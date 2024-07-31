MISS USA AND MISS TEEN USA ANNOUNCE HOSTS AND JUDGE LINEUP AHEAD OF 2024 PAGEANTS AS THEY RETURN TO LOS ANGELES

Miss USA 2024 Co-Host Garcelle Beauvais Miss USA 2024 Co-Host Keltie Knight

Garcelle Beauvais and Keltie Knight Named as Miss USA Hosts, Taking Place August 4th at Peacock Theatre in Downtown LA, Broadcasting Live on The CW

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly two decades, Miss USA returns Sunday, August 4th, 2024 to Los Angeles to much anticipation, officially announcing the return of E! News’ and Grammys Red Carpet host Keltie Knight, back for the second year in a row. Keltie, also known for her podcast The Lady Gang, will be joined in hosting duties by Garcelle Beauvais, the Haitian-born award-winning actress, host and executive producer who has charmed audiences of varied backgrounds for years across top rated television shows and films, currently making waves on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The duo will host the August 4th broadcast from Peacock Theatre, downtown Los Angeles, live on The CW Network.

This year’s Miss USA pageant will feature a wide variety of judges including Anastasia Beverly Hills Founder, beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare, Miss USA 1990 Carole Gist, Miss USA 1994, motivational speaker and news anchor Lu Parker, stand up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, motivational speaker Natasha Graziano, Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay, and APL Running Shoes’ NJ Falk. This group of seven accomplished women across all arenas of life round out the judges panel for the 2024 return to Los Angeles, all offering unique perspectives.

On August 1st, E! News’ host and red carpet correspondent Justin Sylvester will serve as Miss Teen USA host for the second time alongside The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay who will join him for the evening, while the judges panel will include actress Francia Raísa, Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Rylee Arnold, influencer Alyssa Carson, Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris and model Shree Saini.

Patrick Starrr and Morgan Romano will serve as the 2024 Miss Correspondents, with Patrick Starrr focused on Miss USA and Morgan at both the Teen and Miss pageant shows.

The pageants will unite titleholders from every state, vying for the coveted titles of Miss USA 2024 and Miss Teen USA 2024. Miss USA 2023 Savannah Gankiewicz from Hawaii will be present to pass the crown to the next winners and support the contestants at both pageants. The new Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2024 competition at the end of this year.

Both highly anticipated events will take place at Peacock Theater located at the L.A. Live complex in downtown Los Angeles, California, for the iconic pageant's return to its city of origin.

THE 73rd MISS USA PAGEANT is executive produced by Renato Basile of RB Entertainment Inc. Laylah Rose serves as President and CEO of Miss USA/Miss Teen USA. Tore Livia is directing along with Augie Max Vargas as executive producer.

About Miss USA

For over 70 years, Miss USA has been a staple in the pageant industry, providing young women with the platform to showcase their talents, intelligence, and leadership skills. We believe in the power of women to make a difference in the world, and Miss USA is proud to have crowned some of the most successful and influential women in the world.

The Miss USA pageant is not just about outer beauty; it celebrates the inner beauty and intelligence of each contestant. Each contestant comes from diverse backgrounds and have varied interests, but they all share the same goal of empowering and inspiring young women across the world. The Miss USA organization believes that every woman has the potential to achieve great things, and is committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities to do so. The current Owner/President of Miss USA & Miss Teen USA Organization VIP Pageantry who took ownership in 2023, is fashion designer and founder of Laylah Rose Couture, Laylah Rose.

MISS USA EVENT SCHEDULE:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2024 - 6:00 PM / 9:00 PM EST

Miss Teen USA Prelims / Miss USA & Miss Teen USA Costume

THURSDAY, AUG 1, 2024 - 5:00 PM / 8:00 PM EST

Miss Teen USA Final

SATURDAY, AUG 3, 2024 - 6:30 PM / 9:30 PM EST

Miss USA Preliminary

SUNDAY, AUG 4, 2024 - 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST

Miss USA Final

PUBLIC TICKET LINK: https://www.axs.com/series/23258/miss-usa-miss-teen-usa-tickets?skin=peacock

For all information regarding The 73RD Annual Miss USA / Miss Teen USA visit, www.missusa.com and follow on social media for updates and insights on the show:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missusa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissUSA/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/missusa

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@missusa

Twitter: https://x.com/missusa

Where:

Peacock Theatre, 777 Chick Hearn Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Box office - (213) 763-6030

About Peacock Theater

Peacock Theater hosts more than 120 music, family, dance and comedy acts, award shows, televised productions, conventions and product launches with over 500,000 guests passing through the doors annually. The 7,100-seat theater offers guests mid-sized intimacy, with no seat further from the stage than 220 feet. Peacock Theater offers 12,000 square feet of VIP & hospitality areas, 10 dressing rooms and state of the art technology making it a favorite indoor venue for performers and fans alike. Since opening in October 2007 with six sold out shows featuring the Eagles and Dixie Chicks, Peacock Theater has hosted concerts starring the most popular artists including Alan Jackson, Katy Perry, Charlie Wilson, Juan Gabriel, Aretha Franklin, Ed Sheeran, John Fogerty, Gabriel Iglesias, Kanye West, Marc Anthony, Sesame Street Live, John Legend, The Avett Brothers, Neil Young, Steely Dan, Trey Songz, Kelly Clarkson, Rush, Yanni, Nicki Minaj, Juanes, Cat Stevens, The “American Idol” Finale shows, Michael Jackson’s This is It, Straight Outta Compton, The Hunger Games and Twilight Movie Premieres and many more.

Peacock Theater is home to the Primetime Emmy Awards and BET Awards, and has previously hosted the American Music Awards, ESPYs, Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards, the 2010, 2011 & 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the 2014 & 2015 MTV Movie Awards and the 2013 & 2022 Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies.

Peacock Theater is centrally located within L.A. LIVE, a 4 million square foot, $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center. The area also features a 2,300 capacity live music venue, a 54-story, 1001-room convention “headquarters” destination (featuring The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the GRAMMY Museum, the 14-screen Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE theater, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant and office space, along with Peacock Place and the 20,000+ square feet of LED signage within the entertainment district.

For media inquiries, please contact MissUSA@theinfluence.com

Garcelle photo credit, Austin Ryde

Keltie photo credit, Claire Leahy