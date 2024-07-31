ibex Wave iX Wins 2024 Contact Center Technology Award

Recognition underscores ibex Wave iX’s next-generation CX capabilities

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Wave iX, its AI-enabled CX solution suite, won the 2024 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER magazine. This award highlights ibex Wave iX’s power to deliver transformative outcomes for companies as they evolve to more personalized and intelligent customer and brand interactions.



“ibex is honored to be recognized by the Contact Center Technology Awards for the third year in a row,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Leveraging Generative AI, ibex is on the cutting-edge of CX technology and solutions. ibex Wave iX delivers hyper-personalized, customer and brand interactions 24/7 that help cultivate stronger, more profitable customer relationships.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs and deliver real solutions today for transformative outcomes. ibex Wave iX spans client collaboration, solution design, CX execution, and business insights to deliver authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options to businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey.

ibex recently unveiled Wave iX Translate, which breaks through the language barrier to enable real-time customer conversations and interactions in more than 150 languages, without requiring native speakers. It allows agents and customers to speak or type in their native language, which is then translated in real-time for understanding both parties. With Wave iX Translate, businesses can overcome language barriers and adapt to local accents and nuances and deliver an enhanced customer experience.

“Congratulations to ibex for being awarded a 2024 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. ibex has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

The Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Explore Wave iX Translate and the full suite of ibex Wave iX solutions here.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 30+ operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca8c03b-bc09-4772-baa4-a26668276ff0