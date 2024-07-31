Development of Portable and At-home Aesthetic Devices Contributing to Aesthetic Medical Device Market Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Aesthetic Medical Device Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.73 billion in 2024, and increasing at a CAGR of 3.20% to reach USD 18.82 billion by 2034.

NEWARK, Del, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size for Aesthetic Medical Devices is estimated to be around USD 13.73 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 3.20% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of USD 18.82 billion by 2034.



Social media, western beauty standards, and the rise of preventive care culture have created a desire for aesthetic appearances and beauty ideals. This has led to an increase in demand for cosmetic procedures and thus aesthetic medical devices. The expansion of the global beauty and wellness industry is another factor contributing to the growth of the aesthetic medical device market.

The growth of the aesthetic medical device market is also driven by the expansion of disposable income levels globally, particularly in emerging economies. This has enabled more individuals to afford aesthetic treatments. Advancements in technology have also played a crucial role in driving the growth of the market. Aesthetic clinics, medical spas, and beauty centers are experiencing rapid growth worldwide, further augmenting the market growth for these devices.

Dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, aestheticians, and other healthcare practitioners are increasingly adopting aesthetic medical devices to offer aesthetic treatments. Rising consumer awareness and acceptance of aesthetic enhancements, coupled with the widespread availability of information through the Internet and social media platforms, are also boosting the demand for aesthetic medical devices.

“Companies in the aesthetic medical device market are expected to broaden their product portfolio to encompass a diverse range of treatment modalities, such as body contouring, skin tightening, hair removal, facial rejuvenation, etc. This will enable companies to cater to a wider patient demographic and provide healthcare professionals with versatile tools to address a multitude of cosmetic concerns effectively,” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Cosmetic Surgery Demand Will Increase Due to Technological Advancement

The worldwide aesthetic medical devices market is projected to be driven by greater use of less invasive treatments, higher awareness of cosmetic operations, and the world's rising obesity rate. Furthermore, technological advancements in the medical profession are expected to fuel demand for medical aesthetic operations in the coming years.

People now have easy access to information thanks to the rise in popularity of social media and the internet. People are becoming more aware of the availability of cosmetic procedures as information becomes more readily available. With an increase in the number of social media users and more awareness, the worldwide aesthetic medical devices market is expected to develop in the next few years.

Key Takeaways from the Aesthetic Medical Device Market Study

The non-energy based devices segment dominates the global aesthetic medical device market with a share of 89.99%.

On the basis of the application, the body contouring and cellulite reduction segment lead the aesthetic medical device market with a share of 11.94% in 2024.

in 2024. The aesthetic medical device market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.00% through 2034.

through 2034. The aesthetic medical device market in India is estimated to rise at a 4.50% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The aesthetic medical device market in China has the potential to increase at 6.20% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape from the Aesthetic Medical Device Market

The global market for aesthetic medical devices is dominated by companies with a strong foothold in the industry, such as Alma Lasers, Merz Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Venus Concept, etc.

These companies are investing heavily to make their offerings more affordable, particularly in emerging economies, to expand their customer base. In addition to cost-cutting measures, these companies are partnering with social media influencers with millions of followers to market their products effectively.

With the increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures and the growing popularity of social media, the global market for aesthetic medical devices is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Recent Developments in the Aesthetic Medical Device Market

Sofwave Medical's skin laxity improvement device obtained FDA clearance in Dec 2023, offering non-invasive treatments lasting 30-45 minutes.

ExoCoBio completed the acquisition of BENEV in July 2023, enhancing the commercialization of exosome technology worldwide.

Establishment Labs received CE mark approval for its minimally invasive surgical tools, including the Motiva inflatable balloon, channel dissector, and injector, in May 2023.

JIYA Facial Cosmetic Surgery introduced Acclaro Medical's UltraClear® Anti-Aging Treatment, which offers noticeable results in just one session, in Aug 2023.

LPG Group secured an exclusive supply agreement with Korean wellness company LPHYSIO in March 2023, bolstering its presence in Korea's professional beauty and wellness market.



Key Companies in the Aesthetic Medical Device Market

Allergan plc

Alma Lasers

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cynosure, LLC

Cutera, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sientra, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc. (a subsidiary of Bausch Health)

Syneron Medical Ltd.

LPG Systems

Venus Concept Ltd.

Sciton, Inc.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (a subsidiary of Allergan plc)

Fotona d.o.o.

Hologic, Inc.

InMode Ltd.

Syneron Candela

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Aesthetic Medical Device Market by Segmentation

By Product:

Energy-Based Aesthetic Device Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL) Devices Laser Resurfacing Devices Radio Frequency-Assisted Liposuction (RFAL) Devices Power Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Devices Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL) Devices Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Equipment Cellulite Reduction Devices

Non-Energy Based Aesthetic Device Facial Aesthetics Products Dermal Fillers Botulinum Toxin Injections Microderma abrasions/Chemical Peels PRP (Platelet-Rich-Plasma) Microneedling Implants Breast Implants Buttock Implants Facial Implants Others Implants



By Application:

Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

Anti-Aging

Wrinkle Reduction

Face Lift

Lip Augmentation

Acne & Scar Treatment

Hair Removal

Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

Tattoo Removal

Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty

Lower Body Lift

Upper Body Lift

Liposuction

Dermabrasion

Dentistry

Others



By Body Parts:

Face

Eyes

Nose

Lip

Ears

Body and Extremities Arms and Elbow Buttocks Feet Thigh Breast

Neck

Scalp





By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Clinics

Free Standing Aesthetic Centers

Dermatology and Cosmetology Clinics

Dental Clinics

Medical Spas and Wellness Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



Author by

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

