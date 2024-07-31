FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

Q2 Revenue and Profitability Exceed the Midpoint of the Outlook Range;

Sees Steady Overall Demand in the Third Quarter

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended June 29, 2024. Quarterly revenues were $197.5 million, an increase of 17.0% compared to $168.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, and an increase of 26.7% from $155.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Probe Card segment strength, which was expected, drove second-quarter results, with sequential increases in Foundry & Logic, DRAM and Flash markets.

DRAM probe card revenue reached an all-time record; revenue from High Bandwidth Memory (“HBM”) doubled for the third consecutive quarter.

Revenue growth reflects exposure to expanding areas, like advanced packaging which is increasing test intensity and complexity, enabling FormFactor to grow despite the delayed refresh cycle in important high-unit-volume end-markets like PC and mobile.



“FormFactor set an all-time record for DRAM probe-card revenue in the second quarter, driven by sequential doubling of high-bandwidth-memory revenue and steady DDR5 new-design activity,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “The demand for HBM probe cards is the direct result of large hyperscalers’ investments in generative-AI infrastructure, and our customers’ corresponding ramps of HBM semiconductor capacity and output.”

Second Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $19.4 million, or $0.25 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $21.8 million, or $0.28 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 44.0%, compared with 37.2% in the first quarter of 2024, and 38.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $27.3 million, or $0.35 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $14.3 million, or $0.18 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of $11.2 million, or $0.14 per fully-diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 45.3%, compared with 38.7% in the first quarter of 2024, and 40.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $21.9 million, compared to $33.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, and $22.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $14.2 million, compared to free cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $19.7 million, and free cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 of $2.1 million. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “In the third quarter, we expect overall demand to continue at levels similar to those achieved in the second quarter, although we expect a less-favorable DRAM product mix, with heavier weighting towards DDR5 probe cards.”

For the third quarter ending September 28, 2024, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

GAAP Reconciling

Items** Non-GAAP Revenue $200 million +/- $5 million — $200 million +/- $5 million Gross Margin 42% +/- 1.5% $3 million 43% +/- 1.5% Net income per diluted share $0.20 +/- $0.04 $0.11 $0.31 +/- $0.04

*This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates.

**Reconciling items are stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, net of applicable income tax impacts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information :

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024, and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable periods of fiscal 2023, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under “About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables below.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, and the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating results, including under the heading “Outlook” above, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; manufacturing, processing, and design capacity, goals, expansion, volumes, and progress; difficulties or delays in research and development; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s realization of benefits from acquisitions, investments in capacity and investments in new electronic data systems and information technology; reliance on customers or third parties (including suppliers); changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as military conflicts, political volatility, infectious diseases and pandemics, and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FORMFACTOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Revenues $ 197,474 $ 168,725 $ 155,916 $ 366,199 $ 323,364 Cost of revenues 110,574 105,987 95,633 216,561 202,003 Gross profit 86,900 62,738 60,283 149,638 121,361 Operating expenses: Research and development 31,564 28,627 28,340 60,191 56,585 Selling, general and administrative 37,874 33,079 33,255 70,953 65,997 Total operating expenses 69,438 61,706 61,595 131,144 122,582 Gain on sale of business 310 20,271 — 20,581 — Operating income (loss) 17,772 21,303 (1,312 ) 39,075 (1,221 ) Interest income, net 3,415 3,156 1,482 6,571 2,758 Other income, net 360 520 450 880 473 Income before income taxes 21,547 24,979 620 46,526 2,010 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,155 3,198 (208 ) 5,353 (160 ) Net income $ 19,392 $ 21,781 $ 828 $ 41,173 $ 2,170 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.01 $ 0.53 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.03 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 77,235 77,452 77,159 77,343 77,112 Diluted 78,717 78,490 77,616 78,746 77,450





FORMFACTOR, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 GAAP Gross Profit $ 86,900 $ 62,738 $ 60,283 $ 149,638 $ 121,361 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and other 584 630 1,106 1,214 2,462 Stock-based compensation 1,932 1,928 1,515 3,860 3,425 Restructuring charges — — 332 — 357 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 89,416 $ 65,296 $ 63,236 $ 154,712 $ 127,605 GAAP Gross Margin 44.0 % 37.2 % 38.7 % 40.9 % 37.5 % Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and other 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.7 % 0.3 % 0.8 % Stock-based compensation 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.1 % Restructuring charges — % — % 0.2 % — % 0.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 45.3 % 38.7 % 40.6 % 42.3 % 39.5 % GAAP operating expenses $ 69,438 $ 61,706 $ 61,595 $ 131,144 $ 122,582 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles and other (240 ) (240 ) (1,550 ) (480 ) (3,097 ) Stock-based compensation (8,277 ) (8,477 ) (7,689 ) (16,754 ) (15,069 ) Restructuring charges — — (286 ) — (1,183 ) Costs related to sale of business (43 ) (646 ) — (689 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 60,878 $ 52,343 $ 52,070 $ 113,221 $ 103,233 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 17,772 $ 21,303 $ (1,312 ) $ 39,075 $ (1,221 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and other 824 870 2,656 1,694 5,559 Stock-based compensation 10,209 10,405 9,204 20,614 18,494 Restructuring charges — — 618 — 1,540 Gain on sale of business and related costs (267 ) (19,625 ) — (19,892 ) — Non-GAAP operating income $ 28,538 $ 12,953 $ 11,166 $ 41,491 $ 24,372





FORMFACTOR, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 GAAP net income $ 19,392 $ 21,781 $ 828 $ 41,173 $ 2,170 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and other 824 870 2,656 1,694 5,559 Stock-based compensation 10,209 10,405 9,204 20,614 18,494 Restructuring charges — — 618 — 1,540 Gain on sale of business and related costs (267 ) (19,625 ) — (19,892 ) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2,835 ) 913 (2,068 ) (1,922 ) (4,033 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 27,323 $ 14,344 $ 11,238 $ 41,667 $ 23,730 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.01 $ 0.53 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.54 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.53 $ 0.31





FORMFACTOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 41,173 $ 2,170 Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14,563 15,121 Amortization 1,280 4,766 Stock-based compensation expense 20,614 18,494 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 6,277 8,628 Gain on sale of business (20,581 ) — Other activity impacting operating cash flows (8,436 ) (14,398 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 54,890 34,781 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (21,834 ) (40,177 ) Proceeds from sale of business 21,585 — Purchases of marketable securities, net (9,711 ) (8,287 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,960 ) (48,464 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program (20,271 ) — Proceeds from issuances of common stock 4,948 5,024 Principal repayments on term loans (534 ) (519 ) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (3,569 ) (456 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,426 ) 4,049 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,826 ) (1,958 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,678 (11,592 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 181,273 112,982 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 203,951 $ 101,390





FORMFACTOR, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,878 $ 33,012 $ 22,472 $ 54,890 $ 34,781 Adjustments: Sale of business related payments in working capital 630 47 — 677 — Cash paid for interest 101 100 106 201 212 Capital expenditures (8,398 ) (13,436 ) (20,476 ) (21,834 ) (40,177 ) Free cash flow $ 14,211 $ 19,723 $ 2,102 $ 33,934 $ (5,184 )





FORMFACTOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 29,

2024 March 30,

2024 December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,914 $ 186,296 $ 177,812 Marketable securities 161,710 162,863 150,507 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 113,277 96,407 102,957 Inventories, net 114,814 108,774 111,685 Restricted cash 5,939 5,865 1,152 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,964 28,291 29,667 Total current assets 620,618 588,496 573,780 Restricted cash 2,098 2,220 2,309 Operating lease, right-of-use-assets 26,650 28,543 30,519 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 204,102 205,772 204,399 Goodwill 199,548 199,653 201,090 Intangibles, net 11,657 12,297 12,938 Deferred tax assets 88,841 80,007 78,964 Other assets 2,751 2,810 2,795 Total assets $ 1,156,265 $ 1,119,798 $ 1,106,794 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 62,235 $ 65,995 $ 63,857 Accrued liabilities 49,523 37,716 41,037 Current portion of term loan, net of unamortized issuance costs 1,090 1,083 1,075 Deferred revenue 17,953 17,519 16,704 Operating lease liabilities 8,240 8,245 8,422 Total current liabilities 139,041 130,558 131,095 Term loan, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs 12,765 13,041 13,314 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,441 23,432 25,334 Deferred grant 18,000 18,000 18,000 Other liabilities 17,102 11,017 10,247 Total liabilities 208,349 196,048 197,990 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 77 77 77 Additional paid-in capital 863,283 857,326 861,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,948 ) (6,765 ) (4,052 ) Accumulated income 92,504 73,112 51,331 Total stockholders’ equity 947,916 923,750 908,804 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,156,265 $ 1,119,798 $ 1,106,794

About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understanding financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income (loss) to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income (loss) in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations” and “Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to non-GAAP Free Cash Flow” included in this press release.

