Duane Forrester Joins INDEXR as SVP of Search

DELRAY BEACH, FL, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI) / INDEXR AI, a leading-edge technology company with a decade-long lineage of bringing technology solutions to further truth and universal accessibility of information to users of the web, is proud to announce that Duane Forrester will be joining INDEXR as SVP of Search Product.



Duane Forrester is a distinguished figure in the search industry, with a career that spans digital marketing leadership roles at prominent companies such as Microsoft Bing, Bruce Clay Inc. and Yext.

At Yext, he was responsible for thought leadership, content development, industry outreach and directly involved with hundreds of client engagements, actively identifying and solving digital marketing problems.

During his tenure at Microsoft, Duane was instrumental in the development and launch of Bing Webmaster Tools and Schema.org, focusing on the needs of webmasters and digital marketers.

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1jMKgBbvEBlxL

https://indexr.ai/

