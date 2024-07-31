System Solutions LLC released Customer Payment Portal Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

GLASTONBURY, Conn., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Solutions LLC released Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Customer Payment Portal Extension which allows customers to select and self-pay invoices in a portal or configure invoices for automatic payments. The payments are automatically recorded in Business Central for efficient pre-payments, payments, house account, charge account, retainer account, and terms account payment management.

About the Customer Payment Portal Extension

The Customer Payment Portal extension synchronizes Business Central invoices into the portal. The portal can be configured to accept Credit, Debit and ACH payments and connects to Apple Pay, Authorize.Net, Datacap, Square, Stripe and more. Supported processors in North America include Chase, Elavon, Fiserv, Global Payments, Heartland, Moneris, TSYS, Worldpay and many more. Once customers log into the payment portal they can add their preferred payment method which can be saved for future use.

Enhanced Features of the solution

The portal offers a range of settings to enhance the user experience including:

Single or multiple invoice payments in a single transaction.

Staff configurable payment methods, payment minimums and maximums

Instant payment notifications for customers and staff.

Staff dashboard to manage customers, payments and make payments on behalf of customers.

Customizable settings to brand the portal to the Business Central users company

Create groups for efficient management of common customer settings.

Easy addition of new accounting staff and customer contacts with individual permissions and security.

Flexible invoice and statement options including payment links in Business Central invoices and statements, auto reminders, past due notifications, and configuration of automatic recurring payments.

Why Choose the Customer Payment Portal Extension?

This extension automates the payment and posting process and enhances customer satisfaction by providing a secure, convenient platform for making payments. Business Central users can significantly reduce the labor required to manage accounts receivable. “The Microsoft 365 Business Central Customer Payment portal significantly reduces accounts receivable labor required for phone calls, e-mails, postal mail, and payment receipt posting. Adding the ability for customers to self-pay or auto-pay means faster payments from consumers, clients, and business customers” says Dave Durrenberger, Director of Sales at System Solutions LLC.

About System Solutions LLC

System Solutions LLC is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Partner focused on solutions tailored to the wholesale, retail, and distribution vertical markets.

To learn more about the Customer Payment Portal extension visit System Solutions D365 Business Central Extensions or for answers to specific questions visit syssolutionsllc.com or contact us at +1 (860) 781-9986.

Contact Information:

System Solutions LLC

80 Eastern Boulevard, Suite 2

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Phone: (860) 781-9986