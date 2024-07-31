National Powerhouse Delhougne Realty Group Joins Forces With eXp Realty

Strategic move brings 65-agent team with remarkable sales volume

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly welcomes the Delhougne Realty Group, a leading independent brokerage in St. Louis.



In 2023, the Delhougne Realty Group achieved a remarkable $353,330,000 in sales volume with 1,160 transactions, earning over 2,000 5-star reviews on Zillow. The decision to join eXp Realty allows owner Matt Delhougne to mitigate the risks and liabilities of running an independent brokerage and focus on his passion for training and coaching his team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt Delhougne and his team to the eXp Realty family," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "Their outstanding track record and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

Delhougne's real estate journey began after a career as a police officer in St. Louis County. His team's success is largely attributed to a strong work ethic and dedication to client and agent satisfaction, ranking in the top 1% of all Zillow Flex partners.

"Joining eXp Realty provides us with the support and infrastructure we need, freeing us from the administrative burdens of running an independent brokerage," said Delhougne. "This move allows us to do what we love best – helping our clients and coaching our team to achieve even greater success. While doing competitive research I found eXp to be the most forward-thinking brokerage equipped to lead us through these changing times."

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e48195d-6e49-4816-976c-089c6635ed35