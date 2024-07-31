Zweig Group announces 2024 ElevateAEC Conference and M&A Next Symposium

Connect, learn, and celebrate in an elevated industry atmosphere

Fayetteville, AR, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group – the leading provider of consulting services, research, and education for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry – is thrilled to announce the 2024 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala and M&A Next Symposium, taking place from September 17-19, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. This year's events will emphasize Return on Investment (ROI), offering AEC leaders an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate in an elevated industry atmosphere.

Industry Growth and Challenges

The AEC industry has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, hitting historic levels in 2024. While the overall trend is positive, not every firm has benefited equally, and challenges remain. As Chad Clinehens, P.E., President and CEO of Zweig Group, points out, “The success we have the potential to achieve as an industry has never been greater. This is unique in my experience, and it demonstrates that we are truly experiencing an elevated industry.”

Two Events Focused on ROI

M&A Next Symposium – September 17, 2024. This one-day, pre-conference event centers on firm transitions and acquisitions, emphasizing high-level business strategies for buyers and sellers. The M&A Next Symposium offers sessions focused on ROI and features insightful keynotes, engaging panels, and focused breakouts. The event kicks off with a cocktail networking session led by George Christaduolo and Peter Grupp from the AEC industry’s most experienced legal team. Sponsored by Ames & Gough and Unanet, this symposium promises valuable insights into designing your firm's future. Learn more about the M&A Next Symposium here! ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala – September 18-19, 2024. The ElevateAEC Conference is the largest in-person gathering of industry leaders and award-winning firms, and offers two days of dynamic activities aimed at driving connection, learning, and industry celebration. This year, attendees will hear from industry leaders like Linda Darr (CEO of ACEC), Joe Furey (CEO of Michael Graves Architecture), and Kit Miyamoto (CEO of Miyamoto International), along with over 20 experts discussing the future of ROI in AEC. Learn more about the ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala here!

New Schedule for Maximum ROI

This year, the conference runs from Wednesday through Thursday, with the awards gala concluding on Thursday evening, allowing attendees a full day on Friday for travel or leisure. This schedule reflects our commitment to maximizing ROI by ensuring attendees can make the most of their time.

Join Us for an Inspired Future

Our focus on "Return on Investment" shapes every conversation at these events. We invite you to join us in September for a curated experience that elevates your firm and the industry. Your participation will yield a substantial return on investment, both personally and professionally. Visit our website to learn more!

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

