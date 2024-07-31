Unlock the Beauty of La Paz: Enhanced Connectivity to Baja California Sur

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Paz International Airport (LAP) announced the return of international routes with the reopening of a direct flight from Los Angeles (LAX), California, operated by Alaska Airlines. Starting November 20, an Embraer 175 with a capacity of 76 passengers will have two weekly flights this year: departing from Los Angeles on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:45 AM, arriving in La Paz at 2:12 PM, and departing from La Paz at 3:02 PM, with arrival back in Los Angeles at 4:41 PM. Beginning in 2025, there will be three weekly flights: Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. For Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), opening this LAP-LAX route opens doors for international passengers who previously visited La Paz through connecting destinations.

The new nonstop service to La Paz International Airport (LAP) from LAX will enable guests to easily connect to other flights, making it more convenient than ever to reach La Paz.

Canadian travelers seeking to explore the beauty and charm of La Paz, Baja California Sur in Mexico can also enjoy convenient flights via Los Cabos International Airport (SJD), the primary gateway to this stunning Mexican destination. Several leading airlines offer flights from major Canadian cities, ensuring an easy and enjoyable travel experience. And ensure travelers have a variety of scheduling options to suit their needs. With enhanced accessibility and direct flights from several major Canadian cities, more travelers can now experience the unique attractions and activities that La Paz has to offer.

In addition, travelers can also fly via convenient stopovers in major US cities or through Mexico. These routes offer flexible connections and are serviced by various airlines.

Reaching La Paz: Upon arriving at Los Cabos airport travelers can enjoy a scenic drive of approximately two hours to La Paz. Car rental services, private transfers, and shuttle services ensuring a smooth and pleasant journey to La Paz.

About La Paz, Baja California Sur

La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur, is a coastal paradise nestled between the Sea of Cortez and the desert landscape. With its rich cultural tapestry, diverse marine life, and commitment to sustainable tourism, La Paz invites travelers to explore, connect, and experience the true essence of Baja California Sur.

