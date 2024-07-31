Clinicians Can Now Access Passive Behavioral Data and Mental Health Trends on Top of Their EHR with Zero Clicks
This is a significant step forward in integrating mental health data into everyday clinical practice”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, a pioneer in the development of digital biomarkers for mental health, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with OnTop Health, an innovative platform renowned for its zero-click embedment of data. This partnership is set to transform the way mental health trends are integrated and utilized in clinical environments, providing unprecedented insights for physicians, mental health professionals, and clinicians.
— Roy Cohen, CEO at Behavidence
This collaboration leverages Behavidence's cutting-edge digital biomarkers and OnTop Health's seamless data integration capabilities. By combining these strengths, the partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive solution that allows healthcare providers to view essential mental health trends directly on top of their Electronic Health Records (EHR) and other clinical systems. OnTop Health's unique approach facilitates zero-click embedment of data from various sources, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of patient care.
A significant advantage of this collaboration is its EHR agnostic nature, ensuring compatibility with any EHR system used by healthcare providers. This flexibility allows for easy adoption across various clinical environments without the need for extensive modifications or additional infrastructure.
One of the key features of this collaboration is the creation of a local identifier for each patient within the OnTop platform. This identifier is indexed with Behavidence's anonymized random activation codes, ensuring patient privacy while providing clinicians with critical mental health insights. This integration allows healthcare providers to seamlessly access and interpret mental health trends alongside existing patient data, fostering a holistic approach to patient care.
The integration of mental health data through this collaboration offers numerous benefits, including:
Enhanced Resource Allocation: Clinicians can better allocate resources by identifying patients who may require additional mental health support.
Improved Treatment of Underlying Mental Health Conditions: The ability to see mental health trends in real-time enables more precise diagnosis and treatment of underlying conditions that may exacerbate chronic illnesses.
Efficient Patient Referrals: Clinicians can more effectively refer patients to relevant interventions, ensuring timely and appropriate care.
Reduced Utilization of Care: Addressing underlying mental health conditions can reduce the overall utilization of healthcare resources, particularly in managing chronic conditions.
With an initial starting point of only $8 per patient per month (PMPM), this collaboration is designed to offer exceptional value to healthcare providers. The investment is sure to return itself through enhanced, accurate, and improved patient outcomes and billing efficiencies.
This innovative solution also has the potential to address the mental health crisis by enabling early intervention for mild to moderate mental health challenges in any clinical setting. By integrating mental health care into routine clinical practice, the burden currently placed solely on psychiatry, psychology, social workers, and mental health professionals can be significantly reduced.
"We are thrilled to partner with OnTop Health to bring our digital biomarkers into the clinical workflow," said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of Behavidence. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in integrating mental health data into everyday clinical practice, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of mental health care."
Uriel Neuberger, CEO of OnTop Health, added, "Our zero-click data integration technology, combined with Behavidence's innovative digital biomarkers, offers an unparalleled solution for healthcare providers. We are excited to work together to enhance the quality of care and support clinicians in making more informed decisions."
This partnership underscores the commitment of both Behavidence and OnTop Health to improving mental health care through innovative technology and collaboration. The integrated solution is expected to be available to healthcare providers in the coming months.
