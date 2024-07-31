Submit Release
Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation meeting - 7.18.24

INDIANAPOLIS (July 16, 2024) — The Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation (IGIC) will hold a public board of directors meeting on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance Building (8425 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240).

After the public meeting, an executive session will be held for a discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute (Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(7)) pursuant to Indiana Code 26-3-7-6.5(d).

