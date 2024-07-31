HomeAid Orange County Celebrates Re-Opening of Family CareCenter with Ribbon Cutting Following Extensive Renovation

Orange County Board of Supervisors and Various Donors Provided Nearly $1.3M to Ensure Operations for Coming Year

ORANGE, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeAid Orange County, the non-profit helping people experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement, and education, celebrated today the grand re-opening of its Family CareCenter in the City of Orange. Opened in July 2017, the CareCenter provides desperately needed low-barrier emergency beds to families who find themselves without shelter.



At the event, HomeAid was joined by City of Orange partners, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Donald P. Wagner and Vice Chairman Doug Chaffee’s office, City of Orange Mayor Dan Slater and Councilmember Kathy Tavoularis. Joining in the celebration were members of the community, HomeAid families and operating partner H.I.S. OC.

“We are grateful to our partners, the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Continuum of Care Board, the many funders and especially Chairman Wagner’s dedication to ensuring that Orange County families facing homelessness receive the critical assistance they need,” said Gina Cunningham, Executive Director, HomeAid Orange County. “We look forward to welcoming families back to the Family CareCenter, where we know they can continue rebuilding their lives and thrive.”

Additionally, the attendees celebrated the nearly $1.3 million that the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the Continuum of Care Board, along with various donors provided to ensure HomeAid Orange County can continue supporting families experiencing homelessness for the next year. Championed by Chairman Wagner and supported by Vice Chairman Chaffee, $500,000 of Third District discretionary funds, which was unanimously approved by the Orange County Board of Supervisors, and $250,000 from the Orange County’s Continuum of Care Board was allocated to the organization.

“I am honored to support the success of HomeAid Orange County,“ said Chairman Wagner. “With the funding the Board of Supervisors and Continuum of Care Board provided, HomeAid will be able to continue providing housing and resources to Orange County families facing homelessness.”

“The reopening of HomeAid’s Family CareCenter is an essential step for addressing homelessness in Orange County,” said Dan Slater, City of Orange Mayor. “The hard work they’ve done and will continue to do is truly helping families go from helplessness to hopefulness.”

Over the past month, the Center underwent renovations that were critical to preserving its ability to serve the community in the future including upgrading the sewer system, minor bathroom upgrades, revamping the family sleeping areas, deep cleaning and repainting the interior of the building; and refreshing landscaping outside. H.I.S. OC was brought on to help manage the Center and ensure families are taken care of and during renovations, HomeAid’s previous partner Mercy, helped find housing for all families displaced by the improvements.

To date the CareCenter has provided refuge for 1,485 individuals experiencing homelessness, meeting their basic human needs for shelter, food and safety.

About HomeAid Orange County

Founded by the Orange County Chapter of the Building Industry Association of Southern California in 1989, we leverage homebuilding industry talents and trades to build a future without homelessness. We're a one-of-a-kind nonprofit that develops housing for other nonprofits and public entities that provide services to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid's primary function is to serve as the developer, managing the construction process to completion through every phase including land acquisition, funding, exterior design, entitlements, construction, interior design, and landscaping.

