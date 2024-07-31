Leading Dermatology Solutions Platform, Dermsquared, Acquires Dermatology Online Journal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermsquared, the leading solutions platform for dermatology professionals to elevate patient care, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Dermatology Online Journal (DOJ) as the newest addition to its portfolio of publications.
Dermsquared, part of the HCEsquared management company, headed by CEO Eric Bruno, is the leading solutions platform for dermatology professionals providing education, information, and services including live conferences, virtual programs, publications, curriculum, digital products, in-office tools, and practice management. Through this growing suite of solutions and powered by the most esteemed experts in dermatology, Dermsquared empowers dermatologists to reach their full potential and elevate patient care.
Dermatology Online Journal, a distinguished peer-reviewed clinical research publication in the field of dermatology, was the first open-access online medical journal when it published its initial issue in 1995. As a digital-only publication, it serves a global audience with the latest in dermatology clinical and research information.
"We continue to be dedicated to disseminating accurate and educational clinical and research information to the dermatology community worldwide," said Dr. Barbara Burrall, MD, Editor-In-Chief of Dermatology Online Journal. "Together with the Dermsquared team, I look forward to evolving DOJ so that more dermatologists across the globe can access and participate in sharing the latest dermatology information with the goal of improving our patients' lives."
"As a well-established and premier PubMed-indexed journal, we are thrilled to have DOJ complement our existing SKIN The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® publication and strengthen our overall solutions platform," said Eric Bruno. "We are excited to bring DOJ into the Dermsquared fold as a distinguished publication to bring the latest research to the dermatology community and better serve patients."
About Dermatology Online Journal
Dermatology Online Journal was created to explore the educational potential of distributed hypermedia served via the World Wide Web. The journal serves the dual role of providing relevant information and improving the way scholarly content is shared.
Founded by Arthur C. Huntley, MD, as the first open-access online medical journal, DOJ published its first issue in 1995. What began as a small publication of a few articles 1 to 4 times per year has now expanded into a bi-monthly journal that publishes 20 articles or more per month. It has been peer-reviewed since inception and has been PubMed accessed for more than 10 years. It is currently viewable on dermjournal.org.
DOJ generates significant interest domestically and internationally. It has more than 700 reviewers in its reviewing database that includes physicians and academics from all over the world.
About Dermsquared
Dermsquared provides clinical and non-clinical content through a broad portfolio of live and virtual conferences, publications, websites, digital products, and consultative support. We have unparalleled dermatology expertise. This includes more than 200 expert faculty, who are renowned leaders and clinical researchers in dermatology, that support thousands of dermatology clinicians who work tirelessly to serve millions of patients.
Adam Rigel
Dermsquared, part of the HCEsquared management company, headed by CEO Eric Bruno, is the leading solutions platform for dermatology professionals providing education, information, and services including live conferences, virtual programs, publications, curriculum, digital products, in-office tools, and practice management. Through this growing suite of solutions and powered by the most esteemed experts in dermatology, Dermsquared empowers dermatologists to reach their full potential and elevate patient care.
Dermatology Online Journal, a distinguished peer-reviewed clinical research publication in the field of dermatology, was the first open-access online medical journal when it published its initial issue in 1995. As a digital-only publication, it serves a global audience with the latest in dermatology clinical and research information.
"We continue to be dedicated to disseminating accurate and educational clinical and research information to the dermatology community worldwide," said Dr. Barbara Burrall, MD, Editor-In-Chief of Dermatology Online Journal. "Together with the Dermsquared team, I look forward to evolving DOJ so that more dermatologists across the globe can access and participate in sharing the latest dermatology information with the goal of improving our patients' lives."
"As a well-established and premier PubMed-indexed journal, we are thrilled to have DOJ complement our existing SKIN The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® publication and strengthen our overall solutions platform," said Eric Bruno. "We are excited to bring DOJ into the Dermsquared fold as a distinguished publication to bring the latest research to the dermatology community and better serve patients."
About Dermatology Online Journal
Dermatology Online Journal was created to explore the educational potential of distributed hypermedia served via the World Wide Web. The journal serves the dual role of providing relevant information and improving the way scholarly content is shared.
Founded by Arthur C. Huntley, MD, as the first open-access online medical journal, DOJ published its first issue in 1995. What began as a small publication of a few articles 1 to 4 times per year has now expanded into a bi-monthly journal that publishes 20 articles or more per month. It has been peer-reviewed since inception and has been PubMed accessed for more than 10 years. It is currently viewable on dermjournal.org.
DOJ generates significant interest domestically and internationally. It has more than 700 reviewers in its reviewing database that includes physicians and academics from all over the world.
About Dermsquared
Dermsquared provides clinical and non-clinical content through a broad portfolio of live and virtual conferences, publications, websites, digital products, and consultative support. We have unparalleled dermatology expertise. This includes more than 200 expert faculty, who are renowned leaders and clinical researchers in dermatology, that support thousands of dermatology clinicians who work tirelessly to serve millions of patients.
Adam Rigel
Dermsquared
info@dermsquared.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram