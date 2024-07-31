Safari Ltd. Partners with ODDY to Bring Eco-Friendly Building Kits to North America and the Caribbean

Eco-Friendly Materials 21st Century Skills Green Skills STEM Learning

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITES STATE, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safari Ltd., a leader in educational toys and figures, proudly announces its exclusive distributorship of ODDY eco-friendly building kits in North America and the Caribbean. This strategic partnership aims to expand access to ODDY's sustainable play solutions to a wider audience, fostering creativity and STEM learning among children.

ODDY kits help children transform everyday objects into unique inventions using open-ended pieces and imagination.

These kits promote creativity, problem-solving, and sustainability, making them an ideal choice for both home and school environments.

With Safari Ltd. as the exclusive distributor, a diverse range of 34 ODDY kits will be available, categorized into various lines:

#Mini Pack Kits: Smaller kits ranging from 10-22 pieces.

#Basic Line: Medium-sized kits ranging from 12-80 pieces.

#Invention Line: Medium-sized kits ranging from 26-92 pieces.

#Creatures Line: Medium-sized kits ranging from 22-60 pieces.

#Arts and Crafts: Medium-sized kits ranging from 44-98 pieces.

#Education Line: Larger kits ranging from 620-920 pieces.

Each kit includes themed pieces like eyes, joints, sticks, flexible connectors, feet, wheels, propellers, and cones; this enables kids to combine found household or nature items with kit pieces to upcycle and create toys that match the kit theme or whatever inspires their imagination.

ODDY kits offer numerous benefits to young inventors:

#Limitless Creativity: Children use common household objects and their imagination to design and build a large variety of toys.

#STEM Learning: Promotes Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education.

#Green Skills: Encourages upcycling, waste avoidance, and sustainable living practices.

#21st Century Skills: Develops problem-solving, critical thinking, innovation, communication, adaptability, and cooperation.

#Eco-Friendly Materials: Made from washable recycled plastics for sustainability and practicality.

"We are thrilled to partner with ODDY to bring these innovative and eco-friendly kits to a broader audience," said Alex Pariente, CEO of Safari Ltd. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and educate through imaginative play."

Join the Play Revolution with ODDY and Safari Ltd. Don't miss out on the chance to revolutionize playtime with ODDY's eco-friendly building kits. Transform everyday objects into limitless inventions and help children develop essential skills for the future.

Get started today and watch creativity come to life!

About Safari Ltd.

For decades, Safari Ltd. (https://www.safariltd.com/) has inspired children and educators with figurines and educational toys. The company's mission is to spark curiosity and encourage conservation and learning through imaginative play. With a commitment to sustainability, Safari Ltd. continually innovates and expands its product offerings, partnering with like-minded brands to meet the evolving needs of parents, teachers, toy enthusiasts, and children. For more information about the new range of ODDY kits and to explore the exciting possibilities they offer, visit safariltd.com/oddy or contact the Safari Ltd. team at contact@safariltd.com.

About ODDY

ODDY is dedicated to nurturing every child's creative potential through unstructured free play. We advocate for children’s right to play worldwide. Children are natural play experts, and we encourage them to use their imaginations to be creators through sustainable means. Our inclusive products integrate children's rights, foster eco-friendly practices by encouraging kids to repurpose objects, and inspire creativity and hands-on learning to help ensure every child can experience the developmental benefits and pure joy of creative play.