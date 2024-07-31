AvePoint Announces General Availability of Cloud Backup Express

Using Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, AvePoint Cloud Backup Express delivers accelerated, secure data protection for all organizations

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), a global leader in data management and data governance, today announced the general availability of AvePoint Cloud Backup Express, designed to use Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for rapid and more efficient data protection.



With Cloud Backup Express, organizations can achieve high levels of data protection, including:

Exceptional Speed and Performance: With Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, AvePoint provides data backup and recovery twenty times faster than traditional cloud backup, ensuring minimal disruption and swift restoration of your critical data.

Advanced In-Product Integrations: As a Microsoft launch partner for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, AvePoint is among the first companies to feature advanced in-product integrations with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, providing seamless protection and management within the trusted Microsoft security boundary.

Comprehensive Security and Compliance: In an era of rising ransomware attacks and security threats, AvePoint offers robust security measures and compliance features – including granular app-aware recovery from secure data copies both inside and outside of the Microsoft ecosystem – to ensure data remains safe and meets regulatory requirements.

Multi-Cloud Security Framework: With 89% of organizations adopting a multi-cloud approach, Gartner recommends selecting one technology provider that can protect all enterprise workloads and systems. Cloud Backup Express is integrated in the AvePoint Confidence Platform, enabling organizations to protect and optimize all enterprise data when using multi-cloud sources such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and others, enabling secure and efficient collaboration across their entire digital workplace environment.

“Data protection is crucial in the age of AI, with 71 percent of respondents in our AI and Information Management Survey stating that data privacy and security are top concerns when considering AI implementation,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. “Organizations must ensure their data is not only protected and easily recoverable, but also classified and governed according to their policies and regulations. With Cloud Backup Express, AvePoint now offers our customers a comprehensive solution that combines speed, security, and compliance, keeping their businesses resilient and secure.”

With Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, AvePoint bridges the gap between the agility and scalability of SaaS with the demanding recovery point and recovery time objectives that users expect only from on-premises or fully controlled workloads. This enhancement further extends AvePoint’s scope for resilient and secure data protection, recently recognized by industry research firms including Gartner’s Go Beyond Baseline Controls to Secure Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Forrester’s Top 7 Components of Data Resilience in a Hybrid Cloud World.

“AvePoint's integration marks a substantial progression in assisting our mutual customers with rapid operational recovery following cyberattacks. We're pleased to extend our relationship and enhance the resilience of customer data,” stated Zach Rosenfield, Partner Director of Product Management, Collaborative Apps and Platforms at Microsoft.

As part of its ongoing partnership with Microsoft, AvePoint recently earned its sixth global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, adding to two regional Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year awards won last year, and is a SharePoint Embedded launch partner for AvePoint Confide. To learn more about AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft Alliance page.

For more information about Cloud Backup Express, sign up for our August 28th webinar, Redefining SaaS Data Protection, featuring AvePoint Chief Technology Officer John Peluso and Microsoft Principal Product Manager Wayne Ewington.

About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data management and data governance, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to secure the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other cloud environments. AvePoint's global partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

