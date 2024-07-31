More trained workers will improve mental-health, addictions care in B.C.

CANADA, July 31 - Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee –

“HCAP has already been successful in training health-care support workers throughout the province, and the expansion to include mental-health and addictions care is a critical step forward. It ensures more compassionate people will get the necessary training they need to enter this essential field which, in turn, means more patients and their families will be better supported when seeking treatment.”

Richard Harding, vice-president clinical and support services, Interior Health –

“The expansion of the Health Career Access Program is a crucial step in supporting the delivery of mental-health and substance-use services in Interior Health. Health-care support workers are an essential part of our mental-health and substance-use care team. This program not only helps us meet immediate staffing needs but also invests in the future of our health-care system by providing opportunities for passionate individuals to enter the field.”

Heather Herman, manager of community mental health and substance use, Interior Health –

“As a manager of HCAP participants, I’ve witnessed the transformative impact this program has on individuals and our health-care team. The participants bring enthusiasm, a fresh perspective and a deep commitment to their roles. The comprehensive training and support they receive ensure they are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the health-care environment.”

Katelyn Nyuli, support worker, Interior Health –

“As someone currently working in the field, I’ve seen first-hand the urgent need for additional staff to support our clients' needs and help manage our workload. The Health Care Career Access Program is crucial in addressing these shortages. Their contributions not only improve patient outcomes but also alleviate the pressure on existing staff, allowing us to deliver more focused and effective care.”

Kelly Reid, interim executive director, mental health and substance use, Island Health –

“Caring and compassionate health-care workers are crucial to providing proactive, timely and wellness-focused services to people living with mental health and addictions. As is the case across our region and beyond, mental-health and substance-use programs are challenged by a shortage of skilled and trained staff. This initiative will help bring in more providers to support those who need our care.”

Aaron Bond, vice-president primary community care and clinical programs, Northern Health –

“This expansion of the HCAP program to include a pathway to become a mental-health and addictions support worker is a tremendous opportunity to bring additional skilled employees to the field of mental health and substance use. Ensuring that we have employees who are trained in the most current best practices will lead to better health outcomes for clients and those who need support in a range of settings, including community outreach, harm-reduction services and treatment and recovery programs.”