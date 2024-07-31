Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,614 in the last 365 days.

WTO launches new interactive tool “World Trade Statistics 2023 — Key insights and trends”

Among the interactive charts featured are “Growth in merchandise trade value and volume”, the “Top 20 exporters in merchandise trade” and “Growth in commercial services”. The charts illustrate the evolution of trade while underlying data and tables in Excel format complement the graphics. The online tool can be accessed here.

Additional statistical indicators related to merchandise and services trade, market access indicators and non-tariff information can be accessed through the WTO Stats portal.

You just read:

WTO launches new interactive tool “World Trade Statistics 2023 — Key insights and trends”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more