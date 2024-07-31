Logistics Market Size to Worth USD 21.91 Trillion by 2033

The global logistics market size is calculated at USD 9.97 trillion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 21.91 trillion by 2033, registering a solid CAGR of 9.35% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global logistics market size is predicted to increase from USD 8.96 trillion in 2023 to approximately USD 21.91 trillion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The logistics market is driven by increasing demand for e-commerce, changing consumer preferences, and evolving novel technologies.



The logistics market encompasses the global industry involved in the planning, implementation, and control of the movement and storage of goods, services, and information within the supply chain, from the point of origin to the point of consumption. Logistics management is a critical component of a company’s supply chain, which includes shipping, packaging, inventory management and product storage.

The efficiency of logistics operations is intimately related to customers' experience, with inventory management playing a critical role. The ‘Seven Rs’ of logistics management are: deliver the right product, at the right time, to the right place, at the right quantity, to the right customer, in the right condition and at the right cost.

Logistics Market Revenue (US$ Billion), By Transportation Type, 2020-2023



Transportation Type 2020 2021 2022 2023 Airways 390.66 410.38 428.41 485.38 Waterways 2,311.03 2,422.81 2,524.17 2,853.85 Railways 1,721.34 1,796.11 1,862.44 2,095.78 Roadways 2,988.73 3,086.94 3,168.25 3,528.38

Logistics Market Revenue (US$ Billion), By End User, 2020-2023



End User 2020 2021 2022 2023 Industrial & Manufacturing 2,418.05 2,500.89 2,570.59 2,867.46 Retail & E-Commerce 1,349.62 1,398.06 1,439.24 1,607.90 Healthcare 799.32 850.60 899.54 1,032.35 Oil & Gas 544.54 573.43 600.09 681.54 Others 2,300.24 2,393.25 2,473.81 2,774.13

Logistics Market Revenue (US$ Billion), By Region, 2020-2023



By Region 2020 2021 2022 2023 Asia Pacific 3,145.16 3,319.43 3,480.71 3,952.34 Europe 1,636.81 1,697.05 1,748.34 1,955.51 Latin America 320.53 324.91 327.31 359.23 Middle East & Africa 440.22 448.98 455.05 502.60 North America 1,869.04 1,925.86 1,971.87 2,193.70



Logistics Market Key Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the logistics market with the largest market share of 44.09% in 2023.

Europe held the second-largest share of the market in 2023.

By transportation type, the roadways segment has generated the biggest market share of 39.38% in 2023.

By logistics type, the third-party segment has captured the largest market share of 36.73% in 2023.

By end user, the industrial & manufacturing segment has held a major market share of 31.99% in 2023.



Asia Pacific Logistics Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2033

The Asia Pacific logistics market size accounted for USD 4.44 trillion in 2024 and is expected to expand to around USD 10.67 trillion by 2033, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 10.45% from 2024 to 2033.



Asia-Pacific dominated the logistics market in 2023. The Asia Pacific Logistics industry is expanding due to the increased use of blockchain technology in logistics. Block chain technology, which incorporates encrypted data and a pointer to prior blocks, enhances privacy and security in the logistics sector. Vendors are working with technology suppliers to develop platforms that improve productivity and visibility in the trucking business. The implementation of block chain technology is helping to boost the region’s transportation and logistics sector.

Europe held the second-largest share of the logistics market in 2023. The European e-commerce sector is driving market growth, thanks to growing demand for logistics and supply chain management systems. Businesses are prioritizing core capabilities, increasing their dependence on third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to ensure effective operations. This growing reliance on logistics services is propelling market expansion and emphasizing their important role in achieving corporate requirements.

Logistics Industry Coverage:

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size by 2033 USD 21.91 Trillion Market Size in 2024 USD 9.97 Trillion Market Size in 2023 USD 8.96 Trillion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 9.35% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Year 2024-2033 Segments Covered Transportation Type, Logistics Type, End User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Logistics Market Segments Outlook:

Transportation Type Outlook

The roadways segment dominated the logistics market in 2023. Road transport offers numerous advantages over other modes of transportation, including lower capital investment, flexibility in rural areas, door-to-door services, and flexible services. It is suitable for short distances, reducing intermediate handling and feeder connectivity costs. Road transport also reduces the risk of damage in transit, making it ideal for transporting fragile goods.

Packaging costs are lower in road transport due to less complicated processes. Road transport is also faster and more cost-effective than other modes, with less capital investment and operation and maintenance costs. Road transport serves as a feeder to other modes of transport, providing doorstep services for goods transported via air, water and rail.

The waterway segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Water transportation has various benefits, including enormous storage capacity, environmental friendliness, safety owing to durability and reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Rivers are self-contained highways that do not require construction or maintenance, making them cost-effective for a variety of applications.

Water transport is also the cheapest mode of transportation for goods between sites, with low operational expenses. Bigger boats use less gasoline since their costs are spread out across a bigger volume. Furthermore, water transport enables the cost-effective delivery of huge and heavy products. Water transportation generally has a smaller carbon emission making it suitable for transportation.

Logistics Type Outlook

The third-party segment dominated the logistics market in 2023 and is expected to grow at its fastest rate during the forecast period. A third-party logistics provider (3PL) provides organizations with outsourced logistics services such as shipping, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Cost reductions may be realized by using the 3PL’s network, economies of scale, technology, allowing enterprises to concentrate on their core capabilities. Faster deliveries are becoming the standard in the e-commerce market, with 3PLs specialized in shipping and managing several warehouses. Scalability and flexibility enable firms to respond swiftly to shifts in demand and market conditions. End-to-end warehouse management eases inventory management.

End-User Outlook

The industrial and manufacturing segment dominated the logistics market in 2023. Logistics and manufacturing are interrelated and have a substantial impact on one another. Efficient logistics management includes strategic raw material purchase, freight transportation, storage, manufacturing, dispatch, and information flow. It maintains long-term profit levels and cost-effective order fulfillment by planning and carrying out standard operations, sustaining production and information flows, and meeting customer needs.

The health care segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Efficient heath logistics are essential for providing timely and effective healthcare services to patients. It guarantees that the appropriate equipment, medical supplies, and resources are available at the appropriate moment, so decreasing treatment delays, increasing patient outcomes, and maximizing resource use. Key benefits include lower inventory costs, faster supply delivery, simpler operations, improved emergency response capabilities, and optimized transportation routes. Focusing on effective health logistics enhances the efficiency and quality of services provided by healthcare organizations.

Logistics Market Dynamics

Driver: Technological advancement

Artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), robots, blockchain, cloud computing, big data analytics, and drones are all driving the growth in logistics market. These technologies are changing the way items are transported and handled, allowing logistics companies to optimize operations, boost efficiency, reduce costs, increase transparency, and improve customer service.

AI helps with demand forecasting, inventory management, route optimization, and anomaly detection, whilst blockchain enables safe transactions and contracts. IoT enables the monitoring and real-time tracking of vehicles, assets, and shipments. Cloud computing provides scalable storage and processing capabilities, while big data analytics yields important insights. Robotics automates tedious activities, while drones may transport commodities to faraway locations.

Restraint: Counterfeiting

Counterfeiting entails misappropriating a brand, falsely branding products, or utilizing counterfeit or inferior components. This lack of consumer confidence can have a substantial influence on a manufacturer’s ability to sell their products, particularly in Asia, where counterfeiting is common and consumer trust is low. The problem is intensifying as online ordering grows more common, enabling more counterfeiters to enter the market and offer bogus goods, further eroding customer confidence.

Opportunity: Autonomous trucks and drones for delivery

Autonomous vehicles and trucks are becoming more prevalent, with businesses such as Embark and Uber deploying them for long hauls. Tesla released a truck this year that is not entirely driverless but does have a passenger seat to supervise the computer. This technology can streamline the delivery procedure. Amazon has introduced Amazon Prime Air, the future of package delivery by drones.

While drone deliveries are still a few years away due to legal requirements and expenses, the prospect of not having to wait four hours for a product is intriguing.

Logistics Market Top Companies



Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Nippon Express

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

DSV (DSV Panalpina)

MOLLER – MAERSK

GEODIS

FEDEX

Kuehne+Nagel



Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Allan Ancheta, a former Logistics Executive, has been named president and CEO of Intelligent Manpower and Logistics (INT), a company that offers manpower and logistics solutions for e-commerce fulfillment centers, warehouses, and transportation networks. Ancheta wants the company to become one of the largest employers in the Philippines.



In June 2024, Bleckmann, a global logistics service company, will take over Superdry’s logistics operations at ‘The Duke’ in Burton-on-Trent. The transition will involve 170 employees, who will be shifted seamlessly and on the same terms and conditions. There are no Scheduled layoffs, and Bleckmann will actively seek new customers for the warehouse, adding more jobs in the region.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Transportation Type

Airways

Waterways

Railways

Roadways



By Logistics Type

First Party

Second Party

Third Party

Contract Logistics Freight Forwarders Asset-based logistics provider Contract Warehousing Providers Others





By End User

Industrial and Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



