WTO launches new interactive tool “World Trade Statistics 2023 — Key insights and trends”
Among the interactive charts featured are “Growth in merchandise trade value and volume”, the “Top 20 exporters in merchandise trade” and “Growth in commercial services”. The charts illustrate the evolution of trade while underlying data and tables in Excel format complement the graphics. The online tool can be accessed here.
Additional statistical indicators related to merchandise and services trade, market access indicators and non-tariff information can be accessed through the WTO Stats portal.