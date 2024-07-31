PAINWeek Heads to Las Vegas, September 3-6, as the Largest and Most Innovative Pain Management Conference for Frontline Healthcare Professionals

Top medical minds will converge to explore cutting-edge solutions to address the alarming rise in chronic pain.

Boca Raton, FL, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the momentum of a record-breaking year, PAINWeek, produced by Informa Connect, unveils details of the 18th annual conference. This year, PAINWeek tackles one of the greatest threats to physical and mental health: chronic pain. With insights from pain medicine's most influential voices, the program delves into the latest therapeutic approaches to this complex issue. Taking place between September 3-6, 2024, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, NV, the event is a must-attend for healthcare professionals of every specialty and industry sector. Attendees may register online at www.conference.painweek.org, early bird pricing runs through August 31, 2024.

Themed “Connecting Education to Application,” attendees will not only learn about new research, techniques, and advancements in pain management (education) but also understand how to effectively apply this knowledge in real-world settings (application).

“PAINWeek is a very unique conference. Many of the speakers are not physicians; we hear from pharmacists, psychologists, and psychiatrists," says Paul G. Mathew, MD, DNBPAS, FAAN, FAHS, PAINWeek 2024 Faculty. "Many of the clinicians treat the same conditions as I do but in very different ways. The diversity of backgrounds really leads to diversity of education, which is important now as we are seeing more and more multidisciplinary care."

During the event, attendees will connect with peers while experiencing a full range of educational sessions and festival-fun activities:

NEW! Timely, practical, leading-edge topics include:

Can Artificial Intelligence Personalize Pain Treatments? by Neel Mehta, MD; Antje M. Barreveld, MD; Mattias Ohlsson, PhD Foundations of Psychedelic Medicine: A Clinical Perspective by Eugene Vortsman, DO, FACEP Debate: The Highs and Lows of Medical Cannabis for Chronic Pain by Paul J. Christo, MD, MBA, and Shravani Durbhakula, MD, MPH, MBA Working With Culturally Diverse Patients: A Pain Management Psychologist Perspective by Susan Fitts, PsyD, and Emilia Moreno, PsyD Analgesics of the Future by Jeffrey Gudin, MD

NEW! Expert debates & live Q&A sessions:

Debate: The Highs and Lows of Medical Cannabis for Chronic Pain by Paul J. Christo, MD, MBA, and Shravani Durbhakula, MD, MPH, MBA Round III: The Final Debate - Does AI Improve Equity Amongst Disadvantaged Groups? What Do YOU Think?!? by Carrie R. Hyde, MD, and Johnathan H. Goree, MD Going Down to the River to Pray: What APPs Need to Know About the Legal Side of Pain Management - Panel and Q&A by Theresa Mallick-Searle, MS, PMGT-BC, ANP-BC; Jeremy Adler, DMSc, PA-C; Amanda Zimmerman, PAC; Ronald Chapman II, Esq., LLM; Jeffrey Gudin, MD Q&A on the Future of Psychedelic Medicine by Eugene Vortsman, DO, FACEP; Adriana Kertzer, JD; Erica Siegal, LCSW; Joe McKay, Patient & Advocate; Court Wing, Co-Founder of PPA

NEW! Courses for APPs by APPs: Attendees can select from 12 specialized courses exclusively designed and instructed by fellow APPs.

NEW! Auricular Therapy Workshop: A hands-on, one-day workshop where attendees will discover the power of auricular acupuncture.

Keynote: Charles Clark to Headline PAINWeek with “Through The Eyes of a Patient: Transforming Pain Into A Thriving Life.”

Experience Charles Clark's journey from celebrated athlete to patient, a profound story of pain and recovery with invaluable insights.

RETURNING IN 2024: Signature Scientific Poster/Networking Reception, featuring a record-breaking 124 artistic scientific poster abstracts, live entertainment, and networking opportunities.

Customized Educational Experience: Attendees can choose from 75+ evidence-based courses, CME symposia, product theaters, interactive activities, 100+ exhibit booths, and more to tailor their learning to their professional needs.

"I'm excited for PAINWeek. It's a much more comprehensive and integrative approach to pain management. I absolutely come to learn. It's such an efficient way to meet other colleagues and discuss patient cases," shares Shana Johnson, MD, PAINWeek 2024 Faculty.

PAINWeek invites trailblazing health professionals, leading-edge companies, and key industry players to join them in exploring innovative healthcare solutions and driving progress in the industry.

For more information, please click here or visit www.conference.painweek.org

PAINWeek is the preferred resource for healthcare professionals treating acute and chronic pain. For over 18 years, we have demonstrated that "education is the best analgesic" by presenting thousands of hours of content across our national and regional conferences and conducting hundreds of Expert Opinion interviews.

