HALO HALO Web Comics Platform Launch with APL.DE.AP Celebrates Worldwide Creative Synergy Through Filipino Talent
EINPresswire.com/ -- HALO HALO Corp proudly launches its breakthrough mobile platform, designed by creatives for creatives and their fans, to redefine digital comics, entertainment, and advertising with innovative technology. Inspired by the vibrant mix of the beloved Filipino dessert, HALO HALO embodies inclusivity and spotlights the exceptional talent of Filipino creatives who have been instrumental to major studios like Marvel, DC, Image, TOEI Animation, Disney, and Cartoon Network. With this celebration of Filipino creativity, we lay the groundwork for our broader mission: to unite and enhance creative voices globally.
The launch event took place at the preeminent San Diego Comic Con with an all-star panel including: World renowned comic artist Whilce Portacio (Bishop of X-Men, Co-founder of Image Comics), Hank Kanalz (DC, founding team Image, Clover Press), Apl.de.Ap (global music icon, co-founder of the Black Eyed Peas), and visionary Filipino tech entrepreneurs and creatives Sharleen Dee Sy (MAYA (3D), CYBERWORLD, Wattpad), Cecilia Lim (CEO Kwento Comics), and Joycelyn David (CEO & Founder Tulong Technologies).
“We are thrilled to unveil our platform, a revolutionary advancement in digital comics, entertainment, and advertising," said Sharleen Dee Sy, CEO & CTO of HALO HALO. "With the introduction of MIXADs, we're offering an innovative way to monetize content that empowers artists to share their diverse stories and creative visions with a global audience.
"HALO HALO is a unique opportunity to share new stories and songs inspired by our rich Filipino heritage," said Apl.de.Ap. "It's inspiring to work with artists like Whilce Portacio and bring our cultural tales to life. HALO HALO empowers artists and connects fans, building a global community that celebrates creativity and innovation."
“HALO HALO is a dynamic canvas for storytelling, bringing to life the vibrant spectrum of Filipino myths and contemporary narratives," said Whilce Portacio. "Working with a creative powerhouse like Apl.de.Ap, who brings a unique musical dimension to our stories, truly pushes the envelope on what storytelling can be. It's all about breaking new ground and building innovative collaborations here at HALO HALO.”
For investor or interview requests, please contact:
marketing@halohaloapp.com
Visit HALO HALO Website:
https://www.halohaloapp.com/
Download the HALO HALO App
https://apps.apple.com/app/halo-halo/id6477490754
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.halohaloapp.halohalo
###
About HALO HALO:
HALO HALO is a digital platform revolutionizing the future of comics, entertainment, and advertising with breakthrough technology. Our mission is focused on empowering artists and advancing storytelling, offering creatives innovative revenue streams through patent-pending advertising solutions. These new methods enhance audience engagement by integrating seamlessly into the narrative, providing a more immersive and effective platform for brand exposure compared to traditional advertising methods.
We harness the rich cultural heritage and exceptional talent of Filipino artists, serving as a foundation for future growth. Our approach not only showcases our commitment to celebrating diverse narratives but also strategically develops a scalable platform, positioning us to amplify and elevate creative voices globally. Our creative team includes renowned artists from Marvel, DC, Image, and the animation industry, ensuring top-tier content that resonates globally.
Visit halohaloapp.com for more information.
Media Relations Team
HALO HALO x SDCC panel highlights