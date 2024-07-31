MIMEDX Announces Launch of HELIOGEN™ Fibrillar Collagen Matrix

Limited market release marks first xenograft addition to Company’s portfolio of leading Wound and Surgical products

MARIETTA, Ga., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced the commercial launch of HELIOGEN™ Fibrillar Collagen Matrix, a particulate xenograft product aimed at addressing complex wounds primarily in the surgical setting. HELIOGEN is a shelf-stable offering that contains Type I and Type III collagen and mimics the native composition of structural connective tissue.



“We are pleased to introduce our first xenograft option and 510(k) cleared product to complement our leading placental-based solutions in the surgical market,” stated Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer. “As we have been messaging, one of our strategic initiatives is the continued expansion of our surgical footprint, following the successful introduction of two new products designed for this care setting at the end of 2022. This initial market release of HELIOGEN represents another important step in pursuit of this objective.”

Eric Smith, MIMEDX Senior Vice President, Marketing & International, added, “HELIOGEN—named for the product’s triple helical collagen structure—is an exciting addition to our portfolio and provides another tool to help our customers manage complex wounds. With a solid foundation of initial case studies and real-world evidence, we are excited for customers in various surgical settings to build on this evidence and realize improved outcomes for their patients.”

About HELIOGEN

HELIOGEN is a 510(k) cleared, bovine-derived collagen matrix product indicated for the management of moderately to heavily exudating wounds and to control minor bleeding. The collagen in this product serves as a dressing that allows for cell adhesion and migration into the wound site and supports wound healing. It is provided in particulate form allowing it to be molded or packed to conform to various wound types such as pressure ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, diabetic ulcers, acute wounds, for example trauma and surgical wounds, and partial-thickness burns. To learn more about HELIOGEN, please visit: www.mimedx.com/heliogen/

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com