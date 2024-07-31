The surge in demand for intracranial stents is predominantly driven by the growing occurrence of neurological conditions like intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysm. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA), coupled with advancements in technology fostering product innovation and introductions, are pivotal factors fueling the expansion of the intracranial stents market from 2024 to 2030.

New York, USA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Intracranial Stents Market to Showcase Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The surge in demand for intracranial stents is predominantly driven by the growing occurrence of neurological conditions like intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysm. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA), coupled with advancements in technology fostering product innovation and introductions, are pivotal factors fueling the expansion of the intracranial stents market from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight’s Intracranial Stents Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading intracranial stents companies’ market shares, challenges, intracranial stents market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market intracranial stents companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Intracranial Stents Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global intracranial stents market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the Intracranial Stents market, the self-expanding stents category had a significant revenue share in the intracranial stents market in 2023.

Notable intracranial stents companies such as Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Cook, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Acandis GmBH, Balt Group, MicroVention Inc., Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Phenox GmbH, INVAMED, InspireMD Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the intracranial stents market.

In September 2022, Wallaby/phenox launched their novel pEGASUS HPC stent at the ESMINT 2022 congress in Nice, France.

launched their novel pEGASUS HPC stent at the ESMINT 2022 congress in Nice, France. In June 2022, Medtronic launched its CE-marked fourth-generation flow diverter, to treat brain aneurysms.

launched its CE-marked fourth-generation flow diverter, to treat brain aneurysms. In August 2021, Fluid Biotech received USD 5.8 million funding, for the development of its innovative stent for the treatment of brain aneurysms.

Intracranial Stents Overview

Intracranial stents have emerged as a critical tool in the management of various neurological conditions, particularly in the realm of cerebrovascular diseases. These tiny mesh-like devices are delicately placed within the blood vessels of the brain to provide structural support, reinforce vessel walls, and facilitate blood flow regulation. Primarily used in the treatment of conditions such as intracranial aneurysms, stenosis, and acute ischemic stroke, these stents offer a minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical interventions. By deploying advanced materials and design technologies, modern intracranial stents aim to strike a delicate balance between optimal vessel patency and reduced risk of complications, offering patients a promising avenue for improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

The evolution of intracranial stents reflects a remarkable convergence of medical innovation and precision engineering. As researchers delve deeper into understanding the intricate dynamics of cerebral vasculature, the design and composition of these stents continue to evolve, emphasizing biocompatibility, flexibility, and navigational ease. With advancements such as self-expanding stents and drug-eluting coatings, the field is witnessing a paradigm shift towards personalized, patient-centric interventions. Moreover, ongoing research endeavors are exploring the potential of intracranial stents beyond their traditional applications, with investigations into their role in neurovascular reconstruction and targeted drug delivery. As these technologies mature and integrate seamlessly into clinical practice, intracranial stents are poised to redefine the landscape of cerebrovascular medicine, offering new avenues for treatment and fostering hope for patients with complex neurological conditions.





Intracranial Stents Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the intracranial stents market, mainly because of its substantial patient base dealing with ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Factors such as a growing elderly population, the presence of major industry players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a robust environment for product development and launches contribute significantly to this dominance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 795,000 individuals in the United States experience a stroke annually, with 87% of these being ischemic strokes.

Moreover, the US Census Bureau's 2021 data indicates that over 54 million adults aged 65 and above reside in the United States, a number projected to reach 85.7 million by 2050, constituting around 20% of the total population. Given that individuals over 50, particularly the elderly, are more susceptible to ischemic stroke and TIA due to natural arterial narrowing and atherosclerosis, the prevalence of these conditions, along with the aging population, serves as primary drivers for the intracranial stents market in the United States, thereby fueling its growth in North America.

Intracranial Stents Market Dynamics

The intracranial stents market dynamics are shaped by a convergence of technological advancements, rising incidences of cerebrovascular diseases, and an increasing emphasis on minimally invasive treatment options. As medical technology continues to advance, intracranial stents have emerged as a promising solution for the treatment of various cerebrovascular conditions, including aneurysms and ischemic strokes. This has led to a surge in demand for these devices, driving intracranial stents market growth.

Moreover, the aging population worldwide has contributed to the growing prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases, such as strokes and aneurysms. This demographic shift has created a substantial patient pool in need of treatment, further fueling the demand for intracranial stents. Additionally, the preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients and healthcare providers has bolstered the adoption of intracranial stents, as they offer reduced recovery times and fewer complications compared to traditional surgical interventions.

Furthermore, the intracranial stents market is characterized by intense competition among key players, leading to continuous innovation and product development. Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the efficacy and safety profiles of their products, as well as expanding their product portfolios to cater to evolving patient needs. Collaborations between industry players and research institutions are also driving advancements in intracranial stent technology, further propelling intracranial stents market growth. Overall, with the convergence of these factors, the intracranial stents market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Intracranial Stents Market CAGR ~7% Key Intracranial Stents Companies Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Cook, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Acandis GmBH, Balt Group, MicroVention Inc., Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Phenox GmbH, INVAMED, InspireMD Inc., among others

Intracranial Stents Market Assessment

Intracranial Stents Market Segmentation Intracranial Stents Market Segmentation By Product: Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon Expanding Stents, and Others Intracranial Stents Market Segmentation By Application: Intracranial Stenosis and Brain Aneurysm Intracranial Stents Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Intracranial Stents Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Intracranial Stents Market Report Introduction 2 Intracranial Stents Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Intracranial Stents Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Intracranial Stents Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Intracranial Stents Market Layout 8 Intracranial Stents Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

