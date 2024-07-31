DTEX inTERCEPT Now Available in the AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace features DTEX System’s insider threat management capabilities for proactive threat mitigation

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX Systems , the global leader for insider risk management, today announced the availability of DTEX InTERCEPT™ in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings for independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

DTEX InTERCEPT™ combines the capabilities of next-generation behavioral Data Loss Prevention (DLP), User Behavior Analytics (UBA), and User Activity Monitoring (UAM) in a single next-generation platform. Through InTERCEPT™, AWS customers can harness the power of behavioral analytics in real-time to put the context behind insider risk data and stop both known and unknown threats.

“With the rise of AI, foreign adversaries are increasingly turning to insider attack tactics to infiltrate organizations making it a challenge for enterprises to defend against today’s increasingly sophisticated threat landscape,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX Systems. “InTERCEPT™ helps customers better mitigate and prevent these modern risks by expanding their access to behavioral context and activity intelligence to better understand the threats to their network.”

By combining artificial intelligence and machine learning with its powerful behavioral analytics indicators, DTEX offers customers the ability to enable proactive risk management at scale. Through InTERCEPT™ in the AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can have expanded global access to next-generation insider threat management capabilities.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is now generally available in the AWS Marketplace . To learn more about how DTEX Systems’ is helping enterprises mitigate insider risks, please visit: https://www.dtexsystems.com/solutions/insider-risk-management/

About DTEX Systems

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX unifies data science with AI and behavioral psychology to stop insider risks from materializing into data breaches. DTEX InTERCEPT™ cuts across Data Loss Prevention, User Activity Monitoring and User Behavior Analytics in one lightweight platform to enable mission-critical entities to safeguard their most sensitive assets. Combining rich telemetry across cyber, physical, and psycho-social sensors, DTEX surfaces unique early warning indicators to detect and deter true insider risks at unprecedented scale, with privacy by design.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtexsystems.com

