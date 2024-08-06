Nature's Sources Announces Rebranding of Kolorex in the United States
CHICAGO, IL, US, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature's Sources, a leading manufacturer and distributor of health and wellness products, proudly announces the rebranding of the Kolorex brand in the United States. This rebranding initiative aims to strengthen Kolorex's position in the US market and underscore its commitment to providing natural, effective solutions for intimate care and skin care.
Kolorex, globally renowned for harnessing the power of the Horopito plant, is set to captivate the American market with its revitalized brand image. The rebranding includes a refreshed logo, updated packaging designs, and a comprehensive marketing campaign aimed at educating consumers about the unique benefits of Horopito-based products.
Central to Kolorex's offerings is Horopito, a native New Zealand plant traditionally used for its beneficial properties. Scientifically referred to as Pseudowintera colorata, Horopito has been celebrated for its traditional use in maintaining skin and its antifungal qualities. Kolorex's commitment to sustainable farming practices ensures that Horopito is grown and harvested in pristine conditions, preserving its natural attributes. Forest Herbs Research, the parent company of Kolorex, has been pioneering these sustainable practices since 1985, making Kolorex products a blend of tradition and scientific innovation.
The rebranding effort by Nature's Sources involves a modernized logo and visually appealing packaging that reflects Kolorex's commitment to natural and effective candida management. The new designs are intended to make Kolorex products stand out on retail shelves and resonate with consumers seeking natural health solutions.
Nature's Sources is also launching a comprehensive marketing campaign to educate consumers about the unique benefits of Horopito and Kolorex's dedication to quality and sustainability. The campaign will include digital marketing, social media outreach, and educational webinars presented by experts in natural health and wellness.
About Nature's Sources-
Nature’s Sources is dedicated to enhancing the overall health of its customers by offering superior nutritional products, education, service, and support, while being considerate of the environment by utilizing sustainable products in its manufacturing and distribution efforts. Nature’s Sources, LLC is also the US importer and master distributor of Kolorex products manufactured by Forest Herbs in New Zealand.
