 42.0 $ 44.0 $ 167.0 $ 171.0





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending

September 30, 2024 Year Ending

December 31, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net loss(1) $ (14.6 ) $ (12.6 ) $ (52.6 ) $ (48.6 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 41.6 41.6 164.6 164.6 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 2.0 2.0 3.7 3.7 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 1.0 1.0 1.9 1.9 Forecasted restructuring — — 6.1 6.1 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 5.0 5.0 19.5 19.5 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions — — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 35.0 $ 37.0 $ 143.0 $ 147.0 Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.41 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 0.35 0.35 1.38 1.38 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Forecasted restructuring — — 0.05 0.05 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.04 0.04 0.16 0.16 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions — — — — Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 1.16 $ 1.19 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 119.0 119.0 119.0 119.0 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 123.0 123.0 123.5 123.5

________________

(1) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $5.8 million and $16.3 million in the three months ending September 30, 2024 and year ending December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.