EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Launches 2024 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards, Celebrating Restaurant Companies Outstanding Achievements in Business Innovation

Submission Deadline August 22; Awards Will Be Presented During the MURTEC Executive Summit, October 2-4, in San Diego, California

CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology today announces it is accepting nominations for the 2024 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards , honoring restaurant companies for outstanding achievements in business innovation.

“Technology plays a critical role at every touchpoint of the restaurant journey,” says Hospitality Technology Editor-in-Chief Robert Firpo-Cappiello. “We recognize that innovative breakthroughs are happening not just in IT but also in marketing, finance, and customer experience, as restaurants deploy tech to supercharge operations and inspire new levels of loyalty and engagement. We look forward to recognizing this year’s innovative restaurant brands.”

The MURTEC Breakthrough Awards, now in its 18th year, are given in two categories:

Enterprise Innovator : Presented to the company that has leveraged a specific strategy or technology beyond standard practice to improve overall restaurant operations. Results should reveal an increase or marked improvement in efficiency, cost savings, etc. Areas of innovation can include but are not limited to: back-office and/or front-of-house applications, labor management, point-of-sale technologies, cloud computing, and enterprise-grade mobile applications.

: Presented to the company that has leveraged a specific strategy or technology beyond standard practice to improve overall restaurant operations. Results should reveal an increase or marked improvement in efficiency, cost savings, etc. Areas of innovation can include but are not limited to: back-office and/or front-of-house applications, labor management, point-of-sale technologies, cloud computing, and enterprise-grade mobile applications. Customer Engagement Innovation: Presented to the company that has leveraged a specific strategy or technology to increase guest satisfaction, loyalty, and/or brand reputation. Potential concepts can include but are not limited to: mobile applications, social networking, loyalty and CRM.

Nominations for the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards are being accepted through August 22, 2024. Submit nominations here . View nomination guidelines here .

Finalists and winners will be chosen by Hospitality Technology magazine and members of HT’s Research Advisory Board and notified by September 10, 2024. The winners’ names will remain under embargo until they are announced live and honored on stage during the awards program at MURTEC Executive Summit .

For the first time, winners will be announced live at the MURTEC Executive Summit , a sister event to MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), taking place October 21-23, 2024 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego California. The MURTEC Executive Summit is where restaurant leaders in technical and non-technical roles unite to see their future through the lens of strategic technology. To register to attend the MURTEC Executive Summit, click here .

Select past MURTEC Breakthrough Award winners include: Mamma Ramona's (2023 Enterprise), Taco Bell (2022 Customer Engagement Innovator) and Little Caesars (2021 Enterprise, 2019 Customer Facing). View the complete list of past winners here .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@hospitalitytech.com.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial portfolio includes an online publication that reaches more than 16,000 hospitality industry executives, networking and educational events (MURTEC, Hotel Technology Forum and MURTEC Executive Summit), a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of the Restaurant Technology Network , a membership community of restaurants and suppliers working together to solve industry challenges by shaping standards and sharing best practices. Visit Hospitality Technology online at www.hospitalitytech.com . Hospitality Technology is published by EnsembleIQ , headquartered in Chicago.

Stay connected with Hospitality Technology on LinkedIn .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .