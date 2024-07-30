Submit Release
FTC and DOJ Host First Public Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing Meeting

WHAT: The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice will virtually cohost the first public meeting of the Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing (Strike Force) to discuss Strike Force enforcement actions taken to lower prices for Americans. WHEN: Thursday, August 1, 2024, 3:30PM - 4:15PM WHERE: The event is free and will be held online. Registration is not required to view the webcast. A link to view the forum will be posted to www.ftc.gov the day of the event and on the event pageWHO: The public meeting will feature remarks by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division Jonathan S. Kanter, and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division Brian M. Boynton. Senior officials from other agencies will offer remarks as well. TWITTER/X: Follow the discussion using the hashtag #PricingStrikeForce

