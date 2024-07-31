Submit Release
MUTUAL LEARNING SEMINAR – The future of protection in the EU: Evidence to guide the implementation of the CEAS

Thursday 12 September 2024 (09.00-13.30)
Atelier29, Rue Jacques de Lalaing 29, 1040 Brussels

This event is the first in a series of mutual learning seminars focusing on the challenge of using evidence in the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) following the adoption of the New Pact on Migration and Asylum (the Pact).

It takes place in the framework of the INNOVATE project’s Migration Research to Practice Co-Lab which is  funded under the EU’s Horizon Europe programme. Convened by the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE), the seminars are aimed at promoting multi-stakeholder engagement around the collection and use of evidence on protection needs in Europe, with a focus on proposing solutions to existing challenges.

The seminar entitled ‘The future of protection in the EU: evidence to guide the implementation of the CEAS’ will collate, debate and deploy evidence to guide the implementation of the CEAS. It will be divided into two sessions, each designed to foster evidence-based policy-making through interactive discussion. The first session will examine evidence on reception conditions in the EU and the second session will focus on the management of procedures, including responsibility determination, inadmissibility assessment and asylum procedures, in view of the implementation of the Pact.

We welcome participants from civil society organisations, practitioners, academia, and policy-makers who are gathering, collating or deploying evidence for the effective implementation of the CEAS.

To register for the event, please fill in this form. Places are limited so registration is subject to a selection process. Selected participants will be notified via e-mail. The registration deadline is Monday 2 September 2024.

Limited funding is available for participants travelling to Brussels. Please indicate in the form if you will require financial support to participate.

For any queries, please contact Eleonora Testi or Viktoryia Vaitovich.

A draft agenda will be published here in due course.

