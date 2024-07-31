AIIR Consulting Announces Client Summit

Reserved for Senior HR and Talent Leaders, Event Offers Valuable Insights and Networking

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR ® Consulting , a global coaching and leadership development firm, has opened registration for its AIIR Client Summit , which will be held September 24-25, 2024, at the Union League Liberty Hill in Lafayette Hill, Penn. Complimentary for qualified senior HR and Talent leaders, the event promises to be a significant source of insights into contemporary leadership and development strategies.



Taking place at an executive retreat venue near Philadelphia, the two-day event features sessions that challenge conventional thinking and tactics. Panel discussions will include four CHROs sharing their perspectives on how to prepare for the future of work in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. Inspiring keynotes from Dr. Jonathan Kirschner, founder and CEO of AIIR, and Dr. Michael Platt, Wharton Neuroscience professor, will reveal the latest research on the essential skills needed by leaders as well as team effectiveness. Other highlights include client spotlights and opportunities to engage in lively group discussions with peers on thought-provoking timely topics.

Kirschner commented, “Right now, organizations are challenged to navigate the churn of change and uncertainty while planning for a future that is being radically reshaped by rapid advances in technologies like AI. In this moment, it is incredibly important that we come together to share ideas, practices, and inspiration. We look forward to the opportunity to immerse ourselves in an intensive learning environment together, and to come out with new connections and pragmatic lessons that leaders can immediately put to work in their organizations.”

The Summit begins on September 24 at 6 p.m. with a welcome reception, dinner and live music performance. On September 25, the agenda features two keynote presentations, the CHRO panel, AIIR’s “Insight Café” and client spotlights. To learn if you qualify for registration, please complete the Summit’s registration form, which is accessible here .

ABOUT AIIR® CONSULTING

AIIR Consulting increases the performance of leaders and their organizations. Fusing our proprietary leadership framework, proven approach to behavior change, and real-world business expertise, we help our clients build better leaders, better teams, better organizations, and a better future. Connect with us on LinkedIn , or learn more at https://aiirconsulting.com .

Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for AIIR Consulting aiir@devonpr.com