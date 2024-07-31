Elizabeth Cool Receives Top Aesthetician In The 2024 Aesthetic Everything Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Cool Receives Top Aesthetician In The 2024 Aesthetic Everything Awards. Elizabeth Cool has been a prominent figure in the beauty industry for over 15 years. With a diverse background in cosmetics, sales, training, and esthetics, she has catered to a wide range of clientele and worked with some of the most well-known faces in the industry. Cool has also collaborated with renowned leaders in the skin care business, such as Exhale Mind Body and Adia Thibiant of Beverly Hills.
From a young age, Cool developed a passion for the beauty industry. Her interest in cosmetics and skin care led her to pursue a career in the field, and she has since become a highly respected and sought-after principal. Her expertise and experience have allowed her to work with a diverse range of clients, including celebrities, models, and industry leaders.
Cool's impressive resume includes working with some of the most well-known names in the beauty industry. She has collaborated with Exhale Mind Body, a leading wellness brand, to develop innovative skin care treatments. Additionally, she has worked with Adia Thibiant of Beverly Hills, a renowned skin care expert, to create personalized skin care regimens for clients.
Cool has won several awards including Top Aesthetician by Aesthetic Everything and Top Esthetician with Global Esthetics New York.
Cool's extensive knowledge and experience in the beauty industry have made her a valuable asset to her clients and collaborators. She continues to stay updated on the latest trends and techniques in the industry, ensuring that her clients receive the best possible services. With her dedication and passion for the beauty industry, Elizabeth Cool has solidified her position as a principal in the industry for over 15 years.
As Cool continues to make strides in the beauty industry, her clients and collaborators can expect nothing but the best from her. Her commitment to excellence and her impressive track record make her a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Elizabeth Cool's journey in the beauty industry is a testament to her hard work, determination, and passion for her craft.
Elizabeth Cool grew up with a strong appreciation for the arts. She originally attending college for T.V. and Film Production, and had taken drama in high school. While in college she obtain an FCC license and completed an internship program at K-Surf Radio station which was in Santa Monica California.
Although, her passion and interest were always there due to family illness and obligations she made a conscious choice to step away from her goals, and later became a licensed esthetician because she also had a great love of skin care and the beauty industry. She's worked for Lancome, Estee Lauder, Exhale Mind Body, Kalologie 360 Med Spa, and The Great Aida Thibiant in Beverly Hills, and many others just to name a few.
While now having years of experience in skin care, and cosmetics also having have had over the years many clients in the entertainment business she continues to work in this profession today. However, In more recent years because of changes in her life and the open accessibility of the industry she decided to pursue more her artistic side while possibly combining her talents for future endeavors.
Elizabeth has danced in the Las Vegas Cabaret Burlesque style show Zumanity and Zombie Burlesque (as an understudy). She has danced other events and venues as well.. She has trained with Dean Barlow who taught Paula Abdul as well as many other stars.
She has done catalog modeling and has had some success as an alternative model doing numerous stock photography and print. Acting being something she always wanted to pursue and being encouraged by a friend she transitioned into after doing a Ford Commercial for Univerison (Spanish Television) She's also done some T.V. Film, Theater, Music Videos and sometimes been credited under the name Elizabeth Cool, Elizabeth Langley, and Lisa Victorero, and or ortherwise uncredited. She has been taught by Laura Leyva from Stella Adler and , Catherine Black.
MEMBERSHIPS AND ASSOCIATIONS include:
Aesthetic Everything
Global Intregal Beauty Association
Moy Fincher Chipps
Facial Plastic Surgery Dermatology
PRODUCTS include:
Guinot
Skin Ceuticals
Acne Intelligence
iS Clinical
Oshea
Dermalogica
Clarity rx
Image
For More Information Please Contact:
Elizabeth’s Facials at Beverly Hills Skin Clinic
(310) 492-3135
421 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Vanessa Florez
From a young age, Cool developed a passion for the beauty industry. Her interest in cosmetics and skin care led her to pursue a career in the field, and she has since become a highly respected and sought-after principal. Her expertise and experience have allowed her to work with a diverse range of clients, including celebrities, models, and industry leaders.
Cool's impressive resume includes working with some of the most well-known names in the beauty industry. She has collaborated with Exhale Mind Body, a leading wellness brand, to develop innovative skin care treatments. Additionally, she has worked with Adia Thibiant of Beverly Hills, a renowned skin care expert, to create personalized skin care regimens for clients.
Cool has won several awards including Top Aesthetician by Aesthetic Everything and Top Esthetician with Global Esthetics New York.
Cool's extensive knowledge and experience in the beauty industry have made her a valuable asset to her clients and collaborators. She continues to stay updated on the latest trends and techniques in the industry, ensuring that her clients receive the best possible services. With her dedication and passion for the beauty industry, Elizabeth Cool has solidified her position as a principal in the industry for over 15 years.
As Cool continues to make strides in the beauty industry, her clients and collaborators can expect nothing but the best from her. Her commitment to excellence and her impressive track record make her a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Elizabeth Cool's journey in the beauty industry is a testament to her hard work, determination, and passion for her craft.
Elizabeth Cool grew up with a strong appreciation for the arts. She originally attending college for T.V. and Film Production, and had taken drama in high school. While in college she obtain an FCC license and completed an internship program at K-Surf Radio station which was in Santa Monica California.
Although, her passion and interest were always there due to family illness and obligations she made a conscious choice to step away from her goals, and later became a licensed esthetician because she also had a great love of skin care and the beauty industry. She's worked for Lancome, Estee Lauder, Exhale Mind Body, Kalologie 360 Med Spa, and The Great Aida Thibiant in Beverly Hills, and many others just to name a few.
While now having years of experience in skin care, and cosmetics also having have had over the years many clients in the entertainment business she continues to work in this profession today. However, In more recent years because of changes in her life and the open accessibility of the industry she decided to pursue more her artistic side while possibly combining her talents for future endeavors.
Elizabeth has danced in the Las Vegas Cabaret Burlesque style show Zumanity and Zombie Burlesque (as an understudy). She has danced other events and venues as well.. She has trained with Dean Barlow who taught Paula Abdul as well as many other stars.
She has done catalog modeling and has had some success as an alternative model doing numerous stock photography and print. Acting being something she always wanted to pursue and being encouraged by a friend she transitioned into after doing a Ford Commercial for Univerison (Spanish Television) She's also done some T.V. Film, Theater, Music Videos and sometimes been credited under the name Elizabeth Cool, Elizabeth Langley, and Lisa Victorero, and or ortherwise uncredited. She has been taught by Laura Leyva from Stella Adler and , Catherine Black.
MEMBERSHIPS AND ASSOCIATIONS include:
Aesthetic Everything
Global Intregal Beauty Association
Moy Fincher Chipps
Facial Plastic Surgery Dermatology
PRODUCTS include:
Guinot
Skin Ceuticals
Acne Intelligence
iS Clinical
Oshea
Dermalogica
Clarity rx
Image
For More Information Please Contact:
Elizabeth’s Facials at Beverly Hills Skin Clinic
(310) 492-3135
421 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Vanessa Florez
Aesthetic Everything
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram