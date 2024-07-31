Mercy University Partners With Teach For America to Offer Graduate Program Benefits to Aspiring Teachers
This collaboration underscores Mercy's commitment to addressing New York's teacher crisis, putting high-quality, passionate educators in front of the classroom.DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mercy University announced a new partnership with Teach For America (TFA) to enhance educational pathways for TFA alumni and employees seeking to advance their careers through education. This collaboration underscores Mercy University's commitment to addressing the teacher crisis in New York State by putting high-quality, passionate educators in front of the classroom.
Through this partnership, TFA alumni, employees, and corps members will have access to tuition benefits when enrolling in select Mercy University graduate programs to support their continued academic and professional growth.
“We are proud to partner with Teach For America to bring more qualified and passionate individuals into schools and communities to teach our young people,” said Adam Castro, vice president for enrollment management at Mercy University. “Mercy University is a leader in educating future and current teachers in New York State and this partnership will allow TFA alumni and employees a great opportunity for professional and career development.”
“For 35 years, Teach For America has found and developed more than 6,500 alumni and staff across New York State to be equity-oriented leaders working to transform education and expand opportunity for all children,” said Tia Morris, executive director at Teach For America New York. “This legacy would not be possible without partners like Mercy University which continuously provide new opportunities for educators to further their impact and provide kids with the excellent education they deserve.”
As part of the agreement, Mercy will offer a reduced per-credit tuition rate and registration fees for full-time or part-time employees, corps members, and alumni of Teach For America who enroll in the following graduate programs:
• School Building Leadership Certificate
• School District Leadership Certificate
• Bilingual Extension Advanced Certificate
• Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) Advanced Certificate
Additionally, full-time or part-time employees, corps members, and alumni of Teach For America who matriculate as full or part-time students in other Mercy Graduate and Undergraduate programs will receive a 15% tuition-only discount.
Teach For America will disseminate information about these offerings through its online platform, the TFA Alumni HUB, and other internal distribution channels. The Alumni HUB will serve as a central resource for TFA alumni, providing access to partnership details, special promotions, and new opportunities at Mercy University. For more information, visit https://alumni.teachforamerica.org/organizations/mercy-university/.
###
About Mercy University
Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.
About Teach For America
Teach For America works in partnership with communities across the country to expand educational opportunities for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a diverse network of leaders who expand opportunity for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that shapes the broader systems in which schools operate. Today, Teach For America is a force of over 70,000 alumni, corps members, Ignite fellows, and staff working in pursuit of profound systemic change so that one day every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org.
Zodet Negron
Mercy University
email us here