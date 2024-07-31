InstaNatural Launches New Teen Skincare Line- Besties

Products Aim to Help Teens Create Healthy Skincare Habits

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InstaNatural , one of the original beauty brands on Amazon with more than 50K 5-star reviews, introduces its first teen-focused skincare line. Say hello to your skin’s new best friend, Besties . Teenage skin can be unpredictable, so they need skincare products created just for them that fit into their routine and deliver clean and glowing skin. Besties was created to help make skincare for teens quick, easy and fun.



Besties is a simple skincare regime that provides teens with all the products they need for an effective routine that can help achieve clean, healthy skin. Besties is gentle enough for all skin types and tones and can be used daily to help protect young skin from everyday pollution and dirt while helping prevent blemishes.

"Healthy skin is a key part of taking care of your overall health and it’s important that teens learn how to take care of their skin by creating consistent skincare habits and routines early,” said Brandon Idomoto, brand manager at InstaNatural. “Besties' entire product line is not only easy to use, but all our products are formulated to be clean, gentle, and made with Vitamin C - one of the most proven ingredients in skincare that helps to brighten and protect skin.”

Just like its parent brand, InstaNatural, Besties only sources high-quality ingredients from around the world to make its teen-focused formulas. And, since teens often spend their own money or ask their parents to purchase skincare products, all Besties products are reasonably priced under $10.

Besties' product lineup currently includes four key products that can be purchased individually or as a bundle. These include:

Cleanser : ($9.99): The first step toward healthy skin is simple and straightforward -- keep it clean! Besties Cleanser is the perfect starter in your skincare regime to help get rid of any dirt that has landed on your face. This cleanser includes Vitamin C, Aloe Vera, Coconut Water, and botanical extracts, so it smells fresh and feels great on your skin. Use it each morning when you wake up and at night before you go to bed. Your skin will feel soft and smooth and ready for selfies! ( View Photo )

Besties products are all formulated with effective ingredients that are safe for young skin, including one of the most proven ingredients available in skincare - Vitamin C. Besties infuses Vitamin C-rich formulas and its proprietary C Botanical Blends into all its products to create natural skincare that supports healthy skin. Vitamin C has many benefits for young skin including helping to protect from sun damage and environmental elements as well as producing glowing, healthy skin.

Besties is available for purchase on https://instanatural.com and Amazon .