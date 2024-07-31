ICU; ICUCW INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Seastar Medical Holding Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Seastar Medical Holding Corp. (“Seastar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ICU; ICUCW) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Seastar securities between October 31, 2022, and March 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ICU.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (1) SeaStar and/or Legacy SeaStar had deficient compliance controls and procedures related to the Humanitarian Device Exemption (“HDE”) Application; (2) accordingly, there were deficiencies with the HDE Application, the FDA was unlikely to approve the HDE Application in its present form, and the Selective Cytopheretic Device’s regulatory prospects were overstated; (3) SeaStar had downplayed the true scope and severity of deficiencies in its financial controls and procedures, while overstating Defendants’ efforts to remediate the same; (4) accordingly, SeaStar had failed to properly account for the classification of certain outstanding warrants and the Prepaid Forward Agreement; (5) as a result, SeaStar was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (6) accordingly, SeaStar’s post-Merger business and financial prospects were overstated.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ICU or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Seastar you have until September 3, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

