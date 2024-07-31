Betterguards Unveils New Sports Tech, The BetterGuard 2.0

Intelligent ankle brace technology offers preventative support against common ankle injuries

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterguards , a next-generation sports technology innovator, announces the launch of its latest ankle brace technology product, The BetterGuard 2.0. This new design pushes the boundaries of ankle support, offering the perfect blend of performance and protection from common ankle injuries, such as sudden twisting or rolling, without sacrificing freedom of movement.



Utilizing the patented, adaptive technology, The BetterGuard 2.0 demonstrates a leap forward in injury prevention and performance innovation. Supercharged by the BG ULTRA, it uses micro-hydraulic technology to enable game-ready mobility with adaptive ankle support. In the event of sudden ankle turning or twisting, the BG ULTRA reacts 4x faster than the human body to instantly stabilize the joint before injuries can occur.





"Since 2010, ankle injuries have led to more missed time than any other injury,” said Tony Verutti, CEO, Betterguards. "We are excited to bring the latest alternative to traditional braces and taping to the market, allowing professional and amateur athletes to focus on their game without facing a potentially career-ending injury."

Since launching its first product, The BetterGuard 1.0, in 2023, Betterguards has seen widespread adoption by athletes playing in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and NCAA. Betterguards products are engineered for high-velocity sports and backed by extensive research and testing. Ultra-lightweight, breathable, and slim in nature, The BetterGuard 2.0 is designed for optimal comfort and performance. In addition to the original black colorway, The BetterGuard 2.0 will be available in an all-new ICE colorway.

About Betterguards

Betterguards is a next-generation sports technology company changing the game through injury prevention and performance innovation. The award-winning ankle protection system at the core of Betterguards offers adaptive ankle support without sacrificing freedom of movement. This breakthrough ankle protection system protects athletes from sudden injuries, providing active support without restricting performance.

Founded in 2014, Betterguards is headquartered in Berlin, Germany with operations in New York City and led by CEO Tony Verutti. In 2022, Betterguards was one of five companies selected by NBA Launchpad to work alongside league and team advisors focusing on ankle injury protection and recovery, furthering its commitment to put athletes at the forefront of innovation.

