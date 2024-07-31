BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUB UNVEILS NEW $70 MILLION, 110,000 SQUARE FOOT LIFESTYLE CENTER
The $70 million major club enhancement demonstrates the Club’s ongoing success in providing members with best-in-class amenities
Our new Lifestyle Center rivals any five-star resort in the world and our members are thrilled”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUB UNVEILS NEW $70 MILLION, 110,000 SQUARE FOOT LIFESTYLE CENTER
— Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and CEO of Boca West Country Club
Boca West Country Club held the official unveiling of its 110,000-square-foot, fully renovated, two-story Lifestyle Center on July 29. The Lifestyle Center has nearly doubled in size.
The $70 million major club enhancement demonstrates the Club’s ongoing success in providing members with best-in-class amenities.
“Our new Lifestyle Center rivals any five-star resort in the world and our members are thrilled,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and CEO of Boca West Country Club. “Generations of families are enjoying the amenities, and we are excited to elevate the member experience to unprecedented heights. This facility allows us to truly showcase the pinnacle of country club living: it is Country Club life reimagined.”
The fully refreshed Lifestyle Center includes a 96,000 square foot Aquatic Complex, which opened in December 2024. It also includes 20,000 square feet of fitness studios, with state-of-the-art technology for spin, aerobics, Pilates and core training. The expansion also includes enhanced activity areas, including a fully renovated spa, cabana shop, poker room, card room, game lounge, locker rooms/lounge, business center, and Market Square, as well as several restaurants, including Cabana Bar & Grill, an alfresco restaurant and bar overlooking the pools and the Palmer Golf Course. Additional dining options are scheduled to open in the coming months.
• The fitness center includes 160 cardio and weight resistance machines, along with five fitness studios offering a variety of classes
• The spa (The Salon at Boca West) features 36 hair and nail stations and a separate barber shop for men
• The card room features 57 tables and the poker room includes six tables
• The game lounge includes three billiard tables, two ping pong tables, and one shuffleboard
• The lifestyle locker room includes steam rooms, whirlpools, and showers
• The business center has five desktop computers and two printers
A beautiful destination for couples and families alike, the seismic Aquatics Center showcases Oasis, a luxurious adult pool with submerged loungers; a four-lane lap pool; a family pool with zero entry; a teaching pool; and a kids’ pool with a splash pad. It also features an expansive, tropical plush landscaped pool deck; Cabana Bar & Grill, an alfresco restaurant and bar overlooking the pools as well as the Palmer Golf Course; a Pool House with showers and lockers; a multipurpose event space; and two activity lawns.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.
Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World by Club Leaders Forum since 2017; has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award.
Boca West was recently ranked #3 in the U.S. for its sustainability practices by Vivid Leaf, an industry leader in sustainability certification. Vivid Leaf designated Boca West with its highest certification level, Sapphire Global Leader, after an extensive review of the club’s entire operation.
For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934
# # #
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram