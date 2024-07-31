The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and Jimmy Houston Outdoors sign a 3-Year Partnership Agreement

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company") and Jimmy Houston Outdoors announce signing a strategic partnership that is poised to revolutionize the market for SGTM's products. Jimmy Houston, founder of Jimmy Houston Outdoors, a TV Host, and a Social Media influencer, has an extensive media and online network and is known for product and service endorsements.



As a trusted influencer in the industry, Jimmy Houston's endorsement could substantially boost SGTM's product lines. The partnership expects to leverage Jimmy's strong connections to farm tractors and big box retailers, serving as a gateway for SGTM's products to reach a wider audience and establish credibility in the marketplace.

With Jimmy Houston's reputation as a fishing personality and his extensive network, SGTM believes his endorsements could increase demand for the Company's sustainability product lines. The Company expects that anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts could embrace the quality and reliability of SGTM's products, knowing that they have received the endorsement of one of the most renowned figures in the field.

The multi-year agreement outlines the partnership between Jimmy Houston Outdoors and SGTM for marketing and promotional activities. The initial term of the partnership is three years, with an option to renew for an additional three years.

Jimmy Houston Outdoors and SGTM expect significant growth and opportunities for both parties.

Jimmy Houston of Jimmy Houston Outdoors states, "I am thrilled to be part of SGTM and their incredible products that will benefit many and contribute to reducing environmental impact. This partnership allows us to impact the planet positively, and I couldn't be more excited."

Tony Raynor, CEO at SGTM, states, "We are extremely excited to align ourselves with Jimmy Houston Outdoors. Jimmy is an incredible human being and a passionate advocate for people and doing what is right. With his unparalleled passion and influence, SGTM is truly honored and believes this partnership will propel our global mission to impact humanity positively."

Under this agreement, Jimmy Houston Outdoors will collaborate with SGTM to promote the brand through various marketing channels, including national television and social media platforms. Television advertising will showcase SGTM's brand on major networks such as ESPN2, THE DISCOVERY CHANNEL, PURSUIT NETWORK, WFN, ATT SPORTS SW, and other networks as they become available.

President of FMW Media and Creator/Producer of New to The Street, Vince Caruso, states, "We will support SGTM's new sales and marketing agreement with Jimmy Houston with long and short form media content. We then will distribute it through New to The Street's TV, commercial ads, digital billboards, and social media platforms to assist the Company's retail expansion."

Please view SGTM's YouTube Video with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talking with Tony Raynor about its arrangement with Jimmy Houston: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxOeYgAz6bs.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor at 1-407-886-8733 and traynor@sgtmltd.com.

About Jimmy Houston:

Jimmy Houston is a professional angler and TV host with an impressive 47-year career in national television. His show, "Jimmy Houston Outdoors," was the top outdoors show on ESPN for 20 years and continues to air on various networks. Known for his dedication and work ethic, Jimmy Houston is a favorite at bass tournaments and recognized as one of the hardest-working professionals in the country.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Company Contact:



Tony Raynor, CEO

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

www.sustainablegreenteam.com

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

407-886-8733

New to The Street

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

https://newtothestreet.com/

1-917-330-2564

